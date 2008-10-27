Star Tracks - Monday, October 27, 2008
SAY YELLOW
Even their dog is getting in on the Halloween act! Tori Spelling, 19-month-old son Liam and their pooch create a buzz as friendly bees while husband Dean McDermott does his best Ali G impression as the trio heads to a Halloween party in their Los Angeles neighborhood on Sunday.
MUSCLE BEACH
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens revel in the wake of their hit film with some well-deserved time off on Sunday, enjoying a romantic walk on the beach in Kauai, where the HSM3 stars also celebrated a friend's wedding.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Jada Pinkett Smith brings out her family of fashionable cheerleaders – husband Will and their two children, Willow and Jaden – for the L.A. premiere of Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa on Sunday. The actress voices the character of Gloria the hippo in the animated film about a group of New York zoo animals and their adventures in Africa.
EGG-CELLENT TIME
Gwen Stefani has a sunny-side-up evening out as she attends an early Halloween bash Saturday with husband Gavin – dressed as bacon – and a little whiskered elephant, their 2-year-old son Kingston (not pictured), in Los Angeles.
RAZZLE DAZZLE
Taylor Swift strums and sings her way through a sparkling performance of the national anthem Saturday before game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where the Phillies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4.
FORMAL STATEMENT
The Jonas Brothers – Kevin, Joe and Nick – suit up for a good cause: the Carousel of Hope Ball at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday. The brothers performed at the event – and told PEOPLE they were changing up their style for the crowd. "We're doing jazz music," Joe said before performing.
GOLDEN COUPLE
They clean up well! Joel Madden and Nicole Richie make a glamorous pair Saturday at the Carousel of Hope Ball at the Beverly Hilton. Also at the event, benefitting the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes: the Jonas Brothers and Denzel Washington.
HER GUYS
LIKE A PRAYER
Madonna gives 3-year-old son David a lift after attending Saturday morning services at The Kabbalah Centre in New York City. Also in attendance: daughter Lourdes, 12, and son Rocco, 8 (not pictured). A source recently told PEOPLE that the singer – whose split with husband Guy Ritchie was announced recently – will likely relocate to the Big Apple.
ROAD RUNNERS
Jake Gyllenhaal and girlfriend Reese Witherspoon take their romance on the road with a jog through Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday.
DADDY'S GIRL
Travis Barker keeps daughter Alabama, 2, close as he takes her to Marmalade Café in Los Angeles on Thursday. Federal aviation officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the plane crash last month that severely burned the former Blink 182 drummer and DJ AM and killed four people.
SEEING SPOTS
Jessica Simpson makes a fierce fashion statement – check out her leopard-print bag! – during a stroll Friday in New York City. During her day out, the singer stopped by Lincoln Center and one of her favorite eateries, Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos.
HIP HUGGERS
Tim McGraw – who will hit the pitcher's mound at the World Series on Saturday – holds tight to wife Faith Hill in New York City on Friday.
LEADER OF THE 'PACK'
Hilary Duff goes back to school Friday as she hands out goodies to students at the Nina Footwear and Blessings in a Backpack (a nonprofit providing food to kids in need) event at P.S. 15 in New York City's East Village neighborhood.
ABOUT FACE
She's ready for her touch-up! Kim Kardashian – who recently celebrated her 28th birthday – goes makeup shopping Thursday with sister Kourtney at a MAC store in Beverly Hills.
BOWLED OVER
Think he got a strike? Mario Lopez aims for a total strike-out at the opening of Lucky Strike Lanes in New York City on Thursday.
MAKING A POINT
Alicia Keys rocks a unique ensemble – high-waisted pants and a shiny pair of suspenders – during her pumped-up performance Thursday at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany.