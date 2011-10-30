Star Tracks: Monday, October 3, 2011
SHOULDERING ON
A red-hot Pippa Middleton relishes in a quiet moment with beau Alex Loudon early Sunday morning after attending London’s prestigious Boodles Boxing Ball.
VISITING HOURS
Following a girls' night out with pal Heidi Klum, Sandra Bullock is back in mommy mode as she and 19-month-old son Louis step out to visit a friend Saturday in Los Feliz, Calif.
'PURR'FECT PAIR
Perfume mogul Katy Perry stays in step with hubby Russell Brand while stepping out for Sunday brunch in West Hollywood.
PUP FOR IT
Ashley Greene and Toy Fox Terrier Marlo are all ears during Sunday's Pilates for Pink benefit sponsored by Shape and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in N.Y.C.
IN HARMONY
Proud papa-to-be Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan spend time backstage during Sting's 25th anniversary concert in New York City on Saturday.
WHITE HAUTE
After steaming up Sin City with on-again boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel takes in the Giambattista Valli spring collection during Paris Fashion Week.
FACE TIME
Say cheese! Jessica Alba monkeys around with husband Cash Warren Saturday during a family outing to the Los Angeles County Fair with 3-year-old daughter Honor (not pictured).
TRIGGER HAPPY
What's so funny? Ryan Reynolds and R.I.P.D. costar Jeff Bridges laugh it up Sunday on the film's Boston set.
CHIC SHOPPER
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson arrive at Macy's Union Square in San Francisco Saturday to launch her Ready-To-Wear Jessica Simpson Collection.
POINT OF VIEW
Fergie strikes a pose onstage at the Black Eyed Peas and Friends "Concert 4 NYC" in Central Park Friday.
LEGGY LADY
STANDING FIRM
Though split rumors continue to swirl, Ashton Kutcher sends a message by sporting his wedding band Friday for a trip to L.A.'s Kabbalah Centre.
TICKLED PINK
What's so funny? Kelly Osbourne gets a case of the giggles Friday while taping an appearance on Extra with host Mario Lopez (not pictured) at L.A. shopping center The Grove.
TRAFFIC STOP
A pregnant Jennifer Garner stops traffic in Brentwood, Calif., in a scarlet-red cardigan on Thursday.
RUFFLE AND FLOW
Leighton Meester makes waves in a ruffled ensemble Thursday at the Christian Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
SINGLE IN THE CITY
Smart Water ambassador Jennifer Aniston pledges allegiance to her favorite beverage while touring N.Y.C. without style mate Justin Theroux on Thursday.
BACKSTAGE PASS
Still in Paris, Orlando Bloom leaves Baby Flynn behind to escort wife Miranda Kerr to Thursday's Dior fashion show.