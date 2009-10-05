Star Tracks -- Monday, October 5, 2009
GOING SWIMMINGLY
New Miami residents Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony lend some star power to their football team, the Miami Dolphins, at the Ocean Drive Club at LandShark Stadium on Sunday, cheering them on to a 38-10 victory against the Buffalo Bills.
DESIGNING WOMEN
Embracing her big debut as , Lindsay Lohan happily struts her stuff down the runway (alongside designer Estrella Archs) following the Emanuel Ungaro spring/summer 2010 collection show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
FAMILY MATTERS
Flanked by husband Pete, sister Jessica – and hundreds of star-struck onlookers – Melrose Place star Ashlee Simpson-Wentz gets ready to dig in to a super-sweet cake during her 25th birthday party at the Wet Republic pool at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday.
'DREAM' TEAM
She's got that pregnancy glow! A jubilant Christina Milian debuts her baby bump at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday. The mom-to-be is expecting her first child with husband The Dream next year.
MARATHON MEN
Racing to the finish line, brothers Joe and Nick Jonas hit their stride during the CIBC Run for the Cure charity race in Toronto on Sunday. The brothers got their hearts pumping to raise awareness for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation.
CRUISE CONTROL
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and daughter Suri share a quiet moment before lunch and a little shopping in Boston.
GALA GIRL
Jessica Simpson glows at the Operation Smile celebration on Friday in Beverly Hills where she and her father, Joe, accepted the Operation Smile Founder's Award.
L.A. SCENESTER
Jon Gosselin continues to make the most of his time in Los Angeles: He stopped by hot spot The Ivy on Friday and took in a Dodgers game that night.
BRUSHED ON
What's a pop diva without great hair ... everywhere? Lady Gaga wears a dress of tress at Billboard's fourth annual Women in Music event in New York to accept the rising star award.
A WORLD AWAY
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie walk through Damascus, Syria, on Friday during a visit on behalf of the United Nations. Jolie, who is a UNHCR ambassador, met with local Iraqi refugees and urged the international community to rally around them as they continue to face violence and poverty in their homeland.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
VIDEO STARS
And, action! Jay-Z and Alicia Keys reach for the sky on Thursday while filming their "Empire State of Mind" video in New York City's Times Square. The duet – a tribute to the Big Apple – is currently No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
WONDER WOMAN
Meanwhile, Jay-Z's lady Beyoncé steps out in New York City on Friday to accept the Billboard woman of the year award during the organization's Women in Music event.
FEELING BLUE
Not ready to give in to fall, Anne Hathaway dons a summery maxidress after dining at the Griddle Cafe in Hollywood on Friday.
TOPPED OFF
Raven-Symoné and Nia Long put their heads together while arriving at the premiere of Good Hair, a Chris Rock-written documentary about black hairstyles, Thursday at L.A.'s Majestic Crest Theater.