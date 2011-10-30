Star Tracks: Monday, October 3, 2011

SHOULDERING ON

Credit: Greg Brennan

A red-hot Pippa Middleton relishes in a quiet moment with beau Alex Loudon early Sunday morning after attending London’s prestigious Boodles Boxing Ball.

VISITING HOURS

Credit: Fame Pictures

Following a girls' night out with pal Heidi Klum, Sandra Bullock is back in mommy mode as she and 19-month-old son Louis step out to visit a friend Saturday in Los Feliz, Calif.

'PURR'FECT PAIR

Credit: London Entertainment / Splash News Online

Perfume mogul Katy Perry stays in step with hubby Russell Brand while stepping out for Sunday brunch in West Hollywood.

PUP FOR IT

Credit: Splash News Online

Ashley Greene and Toy Fox Terrier Marlo are all ears during Sunday's Pilates for Pink benefit sponsored by Shape and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in N.Y.C.

IN HARMONY

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Proud papa-to-be Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan spend time backstage during Sting's 25th anniversary concert in New York City on Saturday.

WHITE HAUTE

Credit: Splash News Online

After steaming up Sin City with on-again boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel takes in the Giambattista Valli spring collection during Paris Fashion Week.

FACE TIME

Credit: Denis Castro/Beverly News

Say cheese! Jessica Alba monkeys around with husband Cash Warren Saturday during a family outing to the Los Angeles County Fair with 3-year-old daughter Honor (not pictured).

TRIGGER HAPPY

Credit: Splash News Online

What's so funny? Ryan Reynolds and R.I.P.D. costar Jeff Bridges laugh it up Sunday on the film's Boston set.

CHIC SHOPPER

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson arrive at Macy's Union Square in San Francisco Saturday to launch her Ready-To-Wear Jessica Simpson Collection.

POINT OF VIEW

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Fergie strikes a pose onstage at the Black Eyed Peas and Friends "Concert 4 NYC" in Central Park Friday.

LEGGY LADY

Credit: ae Donnelly/INF

Beyoncé covers up her baby bump – and not much else! – in a patterned babydoll dress Friday while stepping out in New York.

STANDING FIRM

Credit: X17online

Though split rumors continue to swirl, Ashton Kutcher sends a message by sporting his wedding band Friday for a trip to L.A.'s Kabbalah Centre.

TICKLED PINK

Credit: X17online

What's so funny? Kelly Osbourne gets a case of the giggles Friday while taping an appearance on Extra with host Mario Lopez (not pictured) at L.A. shopping center The Grove.

TRAFFIC STOP

Credit: AKM

A pregnant Jennifer Garner stops traffic in Brentwood, Calif., in a scarlet-red cardigan on Thursday.

RUFFLE AND FLOW

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Leighton Meester makes waves in a ruffled ensemble Thursday at the Christian Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

SINGLE IN THE CITY

Credit: Eaglepress

Smart Water ambassador Jennifer Aniston pledges allegiance to her favorite beverage while touring N.Y.C. without style mate Justin Theroux on Thursday.

BACKSTAGE PASS

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Still in Paris, Orlando Bloom leaves Baby Flynn behind to escort wife Miranda Kerr to Thursday's Dior fashion show.

