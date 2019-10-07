Cher Is a Dancing Queen in Germany, Plus Margot Robbie, Kristin Chenoweth & More

Dancing Queen

Cher performed during her Here We Go Again Tour at the Lanxess-Arena in Cologne, Germany.

Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts enjoyed the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California.

Kidding Around

Taika Waititi and Willem Dafoe attended the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences 2019 New Members Party during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival.

Bright and Sunny

Margot Robbie shined bright in a yellow ensemble by The Attico during an outing in New York City.

Mexican Dynasty

Shambayah performed at the 6th edition of Festival People en Español at The Armory in New York City’s Washington Heights.

Puppy Love

Kristin Chenoweth and Vivica A. Fox were all smiles at the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Surprise!

Jennifer Lopez made a special appearance, dressed in custom Versace, at Madison Square Garden during Maluma’s concert.

Chuckling Costars

Clive Owen and Will Smith promoted their film Gemini Man at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles.

Music Men

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers performed at the first anniversary celebration of TAO Chicago.

Wild About Her

Olivia Wilde spoke during an event at the Mill Valley Film Festival in California.

Big Night

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver posed together for the premiere of their film Marriage Story at the 57th New York Film Festival.

Wheel-y Casual

Owen Wilson was spotted taking a bike ride with his girlfriend in New York City.

All Dressed Up

Victoria Justice and Madison Reed have some fun in their Venice Carnival costumes while out in Italy on Friday.

Swiss Miss

Zendaya attends the Le Mans ’66 premiere during the 15th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland on Friday.

Nice Ride

Emily Ratajkowski hangs out with some cool cars at Audrain’s The Gathering at Rough Point on Friday in Newport, Rhode Island.

Friday Fest

Kristen Stewart attends the Seberg screening during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on Friday.

Going Global

Yara Shahidi speaks up during The Power of Inclusion Summit 2019 at Aotea Centre on Friday in Auckland, New Zealand. 

Make Way

Timothée Chalamet makes his way into the BBC Radio studios on Friday in London.

City Pretty

Naomi Watts goes for a walk in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Q&A Cutie

Jennifer Aniston answers beauty questions at an Aveeno Microbiome panel discussion in L.A. on Tuesday.

Suit Yourself

Jamie Foxx arrives at the opening night premiere of Just Mercy at the 42nd Mill Valley Film Festival at The Outdoor Art Club on Thursday in Mill Valley, California.

It's October 3rd

In honor of Mean Girls Day, Tina Fey and Busy Philipps host a Facebook Live viewing party of the hit movie with Paramount Pictures on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Great Guy

Ryan Reynolds speaks to the crowd during the Free Guy panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in N.Y.C.

Get on His Level

Big Mouth co-creator and voice actor Nick Kroll sits on the floor to speak to the audience during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday. 

Fired Up

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan get out of their seats at the New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets hockey game on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Classic Collab

Zendaya presents her new Tommy x Zendaya collection in Milan, Italy, on Thursday.

A Leg Up

Miss J Alexander and Kelly Osbourne playfully show some leg at Daniel Nguyen’s birthday party on Thursday at Pacifique in West Hollywood.

Book Worms

Samuel L. Jackson wraps an arm around daughter Zoe at Angie Mar’s release party for her new book Butcher + Beast at the Beatrice Inn in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Sparkling Style

Lea Michele shimmers in a sequined dress at Estee Stanley’s celebration for the launch of her new book In Comfort and Style on Thursday in New York City. 

Bombshell Brunettes

Jameela Jamil and Katie Holmes arrive at Rothy’s Celebrates: Style, Sustainability and the Merino Collection on Thursday at The Gramercy Park Hotel Terrace in N.Y.C.

In the Spotlight

Guest star Carrie Underwood takes the stage during Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. 

Think Pink

Global ambassador Elizabeth Hurley attends the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in pink for the Estée Lauder Companies’ breast cancer awareness campaign on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Show Stoppers

Adam DeVine and Alexandra Shipp hit the red carpet at the premiere of Jexi on Thursday at the Fox Bruin Theatre in L.A.

Fall Fashion

Katherine Schwarzenegger sits front-row at the Sorel mile-long runway, styled by Kate Young, at Highline Stages in N.Y.C.

Ready for a Reboot

Jay and Silent Bob stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes goof around as they arrive at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Dog Days

Bethenny Frankel celebrates Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with Scruff-a-Luvs Real Rescue and ASPCA, hanging with dogs Biggy and Smallz in N.Y.C.

So Fly

Josh Duhamel and rumored new girlfriend Audra Mari share a smile on Thursday at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

In Full Bloom

Penélope Cruz receives flowers from fans on Thursday while touching down at New York City’s JFK Airport.

Sideways Glances

Lily-Rose Depp attends The King premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday.

Helping Hands

Serena Williams joins Bonnie Morrison as Williams’ Yetunde Price Resource Center celebrates its Home Bridge Partnership with Apartment List at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood on Thursday. 

World Peace

Camila Cabello shares a sign during a visit to the KISS FM UK Studios in London on Thursday.

Wild and Free

Free Guy‘s Ryan Reynolds, Lil Rel Howery, Jodie Comer, Shawn Levy, Joe Keery and Utkarsh Ambudkar get together behind-the-scenes at New York Comic Con in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Penny for Your Thoughts

Natalie Dormer is unrecognizable as she hits the set of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels on Thursday in L.A.

Tech Talk

Meanwhile, her former Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on Thursday.

Fast Friends

Zack Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf attend The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere on Thursday during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Embankment Gardens Cinema.

Red Carpet Radiant

Longtime Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner debuts sleek new bangs at the humanitarian organization’s Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday in Beverly Hills. 

On Point

Will Smith gets animated while speaking during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on Wednesday.

