Star Tracks: Monday, October 29, 2012

Criss and Michele link up for charity in Beverly Hills. Plus, Ben & Jen, Russell Crowe, Angelina Jolie and more

People Staff
October 29, 2012 05:00 PM
<p>Open mic night? <a href="/people/tvwatch/category/0,,20418575,00.html"><em>Glee</em></a> stars Darren Criss and <a href="/tag/lea-michele/">Lea Michele</a> duet on stage Friday at a Big Brothers and Big Sisters gala in Beverly Hills, Calif.</p>
PITCH PERFECT

Open mic night? Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele duet on stage Friday at a Big Brothers and Big Sisters gala in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jerod Harris/WireImage
<p>Aww! <a href="/tag/ben-affleck/">Ben Affleck</a> plants a sweet smooch on wife <a href="/tag/jennifer-garner/">Jennifer Garner</a> while decorating cakes with their daughters, 3-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Violet (not pictured), Sunday at Duff&#8217;s Cakemix in West Hollywood.</p>
STOLEN MOMENT

Aww! Ben Affleck plants a sweet smooch on wife Jennifer Garner while decorating cakes with their daughters, 3-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Violet (not pictured), Sunday at Duff’s Cakemix in West Hollywood.

Splash News Online
<p><a href="/tag/angelina-jolie/">Angelina Jolie</a> takes kids Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne to find some colorful costumes at the Halloween Super Store in Sherman Oaks, Calif.</p>
Sunday Shopping

Angelina Jolie takes kids Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne to find some colorful costumes at the Halloween Super Store in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

FameFlynet
<p>A beaming <a href="/tag/jennifer-lopez/">Jennifer Lopez</a> fields questions from the media before making her way inside the UNESCO Charity Gala in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday.</p>
AND, WE'RE LIVE

A beaming Jennifer Lopez fields questions from the media before making her way inside the UNESCO Charity Gala in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday.

SIPA
<p><em>Mad Men</em> leading ladies Christina Hendricks, <a href="/tag/january-jones/">January Jones</a> and Elisabeth Moss unite for a good cause Friday at Peace Over Violence&#8217;s annual humanitarian awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.</p>
PEACE OUT

Mad Men leading ladies Christina Hendricks, January Jones and Elisabeth Moss unite for a good cause Friday at Peace Over Violence’s annual humanitarian awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
<p>Amid reports of <a href="/people/article/0,,20638961,00.html">marital woes</a>, a <a href="/people/article/0,,20641899,00.html">bearded</a> Russell Crowe enjoys a guys&#8217; night out Saturday with director RZA for an N.Y.C. screening of their action film <em>The Man with the Iron Fists</em>.</p>
IRON MEN

Amid reports of marital woes, a bearded Russell Crowe enjoys a guys’ night out Saturday with director RZA for an N.Y.C. screening of their action film The Man with the Iron Fists.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
<p><a href="/tag/jennifer-aniston/">Jennifer Aniston</a> can&#8217;t conceal her joy being with <a href="/people/archive/article/0,,20622176,00.html">fiancé Justin Theroux</a> at Saturday&#8217;s Los Angeles County Museum of Art&#8217;s 2012 Art + Film Gala, honoring pop artist Ed Ruscha and the late film director Stanley Kubrick.</p>
All Smiles

Jennifer Aniston can’t conceal her joy being with fiancé Justin Theroux at Saturday’s Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 2012 Art + Film Gala, honoring pop artist Ed Ruscha and the late film director Stanley Kubrick.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p><a href="/tag/eva-longoria/">Eva Longoria</a> joins in an early voter kick-off event at President Obama&#8217;s campaign office in Florida&#8217;s West Palm Beach.</p>
Pep Rally

Eva Longoria joins in an early voter kick-off event at President Obama’s campaign office in Florida’s West Palm Beach.

AKM-GSI
<p>Amy Poehler takes her young sons to watch Swanson&#8217;s Parks amp Recreation softball team play at Hjelte Sports Center in Encino, Calif.</p>
Little League

Amy Poehler takes her young sons to watch Swanson’s Parks amp Recreation softball team play at Hjelte Sports Center in Encino, Calif.

Felipe Guerra/Broadimage
<p><a href="/tag/reese-witherspoon/">Reese Witherspoon</a> (left) and <a href="/tag/cameron-diaz/">Cameron Diaz</a> clutch their champagne glasses – and each other – at Friday&#8217;s grand opening of Rag amp Bone Los Angeles&#8217;s flagship store, where Diaz told PEOPLE: &#8220;I live in my Rag amp Bone boots.&#8221;</p>
BUBBLING UP

Reese Witherspoon (left) and Cameron Diaz clutch their champagne glasses – and each other – at Friday’s grand opening of Rag amp Bone Los Angeles’s flagship store, where Diaz told PEOPLE: “I live in my Rag amp Bone boots.”

Donato Sardella/WireImage
<p><a href="/tag/julianne-hough/">Julianne Hough</a> and <a href="/tag/ryan-seacrest/">Ryan Seacrest</a> hit a Halloween party in Beverly Hills dressed as 1930s bank robbers (and folk heroes) Bonnie and Clyde.</p>
THIS IS A STICK UP

Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest hit a Halloween party in Beverly Hills dressed as 1930s bank robbers (and folk heroes) Bonnie and Clyde.

AKM-GSI
<p><a href="/tag/gwyneth-paltrow/">Gwyneth Paltrow</a> leads the way for her family – daughter Apple, 8, son Moses, 6, and hubby Chris Martin – during an afternoon stroll through their Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood on Friday.</p>
OUTWARD BOUND

Gwyneth Paltrow leads the way for her family – daughter Apple, 8, son Moses, 6, and hubby Chris Martin – during an afternoon stroll through their Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood on Friday.

Clint Brewer/Splash News Online
<p>Following her <a href="/people/article/0,,20641168,00.html">romantic Roman holiday</a>, <a href="/tag/kim-kardashian/">Kim Kardashian</a> stocks up on essentials with nephew Mason Disick at a Miami grocery store on Friday.</p>
SUPERMARKET SWEEP

Following her romantic Roman holiday, Kim Kardashian stocks up on essentials with nephew Mason Disick at a Miami grocery store on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Need a ride? <a href="/tag/naomi-watts/">Naomi Watts</a> flags down a cab Friday while out with sons Sasha, 5, and Kai, 3, (not pictured) in New York City.</p>
NOSE TO HAIL

Need a ride? Naomi Watts flags down a cab Friday while out with sons Sasha, 5, and Kai, 3, (not pictured) in New York City.

AKM-GSI
<p><a href="/tag/pippa-middleton/">Pippa Middleton</a> hits the streets of London in high style as she continues to <a href="/people/gallery/0,,20642349_21232919,00.html">promote</a> her <a href="/people/package/article/0,,20395222_20641143,00.html">new book</a>, <em>Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends</em>.</p>
CITY WALK

Pippa Middleton hits the streets of London in high style as she continues to promote her new book, Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends.

<p><a href="/tag/daniel-craig/">Daniel Craig</a> makes another <a href="/people/gallery/0,,20641656_21231875,00.html">dapper arrival</a>, this time suiting up for the Friday premiere of his spy flick, <em>Skyfall</em> (out Nov. 9), in Rome.</p>
BLUE STEEL

Daniel Craig makes another dapper arrival, this time suiting up for the Friday premiere of his spy flick, Skyfall (out Nov. 9), in Rome.

Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage
<p><a href="/tag/leann-rimes/">LeAnn Rimes</a> embraces her <a href="/people/article/0,,20641621,00.html">fresh start</a> with a solo outing in New York City on Friday.</p>
READY OR KNOT

LeAnn Rimes embraces her fresh start with a solo outing in New York City on Friday.

Splash News Online
