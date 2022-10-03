Zendaya Sports a Daring Look During Paris Fashion Week, Plus Cher, Whoopi Goldberg and More

01 of 88 Fashion Star Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Zendaya poses for a photograph at the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Oct. 2.

02 of 88 Front and Center Pierre Suu/Getty Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.

03 of 88 On the Scene Jamie McCarthy/Getty for FLC Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of Till during the 60th New York Film Festival at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 1 in New York City.

04 of 88 That's a Rap Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Busta Rhymes, Nas, and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the New York State of Mind tour finale at the Oakland Arena on Oct. 1 in Oakland, California.

05 of 88 Off the Shoulder Michael Tullberg/Getty Kimiko Glenn attends Wags And Walks' 11th annual gala at Taglyan Complex on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

06 of 88 Glowing Gal Pals Arnold Turner/Getty for Yvonne Orji Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji attend the 2022 Night of Nigerian Excellence at Beauty & Essex on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

07 of 88 Queen Bee Terence Rushin/Getty Lil Kim performs onstage during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

08 of 88 Fashion Forward Estrop/Getty Bella Hadid gets a dress painted on her during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in Paris, France.

09 of 88 Making a Statement Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.

10 of 88 Purple Reign Marc Piasecki/WireImage Maisie Williams rocks purple hair and bleached eyebrows as she attends the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in Paris, France.

11 of 88 Guys' Night Out Denise Truscello/Getty for AEG Edward Norton, Woody Harrelson and Alex Honnold celebrate the opening of the David Blane: In Spades residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a private after party at Jalisco Underground on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

12 of 88 Strike a Pose Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Coco Rocha attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.

13 of 88 Commanding the Stage Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Roadtrip tour at the Oakland Arena on Sept. 30 in Oakland, California.

14 of 88 Run Along James Devaney/GC Images Jennifer Aniston takes a jog on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 30.

15 of 88 Coupled Up Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber take a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

16 of 88 Feeling Fabulous Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton get together at The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

17 of 88 On the Record Neil Mockford/GC Images Jamie Lee Curtis leaves Bauer Radio Studios in London on Sept. 30.

18 of 88 Special Delivery Yuxi Liu Matthew Rhys rows along the East River to deliver Talisker Whisky to the 2022 Billion Oyster Party benefiting New York Harbor oyster reef restoration on Sept. 29.

19 of 88 Turn About Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards George and Amal Clooney make it a date at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29.

20 of 88 Gala Glam Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Eddie Redmayne strikes a pose on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

21 of 88 Back at It Samir Hussein/WireImage Lily James goes all-red on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

22 of 88 Loud Looks NGRE/BACKGRID Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out from the crowds during a shopping trip in Paris on Sept. 29.

23 of 88 Sheer Madness TheRealSPW/MEGA Kylie Jenner has another stylish moment while in Paris for Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

24 of 88 The Luckiest From left: Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock. Taylor Hill/WireImage Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock premiere their new film Luckiest Girl Alive in New York City on Sept. 29.

25 of 88 Fancy Pants Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Cher goes chic for the Rick Owens show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

26 of 88 City Kids TheImageDirect.com Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa leave their New York City hotel on Sept. 29.

27 of 88 Big Winners Courtesy of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman Armchair Expert co-hosts Monica Padman and Dax Shepard accept their STARmeter Award for Podcasts from IMDb in their studio on Sept. 29.

28 of 88 Show Time David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the gala performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at The Piccadilly Theatre in London on Sept. 29.

29 of 88 Check, Mate Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM John Legend takes his seat at the piano for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

30 of 88 Stage Presence Melissa McCarthy joins the cast of DRAG: The Musical including creator and drag legend Alaska at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles.

31 of 88 Guitar Hero Janet Macoska for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame John Mellencamp is ready to rock on Sept. 29 during a concert at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

32 of 88 Better Together Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel hits the red carpet at the BHG100 event, celebrating 100 years of Better Homes & Gardens, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 29.

33 of 88 House Warming Mike Vitelli/BFA.com Sigourney Weaver and Morena Baccarin arrive at a screening of The Good House at Darling, the rooftop of The Park Lane, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

34 of 88 Sparkle Motion Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com Martha Stewart shimmers on Sept. 28 at the grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport in N.Y.C.

35 of 88 Good Greet Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rachel Brosnahan waves to the cameras on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Sept. 29.

36 of 88 Nothing Wilde MEGA Olivia Wilde hits the gym in Los Angeles on Sept. 29.

37 of 88 French Dressing Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Katie Holmes pops up in Paris for the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

38 of 88 Queen of Queens BauerGriffin/MediaPunch Awkwafina shoots scenes for Nora from Queens on Sept. 28 in New York City.

39 of 88 Happy Couple Dave Benett/Getty Alison Mosshart and Damian Lewis cozy up at the VIP album launch party for The Love That's Ours by The Big Pink at The House of KOKO in London on Sept. 28.

40 of 88 Morning to Night Raymond Hall/GC Images Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston smile while filming scenes for The Morning Show at New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 28.

41 of 88 Fill Your Cup Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Miles Teller joins Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) in a game of Drinko on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

42 of 88 New Moon Xavier Collin/Image Press/Sipa USA Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson get all dressed up for a Los Angeles screening of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon on Sept. 28.

43 of 88 Good Genes Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Niecy Nash and daughter Dia go back to back at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

44 of 88 Goddess Mode Unique Nicole/WireImage Sandra Oh hits the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

45 of 88 Variety of Life Frazer Harrison/Variety/Getty Oprah Winfrey accepts an honor onstage at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

46 of 88 Double Vision Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety/Getty WandaVision costars Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen get together at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

47 of 88 No Kid-ing Theo Wargo/Getty Kid Cudi shows off his sense of style at the Sept. 28 premiere of Entergalactic in N.Y.C.

48 of 88 Turning the Tables Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Maluma takes the stage on Sept. 28 at the Royalty Records panel during Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami.

49 of 88 Two of a Kind Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner arrive at the Bros premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

50 of 88 Paris Match Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa USA Cher joins Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing on the runway at the Balmain fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

51 of 88 Shop to It Noam Galai/Getty Tan France gets fashionable as Spotify celebrates the GetReadyWithMusic Thrift Store event with Other People's Clothes on Sept. 28 in Brooklyn.

52 of 88 Futuristic Fashion Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Kylie Jenner is out of this world at the Acne Studios show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

53 of 88 City of Light Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

54 of 88 Watch This BFA Lily Allen attends a special dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the new Première Original Edition Watch at Casa Cruz in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

55 of 88 Hosts with the Most Noam Galai/Getty Dancing with the Stars hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

56 of 88 Summer Styling The Image Direct Zoey Deutch savors a warm New York City day on Sept. 28.

57 of 88 Perfect Pair The Image Direct Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make their way around New York City on Sept. 28.

58 of 88 Look for the Helpers Araya Doheny/Getty Paul Scheer, Shanola Hampton, Coco Jones, Annie Gonzalez and Julie Bowen volunteer at Hunger Action Day hosted by Feeding America, along with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, at St. Ferdinand's Church in California on Sept. 23.

59 of 88 Happy Couple Eugene Gologursky/Getty Kelly Ripa hits the red carpet with husband Mark Consuelos at the Haute Living party for her new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

60 of 88 Just Hanging Out Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty Machine Gun Kelly soars above the crowd on Sept. 27 during his tour stop in Milan, Italy.

61 of 88 Hands Up Christopher Polk/Getty Christina Aguilera performs during the Premiere Party at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 at Faena Forum in Miami on Sept. 27.

62 of 88 Set Dressing James Devaney/GC Images Reese Witherspoon gets dramatic on Sept. 27 on the New York City set of The Morning Show.

63 of 88 Tall Tale Eugene Gologursky/Getty Gwendoline Christie hangs with Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel and Lucy Liu at the Haute Living party for Kelly Ripa's new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

64 of 88 Spin City The Image Direct Naomi Watts takes a roll on a Citi Bike in New York City on Sept. 27.

65 of 88 Red-y for It? Beatriz Velasco/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis sports a suit for a Halloween Ends photo call in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 28.

66 of 88 Snoop on Set CO/MEGA Snoop Dogg sports a smile while on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Sept. 27.

67 of 88 Top of the Morning Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock Shailene Woodley caps off a day at Paris Fashion Week at the Dior show on Sept. 27.

68 of 88 On the Move Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Selma Blair follows in her pup's footsteps in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

69 of 88 Magic Moment Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha, 13, to the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City on Sept. 27.

70 of 88 Striped Star Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Bette Midler has some fun with fashion at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

71 of 88 Such a Star John Salangsang/Shutterstock Norman Reedus receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 27 with fiancée Diane Kruger, mom Marianne and son Mingus by his side.

72 of 88 Think Pink David Fisher/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber makes her way to the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on Sept. 27.

73 of 88 Catwalk to Sidewalk Shutterstock Nina Agdal keeps her cool during a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

74 of 88 It's the Law Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Iris Law goes high fashion for the Dior runway show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

75 of 88 Twice as Nice Danny Mahoney Jamie Foxx joins Diplo for a surprise performance at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

76 of 88 Pop to It Courtesy The Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Nick and Joe — enjoy a bite of their Rob's Backstage Popcorn before their Global Citizen Festival performance in N.Y.C. on Sept. 24.

77 of 88 Game Time Eric Michael Roy The Talk's Akbar Gbaja-Biamila hangs with some of the stars of Kerry Washington's new show Reasonable Doubt at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 25.

78 of 88 So Much to Say Courtesy Former President Barack Obama sits down with Klick Group co-founder Leerom Segal at Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 22.

79 of 88 Step Together Backgrid Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson walk hand-in-hand into Nobu Malibu on Sept. 26.

80 of 88 On Their Level Paul Ellis/Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton meet a 4-year-old fan during their visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Holyhead, Wales, on Sept. 27.

81 of 88 In the Bag Backgrid Newly minted Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna steps out in New York City on Sept. 26.

82 of 88 Winnie's World Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Winnie Harlow makes model moves outside the Burberry fashion show afterparty at The Restaurant at The Twenty Two in London on Sept. 26.

83 of 88 Ride the Wave Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sigourney Weaver gives a wave outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 26.

84 of 88 French Twist Julien Hekimian/Getty Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Dior fashion show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

85 of 88 Raise a Glass Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan continue the Oktoberfest fun in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 26.

86 of 88 To the Point Mat Hayward/Getty Marcus Mumford sees a face in the crowd during a Mumford & Sons tour stop at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Sept. 26.

87 of 88 Superstar Style Sarah Morris/Getty Willow Smith poses at The Drop: WILLOW at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.