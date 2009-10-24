Star Tracks: Monday, October 26, 2009
FRIGHT FEST
Don't be spooked! Selena Gomez puts on a brave face while cavorting with some ghoulish new friends Saturday at the Knott's Berry Farm Halloween Haunt party in Buena Park, Calif.
PHOTO FINISH
David Beckham shows off his fine physique – and his new facial scruff! – after a Los Angeles Galaxy game on Saturday. Beckham's team beat the San Jose Earthquakes, 2-0.
SWEET VICTORY
In New York to watch her baseball player beau Alex Rodriguez, Kate Hudson cheers for the Yankees as they win game 6 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night, propelling them into the World Series for the first time since 2003.
POWER PLAY
Is it a date? Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner sure look like a sporting pair on Sunday while taking in a Los Angeles Kings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets hockey game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
TESTING THE WATERS
Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem wade through a scene together while shooting Eat, Pray, Love in Bali on Sunday. The film has taken Roberts all over the world, including stops in India, Rome and New York.
ROCK THE MIC
Paris Hilton gives boyfriend Doug Reinhardt a public serenade while celebrating his 24th birthday with a bash at Body English, a club inside Las Vegas's Hard Rock Hotel amp Casino, on Saturday.
WHAT A SUCKER
Katy Perry has a sweet tooth at her 25th birthday party at the Beach on Sunset in Los Angeles on Saturday. The "Hot N Cold" singer was joined by main squeeze Russell Brand for the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed bash, which 42 Below sponsored, complete with Oompa-Loompas and finger painting on the guests' all-white attire.
'FRESH' LOOKS
Kim Kardashian, who is celebrating her 29th birthday, partied with Jennifer Lopez at the LIV nightclub inside the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, where the singer debuted the video for her new single "Fresh Out the Oven," on Saturday.
PACKAGE DEAL
Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves pitch in to support U.S. troops stationed overseas on Saturday by loading up holiday care packages as part of the Entertainment Industry Foundation's iParticipate campaign at the Van Nuys National Guard Armory in Van Nuys, Calif.
SIN CITY IS IN
Fergie brings the drama to the red carpet at the after party for the Black Eyed Peas' Las Vegas concert at The Bank nightclub inside the Bellagio hotel on Friday.
MUSIC MAN
Country superstar Tim McGraw hits all the right notes during a soulful performance for the Today show in New York's Rockefeller Center on Friday. The singer performed two new songs off his latest album, Southern Voice.
CART WHEELIN'
Need a ride? City girl Whitney Port takes a spin on a decked-out go cart while visiting Indiana University to celebrate Victoria’s Secret Pink Nation B-Town Bash on Thursday. The Bloomington-based school beat out four other universities for the opportunity to host the festival style event on their campus.
SWEETIE PIES
Matthew Settle and Kelly Rutherford bring their own Gossip Girls – his daughter Aven Angelica, 8 months, and her baby Helena Grace, 4 months – to Old Navy's Urban Pumpkin Patch in New York City's meatpacking district on Friday.
See more of Hollywood's Cutest Pumpkin Pickers here!
ON DUTY
Could they be staking out some bad guys? Costumed cop Dwayne Johnson hits the streets with costar Samuel L. Jackson while filming their latest action-comedy, THE Other Guys, in New York City on Friday.
TOUCH DOWN
Spotted: A chic Victoria Beckham arriving at JFK Airport in New York City on Friday, after flying over from London. The fashionista is reportedly set to tape a guest appearance on the CW's Gossip Girl in the Big Apple this week.
PLUSH PAL
Animal activist Pamela Anderson shares a squeeze with a super-sized seal in Toronto on Friday, during a PETA protest of the annual Canadian seal hunt.
UNDER COVER
Anne Hathaway and boyfriend Adam Shulman attempt to go incognito on Friday, strolling hand-in-hand – and hiding under hoods! – in N.Y.C.