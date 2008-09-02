Star Tracks - Monday, September 1, 2008
ON 'TARGET'
Attention Target shoppers! A super chic Heidi Klum loads up her cart with toys and school supplies while visiting a Target store Sunday in Los Angeles.
AT ARM'S LENGTH
MOTHER'S DAY
Christina Aguilera has the perfect dinner date in son Max, 7 months! The singer and husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured) enjoyed a family night out Monday in New York City.
FAST FINGERS
Miley Cyrus, who's set to present at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, stays connected Sunday, texting on her Sidekick LX while out for frozen yogurt with her family in Toluca Lake, Calif.
BEACH BUDDIES
Life's a beach for 2-year-old Kingston, who gets a lift from dad Gavin Rossdale Sunday during an afternoon stroll in Malibu with some famous friends – newlyweds Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
CASHING OUT
Brenda's back! Ahead of Tuesday's 90210 premiere, drama queen Shannen Doherty steps out for dinner Sunday at Mexican eatery Casa Escobar in Santa Monica.
WELL-SUITED
Guy Ritchie and Madonna make a smashing pair Monday at the London premiere of Ritchie's Rocknrolla, a crime caper starring Gerard Butler (which opens in select U.S. cities on Oct. 8). The singer took a break from her Sticky and Sweet tour – which picks back up Tuesday in Amsterdam – to turn out for her husband's big night.
FAMILY PORTRAIT
Matthew McConaughey has his biggest fans – girlfriend Camila Alves and almost- 2-month-old son Levi – rooting for him Sunday at the Nike + Human Race in Austin, Texas. The actor joined pal Lance Armstrong at the 10-kilometer run, which took place on the same day in 25 cities around the globe and raised money for the Lance Armstrong Foundation, the World Wildlife Fund and the charity NineMillion.org. Afterwards, Levi took in yet another concert when the family checked out Ben Harper's performance.
FEELING BOARD
He has a need for speed! High School Musical star Zac Efron – who recently hit the racetrack – takes his skateboard for a spin during a photo shoot Saturday in Los Angeles.
HERE'S NAHLA!
In their first trip out in public, Halle Berry and adorable 5-month-old daughter Nahla Ariela take a walk on the wild side Saturday during a visit with Berry's mother Judith to the Los Angeles Zoo. Next up for the Oscar winner: appearing on the star-studded Stand Up to Cancer TV charity event on Sept. 5.
HONOR ROLE
Natalie Portman has every reason to smile Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, where the actress was honored with a "Movie for Humanity Award" for her social activism. On Monday, Portman makes her directorial debut when her short comedic film Eve screens at the fest.
STAIR MASTERS
The Jonas Brothers – (from left) Nick, Joe and Kevin – take a step down Friday as they leave their New York City hotel. The trio will hit the stage Sept. 7 at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they're nominated for video of the year for their hit "Burnin' Up."
BREAKING A PATTERN
After stumping Tim Gunn with her baggy jeans, Katie Holmes spices up her wardrobe in a floral top and skinny jeans as she heads to rehearsals in New York City on Friday.
HOG WILD
Another day, another motorcycle ride! Orlando Bloom gets back on his bike Friday for a spin with model girlfriend Miranda Kerr (not pictured) in New York City.
CROWD PLEASER
Continuing on his non-stop press tour, Olympian Michael Phelps receives a hero's welcome Friday, riding alongside Mickey Mouse for Disney World's special America's Homecoming Parade at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
BEACH BOUND
With nothing but a bottle of water and a pair of cool shades, Oscar-winner Hilary Swank walks with confidence in an itsy-bitsy beige bikini Thursday while vacationing in Hawaii with boyfriend John Campisi (not pictured).
MENDING TIME
A cast-free Shia LaBoeuf, who recently returned to work filming the Transformers sequel after hand surgery, continues his recovery Thursday with a visit to physical therapy in Burbank, Calif. The actor injured his hand in a car accident last month.
COMING UNDONE
Now that's letting loose! Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick removes a school-mandated necktie after shooting a few scenes Thursday at a studio in New York.