Newly Engaged Lily Collins Steps Out in L.A., Plus Lili Reinhart, Spike Lee and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated October 05, 2020 12:00 PM

Bride to Be

Lily Collins is seen out on Friday in L.A., following the happy news that she and writer/director Charlie McDowell got engaged.

Fur Baby

Lili Reinhart carries dog Milo on a walk on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada.

Film Buffs

David Byrne and Spike Lee arrive at the NYFF screening of David Byrne's American Utopia, presented by HBO, at the Brooklyn Army Terminal on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Paris Night Out

Maisie Williams makes her way to the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday in France.

Birthday Girl

Alicia Vikander and husband Michael Fassbender enjoy a walk through Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday, as part of Vikander's 32nd birthday celebrations.

Live Show

Dierks Bentley performs during the 95th anniversary celebration kickoff at The Grand Ole Opry on Saturday in Nashville.

On the Go

Riverdale star K.J. Apa flashes a smile while grabbing his coffee to go and FaceTiming girlfriend Clara Berry on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada.

Mask Up

Sandra Bullock was spotted wearing a mask and a face shield while on set in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Dem Duo

Maya Rudolph returned as Kamala Harris and Jim Carrey made his debut as Joe Biden during season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Best Friend

Hugh Jackman was seen walking his dog and wearing a mask in New York City.

Posh Exit

Victoria Beckham was spotted heading to her car after dining near London with friends.

Fresh Air

Reese Witherspoon enjoyed an exercise session with her girlfriends during a walk in Brentwood, California.

Walk and Talk

Justin Bieber wore a mask and without a shirt during a hike in Los Angeles.

Stylish and Safe

Sarah Jessica Parker wore color-coordinated accessories, including matching her face mask and shoes, during an outing in New York City.

Back to Work

Kiernan Shipka was spotted on the set of the Swimming with Sharks remake in Hollywood.

Doggfather

Snoop Dogg performed during the Concerts in Your Car's drive-in concert at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Ventura, California.

Dinner and Dessert

Machine Gun Kelly was seen having a night out with friends at Saddle Ranch Chop House in West Hollywood, California.

Dancing Queen

Kaitlyn Bristowe heads to Dancing with the Stars rehearsals bright and early on Friday in L.A.

Suited Up

Johnny Depp arrives at the Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowen premiere during the 16th Zurich Film Festival on Friday at Kino Corso in Switzerland.

Cyrus Style

Miley Cryus and mom Tish step out looking rocker chic in N.Y.C. on Friday.

California Casual

Selma Blair wears a gray Alex Mill button up, white shorts and slip-on Rothy's shoes while out in L.A. on Friday.

Sweat Sesh

Ashley Graham leaves the gym after a boxing session on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Laid-Back Look

Gwen Stefani steps out in graffiti-print sweatpants and a black hoodie as she leaves a studio in L.A. on Thursday. 

Socially-Distanced Show

Maisie Williams sits front row at the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

Making Moves

Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Thursday. 

Staying Active

Shia LaBeouf is seen jogging around his neighborhood in Pasadena, Calif. on Thursday. 

Back on Set

Sandra Bullock is seen in character while filming an untitled Netflix project directed by Nora Fingscheidt in Vancouver, Canada on Wednesday.  

Well Heeled

Sofia Vergara pairs summer sandals with a black t-shirt and white cropped jeans while out in L.A. on Thursday. 

Fashion Friends

Zoë Kravitz and fashion designer Alexander Wang hang out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

H-Town Hottie

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in a red hot trench coat on Thursday in N.Y.C., while all smiles as she's been named the newest face of Revlon.

Major Tunes

Melanie C stops to take a pic during her live stream, Melanie C: Colour & Light, on Thursday in London.

On the Road

Jesse Metcalfe heads into his vintage Chevelle SS while on break from Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on Thursday in L.A.

Snack Break

Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola stock up on snacks while out in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

Leather Weather

Rita Ora steps out in a leather trench coat as she heads to a recording studio on Wednesday in London.

