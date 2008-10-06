Star Tracks - Monday, October 6, 2008
BIKE MESSENGER
After walking the red carpet with ladylove Angelina Jolie over the weekend, Brad Pitt goes for a one-handed spin – while clutching a notebook emblazoned with Barack Obama's face – through New Orleans on Monday.
CLASS ACT
'School' heartthrob Zac Efron sticks close to girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens Sunday during the Munich premiere of their hotly anticipated movie High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The film hits theaters Oct. 24.
JUMP FOR JOY
Although her birthday isn't until Nov. 23, Miley Cyrus gets a jump on her sweet 16 celebration during a concert and celebration at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Sunday. "This is the most amazing sweet 16 that a girl could have," the Hannah Montana star told the crowd from the stage.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
Salma Hayek visits the German show Wetten, dass..? on Saturday – and even dresses the part! The actress sported a dirndl after losing a bet on the show, but still managed to make an impression on fellow guest Karl Lagerfeld (not pictured). "It would look great on you," he told her.
PARK & RIDE
It's a family playdate for Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston, 2, during a visit to Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Stefani joined her son on the playground's jungle gym.
START HER ENGINES
Jenny McCarthy is revved up for a good cause! The actress attended the Leather Meets Lace Ride at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills Saturday, which benefited Generation Rescue, an autism research organization.
FACE TO FACE
Pop star Kylie Minogue closes in on birthday girl Dita Von Teese Saturday, sharing a laugh with the burlesque star during her belated birthday party at the Milliardaire Nightclub in Paris, France. (Von Teese turned 36 on Sept. 28.)
LADY IN RED
Beyoncé is the woman of the night as she is inducted into the International Pediatric Hall of Fame at Saturday's Miami Children's Hospital Foundation Diamond Ball. Also on hand: Gloria Estefan.
Premiere Partners
A beaming Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie walk the red carpet together at Saturday night's NYC opening of her new movie, Changeling.
Angelina's Artful Outing
Angelina Jolie takes Zahara, Maddox and Pax Thien on a Saturday shopping spree to Lee's Art Shop in midtown Manhattan.
No 'Change' Required
Angelina Jolie heads to Manhattan's Il Buco for dinner with her The Changeling cast and director, Clint Eastwood, as they celebrate their premiere.
HUMOR HAS IT
With rumors swirling about her alleged hook up with pal Audrina Patridge's beau Justin Bobby, Lauren Conrad goes looking for laughs Friday during a stop at L.A.'s Improv Comedy Club, where she reportedly caught a show with pal Lauren "Lo" Bosworth.
AFTERSCHOOL SPECIAL
Talk about hands-on parents! Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner (not pictured), who are expecting baby No. 2, arrive to pick up daughter Violet, 2, from preschool in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.
STEALS & DEALS
With her show picked up for a full season, why shouldn't she shop til she drops? 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord drops by L.A. clothing boutique Intuition Friday to pick up some fashionable finds.
LET'S MOTOR!
He's a little more covered up this time, but Jake Gyllenhaal continues work Friday on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time in London.
IT'S A DRAW
So the secret behind Chuck Bass's good looks is revealed! Ed Westwick breaks characters – and gets a little touch-up Friday while on the set of Gossip Girl at New York's Palace Hotel.
SMART SHOPPER
British pop star Leona Lewis finds herself lost in thought Friday during a shopping trip through her native London with boyfriend Lou Al-Chamaa (not pictured), who lightened her load by carrying their purchases.
STYLE COUNCIL
Does Usher have designs on making it big in fashion? The RampB star and aspiring designer takes a moment to chat with Dean and Dan Caten, the designers of Dsquared2, on Thursday in Milan.