Zendaya Sports a Daring Look During Paris Fashion Week, Plus Cher, Whoopi Goldberg and More

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13435555s) Zendaya poses photographers upon arrival at the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection presented in Paris Fashion RTW SS 23 Valentino Front Row, Paris, France - 02 Oct 2022
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Zendaya poses for a photograph at the Valentino ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Oct. 2.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Pierre Suu/Getty

Cher attends the Ann Demeulemeester Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of "Till" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty for FLC

Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of Till during the 60th New York Film Festival at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 1 in New York City.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Busta Rhymes, Nas, and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the "New York State of Mind" tour finale at Oakland Arena on October 01, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Busta Rhymes, Nas, and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform during the New York State of Mind tour finale at the Oakland Arena on Oct. 1 in Oakland, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Actor Kimiko Glenn attends Wags And Walks' 11th annual gala at Taglyan Complex on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Kimiko Glenn attends Wags And Walks' 11th annual gala at Taglyan Complex on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Producer/Actress Issa Rae and Actress Yvonne Orji attend the 2022 Night of Nigerian Excellence Hosted by Yvonne Orji at Beauty & Essex on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Yvonne Orji)
Arnold Turner/Getty for Yvonne Orji

Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji attend the 2022 Night of Nigerian Excellence at Beauty & Essex on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles, California.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lil Kim performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
Terence Rushin/Getty

Lil Kim performs onstage during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Performance of fashion model Bella Hadid during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)
Estrop/Getty

Bella Hadid gets a dress painted on her during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in Paris, France.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Doja Cat attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Actress Maisie Williams attends the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Maisie Williams rocks purple hair and bleached eyebrows as she attends the Kenzo Party as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30 in Paris, France.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Actor Edward Norton, actor Woody Harrelson and rock climber Alex Honnold celebrate the opening of DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a private after party at Jalisco Underground on September 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for AEG)
Denise Truscello/Getty for AEG

Edward Norton, Woody Harrelson and Alex Honnold celebrate the opening of the David Blane: In Spades residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a private after party at Jalisco Underground on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Coco Rocha attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Coco Rocha attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris, France.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Kehlani performs during her "Blue Water Roadtrip" tour at Oakland Arena on September 30, 2022 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Kehlani performs during her Blue Water Roadtrip tour at the Oakland Arena on Sept. 30 in Oakland, California.

Jennifer Aniston is seen jogging while filming on location for 'The Morning Show' on 5th Avenue on September 30, 2022 in New York City.
James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Aniston takes a jog on the New York City set of The Morning Show on Sept. 30.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are seen on September 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber take a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 30.

Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton attend the The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France.
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour and Andrew Bolton get together at The Met Costume Institute Press Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30.

Jamie Lee Curtis at Bauer Radio Studios on September 30, 2022 in London, England.
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Jamie Lee Curtis leaves Bauer Radio Studios in London on Sept. 30.

Matthew Rhys after rowing the East River to deliver Talisker Whisky to the 2022 Billion Oyster Party benefiting New York Harbor oyster reef restoration on September 29
Yuxi Liu

Matthew Rhys rows along the East River to deliver Talisker Whisky to the 2022 Billion Oyster Party benefiting New York Harbor oyster reef restoration on Sept. 29.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Albie Awards

George and Amal Clooney make it a date at the Clooney Foundation for Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on Sept. 29.

Eddie Redmayne attends the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala
Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne strikes a pose on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

Lily James attends the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily James goes all-red on Sept. 29 at the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala at The Londoner Hotel.

*EXCLUSIVE* - MGK went on a solo shopping trip, went back to the hotel to pick up Megan Fox and do a wardrobe change while in Paris for Fashion Week
NGRE/BACKGRID

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out from the crowds during a shopping trip in Paris on Sept. 29.

Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in a fitted red and white lace dress while out in Paris
TheRealSPW/MEGA

Kylie Jenner has another stylish moment while in Paris for Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock attend the premiere of Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive" at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
From left: Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Jessica Knoll, Chiara Aurelia, Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock premiere their new film Luckiest Girl Alive in New York City on Sept. 29.

Cher Rick Owens show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2023
Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Cher goes chic for the Rick Owens show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Springsteen and Patty Scalia exit their hotel in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa leave their New York City hotel on Sept. 29.

IMDb Celebrates Armchair Expert Co-Hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman as Recipients of the First-Ever IMDb STARmeter Award for Podcasts
Courtesy of Dax Shepard and Monica Padman

Armchair Expert co-hosts Monica Padman and Dax Shepard accept their STARmeter Award for Podcasts from IMDb in their studio on Sept. 29.

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the Gala Performance of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the gala performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at The Piccadilly Theatre in London on Sept. 29.

John Legend performs live for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Legend takes his seat at the piano for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series presented by American Express at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

Melissa McCarthy attended one of the opening night performances of DRAG: The Musical at the Bourbon Room in LA

Melissa McCarthy joins the cast of DRAG: The Musical including creator and drag legend Alaska at the Bourbon Room in Los Angeles.

LEGENDS OF ROCK: JOHN MELLENCAMP OPENS AT ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME SEPTEMBER 29
Janet Macoska for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

John Mellencamp is ready to rock on Sept. 29 during a concert at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

Katie Lee Biegel attends Better Homes & Gardens BHG100 event
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Better Homes & Gardens

Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel hits the red carpet at the BHG100 event, celebrating 100 years of Better Homes & Gardens, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 29.

Sigourney Weaver, Morena Baccarin Roadside Attractions hosts the New York screening of "The Good House"
Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Sigourney Weaver and Morena Baccarin arrive at a screening of The Good House at Darling, the rooftop of The Park Lane, in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

Martha Stewart at Wednesday’s grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport
Lanscine Janneh/BFA.com

Martha Stewart shimmers on Sept. 28 at the grand opening of the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport in N.Y.C.

Rachel Brosnahan
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan waves to the cameras on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Sept. 29.

Olivia Wilde
MEGA

Olivia Wilde hits the gym in Los Angeles on Sept. 29.

Katie Holmes
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Katie Holmes pops up in Paris for the Chloé show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29.

Awkwafina
BauerGriffin/MediaPunch

Awkwafina shoots scenes for Nora from Queens on Sept. 28 in New York City.

Damian Lewis
Dave Benett/Getty

Alison Mosshart and Damian Lewis cozy up at the VIP album launch party for The Love That's Ours by The Big Pink at The House of KOKO in London on Sept. 28.

Jon Hamm Jennifer Aniston
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston smile while filming scenes for The Morning Show at New York City's Coney Island on Sept. 28.

Miles Teller
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Miles Teller joins Jimmy Fallon (not pictured) in a game of Drinko on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

Kate Hudson
Xavier Collin/Image Press/Sipa USA

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson get all dressed up for a Los Angeles screening of Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon on Sept. 28.

Niecy Nash
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty

Niecy Nash and daughter Dia go back to back at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

Lucy Liu
Unique Nicole/WireImage

Sandra Oh hits the red carpet at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

Oprah
Frazer Harrison/Variety/Getty

Oprah Winfrey accepts an honor onstage at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

Kathryn Hahn Elizabeth Olsen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety/Getty

WandaVision costars Kathryn Hahn and Elizabeth Olsen get together at Variety's Power of Women event in Beverly Hills on Sept. 28.

Kid Cudi
Theo Wargo/Getty

Kid Cudi shows off his sense of style at the Sept. 28 premiere of Entergalactic in N.Y.C.

Maluma
Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty

Maluma takes the stage on Sept. 28 at the Royalty Records panel during Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami.

Billy Eichner Luke Macfarlane
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner arrive at the Bros premiere in Los Angeles on Sept. 28.

Cher
Jonas Gustavsson/Sipa USA

Cher joins Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing on the runway at the Balmain fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

Tan France
Noam Galai/Getty

Tan France gets fashionable as Spotify celebrates the GetReadyWithMusic Thrift Store event with Other People's Clothes on Sept. 28 in Brooklyn.

Kylie Jenner
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Kylie Jenner is out of this world at the Acne Studios show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

Brooklyn Beckham
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28.

Lily Allen
BFA

Lily Allen attends a special dinner hosted by Chanel to celebrate the new Première Original Edition Watch at Casa Cruz in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

Tyra Banks Alfonso Riberio
Noam Galai/Getty

Dancing with the Stars hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Sept. 28.

Zoey Deutch
The Image Direct

Zoey Deutch savors a warm New York City day on Sept. 28.

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux and pup Kuma make their way around New York City on Sept. 28.

Feeding America
Araya Doheny/Getty

Paul Scheer, Shanola Hampton, Coco Jones, Annie Gonzalez and Julie Bowen volunteer at Hunger Action Day hosted by Feeding America, along with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, at St. Ferdinand's Church in California on Sept. 23.

Kelly Ripa
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Kelly Ripa hits the red carpet with husband Mark Consuelos at the Haute Living party for her new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

machine gun kelly
Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly soars above the crowd on Sept. 27 during his tour stop in Milan, Italy.

Christina Aguilera
Christopher Polk/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs during the Premiere Party at Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 at Faena Forum in Miami on Sept. 27.

Reese Witherspoon
James Devaney/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon gets dramatic on Sept. 27 on the New York City set of The Morning Show.

Lucy Liu
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Gwendoline Christie hangs with Katie Couric, Bethenny Frankel and Lucy Liu at the Haute Living party for Kelly Ripa's new book Live Wire with Parfums de Marly and Telmont Champagne at Scarpetta in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

Naomi Watts
The Image Direct

Naomi Watts takes a roll on a Citi Bike in New York City on Sept. 27.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Beatriz Velasco/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis sports a suit for a Halloween Ends photo call in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 28.

Snoop
CO/MEGA

Snoop Dogg sports a smile while on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Sept. 27.

Shailene Woodley
Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock

Shailene Woodley caps off a day at Paris Fashion Week at the Dior show on Sept. 27.

Selma Blair
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selma Blair follows in her pup's footsteps in Los Angeles on Sept. 27.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker brings twin daughters Loretta and Tabitha, 13, to the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 in New York City on Sept. 27.

Bette Midler
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

Bette Midler has some fun with fashion at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere in N.Y.C. on Sept. 27.

Norman Reedus
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Norman Reedus receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 27 with fiancée Diane Kruger, mom Marianne and son Mingus by his side.

Hailey Bieber
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber makes her way to the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris on Sept. 27.

Nina Agdal
Shutterstock

Nina Agdal keeps her cool during a walk in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

Iris Law
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Iris Law goes high fashion for the Dior runway show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

Diplo Jamie Foxx
Danny Mahoney

Jamie Foxx joins Diplo for a surprise performance at XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas on Sept. 23.

Jonas Brothers
Courtesy

The Jonas Brothers — Kevin, Nick and Joe — enjoy a bite of their Rob's Backstage Popcorn before their Global Citizen Festival performance in N.Y.C. on Sept. 24.

Akbar
Eric Michael Roy

The Talk's Akbar Gbaja-Biamila hangs with some of the stars of Kerry Washington's new show Reasonable Doubt at the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Sept. 25.

Barack Obama
Courtesy

Former President Barack Obama sits down with Klick Group co-founder Leerom Segal at Klick Ideas Exchange 2022 at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 22.

Jodie Turner Smith
Backgrid

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson walk hand-in-hand into Nobu Malibu on Sept. 26.

Prince William Kate MIddleton
Paul Ellis/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton meet a 4-year-old fan during their visit to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Holyhead, Wales, on Sept. 27.

Rihanna
Backgrid

Newly minted Super Bowl halftime performer Rihanna steps out in New York City on Sept. 26.

WInnie Harlow
Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Winnie Harlow makes model moves outside the Burberry fashion show afterparty at The Restaurant at The Twenty Two in London on Sept. 26.

Sigournay Weaver
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sigourney Weaver gives a wave outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Sept. 26.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Julien Hekimian/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Dior fashion show on Sept. 27 as Paris Fashion Week kicks off in France.

Celebrities At Oktoberfest 2022 - Day 9

Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan continue the Oktoberfest fun in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 26.

Marcus Mumford
Mat Hayward/Getty

Marcus Mumford sees a face in the crowd during a Mumford & Sons tour stop at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle on Sept. 26.

Willow smith
Sarah Morris/Getty

Willow Smith poses at The Drop: WILLOW at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Sept. 26.

Joel McHale
MOVI Inc.

Joel McHale joins fifth-generation Colorado Angus rancher Ty Walter on "The Ledge," an extreme fine dining pop-up in the Rocky Mountains, presented by the Certified Angus Beef brand.