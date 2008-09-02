Star Tracks - Monday, September 1, 2008

Matthew McConaughey has his biggest fans – girlfriend Camila Alves and almost- 2-month-old son Levi – rooting for him Sunday at the Nike + Human Race in Austin, Texas. The actor joined pal Lance Armstrong at the 10-kilometer run, which took place on the same day in 25 cities around the globe and raised money for the Lance Armstrong Foundation, the World Wildlife Fund and the charity NineMillion.org. Afterwards, Levi took in yet another concert when the family checked out Ben Harper's performance.