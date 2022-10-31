Rebel Wilson Gets Dressed Up in L.A., Plus Lil Wayne, George Takei and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on October 31, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 78

Double Trouble

West Hollywood, CA - Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma look smitten as they hold hands on their way to Halloween party in LA while dressed up as the creepy twins from The Shining. Pictured: Ramona Agruma, Rebel Wilson BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands on their way to a Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 29 while dressed up as the twins from The Shining.

02 of 78

Denim Dude

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Erika Goldring/Getty

Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at the Champions Square on Oct. 29 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

03 of 78

Trek to D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: Actor George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on October 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

George Takei attends the 2022 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Oct. 29 in Washington, D.C.

04 of 78

Queen Status

West Hollywood, CA - Winnie Harlow is all dressed up as Cleopatra as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood. Pictured: Winnie Harlow BACKGRID USA 30 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Winnie Harlow is all dressed as she parties at Vas Morgan's Halloween event held in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.

05 of 78

Wakanda Forever

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)
Leon Bennett/Getty for EBONY MEDIA GROUP

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira accept the For The Culture Award onstage during the EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

06 of 78

Barbie Girl

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 in a complete Barbie box.

07 of 78

Comic Girl

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Michael Kovac/Getty for Casamigos

Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Oct. 28 dressed as Sailor Moon.

08 of 78

Country Music's Best

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: (L-R) Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, HonoreeSheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on October 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gary Miller/Getty

Jason Isbell, Brittney Spencer, honoree Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Jess Wolfe attend the 2022 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at ACL Live on Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas.

09 of 78

Birds of a Feather

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Vanessa Hudgens attends the Annual THRILLER NIGHT Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at Jackson Family Home on October 28, 2022 in Encino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens attends the annual Thriller Night Halloween Party, hosted by Prince Michael Jackson, at the Jackson family home on Oct. 28 in Encino, California.

10 of 78

Group Shot

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ Dangerous Liaisons World Premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty for STARZ

Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Carice van Houten, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Nicholas Denton, Alice Englert, Paloma Faith and Kosar Ali attend the STARZ Dangerous Liaisons world premiere at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 26 in New York City.

11 of 78

Ab Fab

Rita Ora
Splash News Online

Rita Ora leaves a London gym in style on Oct. 28.

12 of 78

Hot Dates

Karlie Kloss
BFA

Derek Blasberg and Karlie Kloss don their finest for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's Grit to Glamour Gala in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Oct. 26.

13 of 78

Global Girl

Bella Hadid
Dave Benett/Getty

Another day, another runway for Bella Hadid, who showcases a look during Qatar Creates in Doha on Oct. 28.

14 of 78

She Bangs

Millie Bobby Brown seen at Good Morning America

Millie Bobby Brown debuts a new 'do outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.

15 of 78

Studio City

Emma Corin
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Emma Corrin leaves NBC Studios in New York City on Oct. 28.

16 of 78

Carpet Cuties

Millie Bobby Brown
Monica Schipper/Getty

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown make their red carpet couples' debut at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

17 of 78

Mariah's Minis

Mariah Carey
Monica Schipper/Getty

Mariah Carey brings twins Monroe and Moroccan to the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

18 of 78

Fancy Free

Henry Cavill
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso hit a red carpet for the first time as a couple at the premiere of Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

19 of 78

Heads Together

John Legend Billy Porter
Lester Cohen/Getty

John Legend and Billy Porter pose at the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

20 of 78

Triple Threat

Jonas Brothers
Lester Cohen/Getty

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage during the MFEI Spirit of Life event Honoring Monte and Avery Lipman on Oct. 27 in L.A.

21 of 78

To the Point

Taylor Swift Eddie Redmayne Bono
Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne. Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Guests Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne have some fun on The Graham Norton Show in London on Oct. 27.

22 of 78

Getting Down to Business

Kerry Washington
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kerry Washington is power suit perfection on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

23 of 78

Spotlight On

Jonathan Majors
Paras Griffin/Getty

Honoree Jonathan Majors speaks during his Spotlight Award presentation on day six of the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

24 of 78

Wilde Women

Olivia Wilde
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Olivia Wilde sits down for a chat with writer Katie Silberman at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

25 of 78

Talking Shop

Jane Fonda Lake Bell
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lake Bell laughs as Jane Fonda speaks at the Women in Film Honors: Forging Forward Gala sponsored by Max Mara, ShivHans Pictures, Lexus and STARZ at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 27.

26 of 78

Total Blockbuster

Randall Park
Araya Doheny/Getty

Randall Park suits up for the Blockbuster season 1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

27 of 78

Take a Bow

Jesse Williams
John Lamparski/Getty

Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have their moment at curtain call during Take Me Out's Broadway return on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.

28 of 78

Baby Ballerina

Coco Rocha
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Coco Rocha and daughter Loni Conran share a sweet moment on Oct. 27 at the American Ballet Theatre's 2022 fall gala at David Koch Theatre in N.Y.C.

29 of 78

Walk the Walk

Aaron Taylor Johnson
Backgrid

Aaron Taylor-Johnson heads out in London's Notting Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27.

30 of 78

Chatting with Colson

Machine Gun Kelly
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Editor Scott Feinberg speaks with Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, during THR Awards Chatter Live at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

31 of 78

Time to Shine

Penelope Cruz
Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock

Penélope Cruz sparkles at a photo call for L'immensita at the Italian Cultural Institute Madrid in Spain on Oct. 27.

32 of 78

Purple Reign

Chaka Khan
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Chaka Khan performs at the Angel Ball 2022, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24.

33 of 78

Double Dog Dare

Gavin Rossdale
The Image Direct

Gavin Rossdale has his hands full with two pups in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

34 of 78

Back at It

Rihanna
Instarimages.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make it a date at the Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

35 of 78

Mellow Yellow

Michael B Jordan
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Michael B. Jordan stands out on Oct. 26 at the star-studded Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles.

36 of 78

Forever and Ever

Letitia Wright
Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also at the Wakanda Forever premiere in L.A. on Oct. 26: Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman in her red carpet ensemble.

37 of 78

Cute Couple

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get all dressed up for the Matrix Awards — where honoree Stefani called husband Shelton her "favorite award ever" — at N.Y.C.'s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Oct. 26.

38 of 78

Gotta Have Faith

Paloma Faith
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Paloma Faith has some fun with her fashion at the world premiere of STARZ's Dangerous Liaisons at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

39 of 78

On Fire

Mary J. Blige
Danielle Del Valle/Getty

Mary J. Blige brings the heat on Oct. 26 during her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

40 of 78

Ready to Play

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: at Goldstein Residence on October 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Cult Gaia llc )
Unique Nicole/Getty

Justine Skye and Stassie Karanikolaou join fashionable forces for the Bratz 21st Birthday Party hosted by Cult Gaia at the legendary Goldstein House in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

41 of 78

Cut It Out

Elizabeth Banks
The Image Direct

Elizabeth Banks keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Oct. 26.

42 of 78

Trophy Life

Nicolas hoult
Paras Griffin/Getty

A green-clad Nicholas Hoult speaks onstage as he receives the Vanguard Award at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 26.

43 of 78

Sing Thing

Carly Pearce
Jason Kempin/Getty

Carly Pearce hits the high notes at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 26.

44 of 78

Total Ballers

Jessica Chastain
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Tracy Morgan hangs with Jessica Chastain and her father Michael Hastey as the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 26 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

45 of 78

Crazy Cool

Brooke Shields
BFA

Brooke Shields strikes a pose on Oct. 26 at the opening night of Straight Line Crazy at The Shed in N.Y.C.

46 of 78

Park Place

Keri Russell
Splash News Online

Keri Russell and Ato Essandoh film scenes for The Diplomat in London's Green Park on Oct. 26.

47 of 78

Group Think

Kerry Washington
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kerry Washington, Danielle Brooks, Emayatzy Corinealdi and April Matthis pose for a selfie backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

48 of 78

Side Swipe

Halsey
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Halsey attends a launch party for Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Oct. 26.

49 of 78

Lake Living

Pierce Brosnan
Backgrid

Pierce Brosnan kicks back in Lake Como, Italy, during a trip with wife Keely Shaye Smith (not pictured) on Oct. 22.

50 of 78

Crowd Control

Stephen Colbert
Rob Kim/Getty

Stephen Colbert takes the stage as Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic celebrate the opening of the new David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

51 of 78

A Touch of Magic

Terri Irwin
Jono Searle/Getty

Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin attend the opening night of Mary Poppins at the Lyric Theatre at QPAC in Brisbane, Australia, on Oct. 27.

52 of 78

Legends Only

Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony At The National Museum Of Qatar - Inside
Dave Benett/Getty

Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson unite on Oct. 26 at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar.

53 of 78

Main Squeeze

Lea michele
Splash News Online

Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of Broadway's Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

54 of 78

Scare Tactic

Aubrey Plaza
GC Images

Aubrey Plaza looks ready for Halloween while arriving to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

55 of 78

Bros Abroad

Billy Eichner Luke Macfarlane
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bros stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring their film to London for a special screening on Oct. 26.

56 of 78

London Calling

Cristo Fernandez
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández attends the Corner Office premiere at the 30th Raindance Film Festival in London on Oct. 26.

57 of 78

Georgia Peach

Miles Teller
Cindy Ord/Getty

Miles Teller greets fans on Oct. 25 during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia.

58 of 78

Fierce Fashions

BESTPIX Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 25, 2022

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 25 as they make their way to the TIME 100 Next Gala.

59 of 78

What You Crave

Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Star Max/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up as they celebrate her Cravings baking mixes in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

60 of 78

Color Up

Chris Martin Coldplay
Santiago Bluguermann/Getty

Chris Martin brings his usual energy to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 25.

61 of 78

Prints-ess Diaries

Gwyneth Paltrow Gal Gadot
Charley Gallay/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow and Gal Gadot link up at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25.

62 of 78

Out of This World

Ming-Na Wen
Jody Cortes/Getty

Book of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen stops for a portrait at the 50th anniversary of the Saturn Awards at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center in California on Oct. 25.

63 of 78

Cool Kids

Coleman Domingo Lupita N'yongo
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Colman Domingo and Lupita Nyong'o get together at the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Reveal at Hollywood Athletic Club on Oct. 25.

64 of 78

Stars Aligned

Maren Morris
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Zedd and Maren Morris light the night on Oct. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

65 of 78

Bump in the Night

Billie Lourd
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Billie Lourd showcases her burgeoning bump at the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on Oct. 25.

66 of 78

In the Spotlight

Janelle Monae
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Janelle Monáe gets dramatic on Oct. 25 outside the Lucas Theatre during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival award presentation and gala screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Georgia.

67 of 78

Sit Back

Tig Notaro
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Tig Notaro takes a seat during the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

68 of 78

Blazer of Glory

Natalie Portman
Backgrid

Natalie Portman hits the set of May December in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 25.

69 of 78

Bringing the Laughs

Awkwafina
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Awkwafina cracks up on Oct. 25 on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

70 of 78

Watch This

Nicole Kidman
Courtesy OMEGA

Nicole Kidman is among the stars celebrating at the OMEGA One Night in Nashville Gala on Oct. 20.

71 of 78

So Hip

Jurnee Smollett
Paras Griffin/Getty

Jurnee Smollett poses backstage after the Wonder Women Producers panel during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 25.

72 of 78

At the Plate

Maybelle Blair
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Maybelle Blair steps right up at the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

73 of 78

A Dress to Impress

Kerry Washington
Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Kerry Washington flutters into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.

74 of 78

Sign of the Times

Paul Rudd
Efren Landaos/Sipa USA

Paul Rudd signs some pins during his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

75 of 78

Big Hugs

Kate Upton
John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

Kate Upton celebrates her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, after his Houston Astros return to Texas upon defeating the New York Yankees in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.

76 of 78

Cuffing Season

Drew Barrymore
The Image Direct

Drew Barrymore stops outside SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24 following her visit to Howard Stern.

77 of 78

Fab Four

Busy Philips Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Rob Kim/Getty

Busy Philipps, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Sarah Jones hang backstage at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

78 of 78

Sweater Weather

Constance Wu
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Constance Wu attends the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 24.

