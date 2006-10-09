Star Tracks - Monday, October 9, 2006
TWICE AS NICE
Eva Longoria spends quality time with not one but two straight shooters at the unveiling of San Antonio Spurs Tony Parker's wax replica at the Grevin Museum in Paris on Saturday.
A 'SIMPLE' REUNION
After their long-running feud, former Simple Life BFFs Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite over dinner at Dan Tana's restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday.
STEPPING OUT
The day before, Nicole Richie, who recently split from Brody Jenner, shows off a new look and a new mystery guy in Los Angeles on Saturday.
STAR ATTRACTION
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie leave their little ones, Zahara and Shiloh, back at the hotel as they take Maddox, 5, for a rickshaw ride Sunday in Pune, India. Of shooting their new movie, A Mighty Heart, in India, Jolie tells PEOPLE, "We are excited to have this chance for our children to learn about India's wonderful culture and history."
J.LO ON THE GO
Jennifer Lopez makes a solo appearance at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday for the Noche de Niños Gala, benefiting the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. The singer presented actor Johnny Depp with a 2006 Courage to Care award in recognition of his charitable contributions.
HAIR DIARIES
Jessica Simpson and her mane guy Ken Paves also make the scene at the Noche de Niños bash, where they shared a table with Lopez and mingled with Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, Brooke Shields and Billy Crystal, who hosted a live auction.
FRENCH TWIST
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher stay in step at the Louis Vuitton/Lanvin fashion show Sunday, which marked the end of a star-studded Paris Fashion Week.
HANGING OUT
Paris Hilton trades in her girly attire for a possible Travis Barker-inspired get-up as she steps out Friday in Los Angeles.
SYNCRONIZED SWIM
Real-life couple and Lost costars Evangeline Lilly and Dominic Monaghan find themselves in sync Sunday in Oahu as they head out for some surfing and canoodling in the Pacific.
MIXMASTER LOHAN
Lindsay Lohan makes a T-shirt shuffle, from hard rock to folk, as she broadcasts her love for Bob Dylan during a Thursday outing in Beverly Hills.
TRACK RECORD
Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong sets his sights on another goal – training for Nov. 5th's New York City Marathon – as he sweats it out in Austin, Texas, on Thursday.
GREAT HEIGHTS
Owen Wilson stands tall Thursday on the Los Angeles set of his new comedy, Drillbit Taylor, in which he plays a discount soldier of fortune hired to protect two kids from a schoolyard bully.
NEWS HOUND
Courteney Cox gets the scoop on her competitors Thursday on the Hollywood set of her FX show, Dirt. The former Friend plays an editor of a celeb-obsessed magazine in the new series, which debuts in 2007.
LUNCH DATE
Rachel Weisz and Ryan Reynolds settle in for a day of filming on location in New York City for their new comedy, Definitely, Maybe, on Friday.
KEYED IN
Alicia Keys spreads the sound of music for a good cause in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she performed at a UCLA Medical Center fundraiser.