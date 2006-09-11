Star Tracks - Monday, September 11, 2006

CHEERING SQUAD

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes get back to one of their favorite pastimes – having a field day at daughter Isabella's soccer match in West Los Angeles on Saturday.

MASS APPEAL

Who says riding the subway isn't fun? Beyoncé continues her B'Day celebration during a ride on the B train en route to a CD signing in New York City on Friday. The singer released her sophomore album internationally on Sept. 4, the same day as her 25th birthday.

SWEET CHARITY

Brad Pitt lends a hand to his buddy Matt Damon, who hosted a benefit gala in Toronto on Sunday for the One X One foundation, aiding African children. Later, the pals auctioned off a chance to walk the red carpet for the premiere of their upcoming Ocean's 13, plus a Hewlett Packard home entertainment system, that went for $130,000.

PARTY FOR A CAUSE

Grammy winner John Legend (left) headlined the One X One event – which coincided with the Toronto Film Festival – while Pitt's pal Wyclef Jean gave a surprise performance with the African Children's Choir.

FRONT-ROW FUN

Funnyman Jimmy Fallon entertains Cameron Diaz – perhaps with a little air-harmonica playing – Friday at Rag amp Bone's punk-inspired runway show, part of New York City's Fashion Week.

LOVE MATCH

The man of many faces, Jim Carrey cracks up girlfriend Jenny McCarthy as the couple watches Saturday's men's semifinal matches at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

FAMILY COURT

Donald Trump and wife Melania Knauss treat 5-month-old son Barron to his first U.S. Open, where the real-estate mogul and family took in the action at Sunday's men's final in which No. 1-ranked Roger Federer beat American Andy Roddick.

FRIENDS IN ARMS

Christina Ricci (in Kevan Hall) and Reese Witherspoon are a couple of glamour gals Friday at the Toronto Film Festival's world premiere of Penelope, a whimsical film about a woman (Ricci) born with a pig's snout for a nose. Witherspoon, who has a minor cameo in the film, spent more time behind the camera – as a producer.

CRUZIN' THROUGH

Penélope Cruz is a ray of northern light as she arrives at the Intercontinental Hotel in Toronto on Friday. The actress's new Spanish film Volver is part of the 31st annual Toronto International Film Festival, which runs through Sept. 16.

LUCKY CHARMER

Cillian Murphy signs on a new group of Canadian fans at the premiere of his Irish drama The Wind that Shakes the Barley at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday.

SIGNATURE SCENT

Sarah Jessica Parker makes a sweet-smelling about-face while promoting her fragrance Lovely at New York's Lord amp Taylor on Friday. The department store will honor the actress, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, with a donation to the nonprofit.

BABY STEPS

Marcia Cross, who confirmed to PEOPLE she's expecting her first child with husband Tom Mahoney in April, holds on to what's to come during a stroll with a pal in Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday. Her Desperate Housewives costar Eva Longoria told Access Hollywood a day after the news broke, "We were all suspecting it because she was acting funny and she had been sick a couple of times, so we were all like, 'She is pregnant.' "

ONSTAGE & AT 'HOME'

Lionel Richie takes the mic recently at Festivalbar in Verona, Italy. On Friday the Coming Home singer put his domestic life on center stage in a 20/20 interview about daughter Nicole's weight.

MORNING DISH

Meanwhile, Nicole Richie and guy pal Brody Jenner top off their morning with a meal at Malibu's Marmalade Café on Thursday.

CLOTHES CALL

Courteney Cox, who's been in New York City for the U.S. Open tennis championships, makes a grand slam appearance at Fashion Week on Friday, where she switched it into a slinky purple frock (right) after starting the day in prim-and-proper pinstripes for a Kinerase skincare event.

UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL

Kristin Cavallari and Carmen Electra have front-row seats Friday for the runway action at the BCBG Max Azria Spring 2007 show, where the trend was dusty pastels and easy shapes, during New York's Olympus Fashion Week.

D.B. PHONE HOME!

E.T. alum Drew Barrymore makes a phone call – though unlikely of the interplanetary variety – with her two biggest fans by her side, boyfriend Fabrizio Moretti, and a certain extraterrestrial.

A MODEL FAN

Christie Brinkley shows just how proud she is of daughter Alexa Ray Joel after Joel's star turn as opening act for pop singer Teddy Geiger on Thursday in New York City. And Mom wasn't the only cheering: The "Piano Man" himself, dad Billy Joel, also was there.

