Star Tracks - Monday, September 11, 2006

Marcia Cross, who confirmed to PEOPLE she's expecting her first child with husband Tom Mahoney in April, holds on to what's to come during a stroll with a pal in Brentwood, Calif., on Thursday. Her Desperate Housewives costar Eva Longoria told Access Hollywood a day after the news broke, "We were all suspecting it because she was acting funny and she had been sick a couple of times, so we were all like, 'She is pregnant.' "