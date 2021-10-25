Eva Longoria and son Santiago Visit Disneyland, Plus Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, Jamie Chung and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated October 25, 2021 11:38 AM

1 of 99

Flying High

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Getty Images via Disneyland Resort

Eva Longoria and her son Santiago take flight on Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Disneyland Park on Oct. 24 in Anaheim, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 99

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan reunite on the Eternals red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24.

3 of 99

Lovely Lunch

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

New mom of twins Jamie Chung attends the Net-a-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy lunch at Thorne Family Farm on Oct. 22 in Malibu.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 99

Paris Preview

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Director Wes Anderson and actress Léa Seydoux attend The French Dispatch screening at Cinema UGC Normandie on Oct. 24 in Paris.

Advertisement

5 of 99

Texas Girl

Credit: Dppi/LiveMedia/Shutterstock

Texas native Megan Thee Stallion plays to the crowd at the 2021 United States Grand Prix in Austin on Oct. 24.

6 of 99

Family Night

Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Amanda Seyfried brings mom Ann to a special screening of A Mouthful of Air, hosted by Maven Screen Media and The Cinema Society, at The Roxy Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 99

Pink Power

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Dolly Parton performs in pink at the Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Oct. 24 in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 99

Film Chat

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Tessa Thompson takes the mic at Film Independent's special screening of Passing at the Pacific Design Center on Oct. 23 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

9 of 99

Party People

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for HBOmax/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick and William Jackson Harper clean up nicely for the season 2 premiere of Love Life after party at LAVO in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 99

Inside Scoop

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Adrien Brody answers questions at The French Dispatch Q&A during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 24 in Savannah, Georgia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 99

Rising Star

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Justin H. Min arrives at Variety's 10 Actors to Watch during the Newport Beach Film Festival on Oct. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 99

Eternally Yours

Credit: Elisabetta Villa/Getty

Angelina Jolie waves to her fans at the Eternals photocall at the 16th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 99

Low Key

Credit: Paul Brown/Shutterstock

Loki star Tom Hiddleston speaks at the MCM London Comic Con event at Excel in London on Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 99

Autumn of Love

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Shawn Mendes flashes a peace sign at the 8th annual We Can Survive concert hosted by Audacy at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 99

The Right Notes

Credit: Jen Cooper

Pianist Chloe Flower surprises the audience at the Meek Mill & Friends concert at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 99

She Will Never Let You Down

Credit: Kevin Tachman

Rita Ora uses her musical talents at the TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART event benefiting amfAR and the Dallas Museum of Art on Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 99

Love, Jennifer

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Garner shows off a ring and her casual street style while on a walk around New York City on Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 99

Checking In

Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Heidi Klum and her rocker husband Tom Kaulitz celebrate the Tokio Hotel album release party in Berlin on Oct. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 99

Wild Motivation

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Normani stands out while supporting Lori Harvey's SKN by LH line launch in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 99

They're All That

Credit: Neil Mockford/Getty

Addison Rae and Charli XCX pose together at the Pandora ME launch event in London on Oct. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 99

Music of the Night

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda masks up for re-opening night of "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway in New York City on Oct. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 99

Everything She Wanted

Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Billie Eilish looks happier than ever at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 99

Dining with LV

Credit: BFA

Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson and Louis Vuitton celebrate the newest chapter of the limited edition Artycapucines collection with an intimate dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 99

Wave Rider

Credit: Backgrid

Surfer Leighton Meester catches waves in Malibu on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 99

Birthday Bros

Credit: Isné Bobo Nuyent

JoBros Nick, Joe and Kevin celebrate Jordan McGraw's birthday during their Remember This tour stop in Arkansas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 99

Live on Tour

Credit: Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Maluma puts on a show while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in Toronto on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 99

Truckin' Along

Credit: Rochelle Brodin/Getty

Eva Longoria attends Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys book launch (presented by her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol) on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 99

Peace and Love

Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Serena Williams throws up a peace sign while attending Candace Swanepoel's birthday party at Zero Bond in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 99

Furry Fun

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Mary J. Blige attends the Bottega  Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in Detroit on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 99

Not so Insecure

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae smile at the final season premiere of Insecure on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 99

Winner, Winner

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Helen Mirren looks elated to be become Ambassador of the University of Salento in Lecce, Italy on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 99

Goop Friends

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Sex, Love & goop premiere on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 99

Power Suit

Credit: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell rocks a red power suit while heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 99

Sit & Spill

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Phoebe Robinson speaks onstage during In Conversation with Phoebe Robinson at BlogHer 21 Biz on Oct. 21 in Brooklyn. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 99

Courtside Smile

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Owen Wilson watches the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 99

Dinner Date

Credit: Paul Morigi/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum arrive for dinner in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 99

Must-Have Merch

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde wears Harry Styles' "Treat People With Kindness" hoodie while out for a Starbucks run in L.A. on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 99

Fall Flair

Credit: Backgrid

Jasmine Tookes looks super chic while out shopping in West Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 99

'Hammer' Time

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Jade poses with a sledgehammer prop as she leaves the Dancing with the Stars studio in L.A. on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 99

Velvet Hour

Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Nas x and Dallas Austin show off their moves on Oct. 20 as BMI presents the 'A Night with Lil Nas X' awards dinner at The
Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 99

Capped Off

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Funny guys Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson hang out in their courtside seats at the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA home opener at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 99

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Issa Rae chats up the final season of Insecure on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 99

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Dakota Fanning hits the beach to film her latest project on Italy's Amalfi Coast on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 99

The A-Team

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys and Nick Jonas pose onstage during the Oct. 20 Robin Hood Benefit at New York City's Jacob Javits Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 99

Wild Thing

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union opts for an animal print while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 99

Star in Stripes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Stewart takes a casual stroll in L.A. on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 99

To the Point

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada and
Cooper van Grootel attend the Oct. 20 finale event for Peacock's One of Us Is Lying at the Santa Monica Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 99

Set Dressing

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker gets to work on set in New York City on Oct. 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 99

Sweat the Small Stuff

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Phillippe keeps it moving during an Oct. 19 run in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 99

Take a Stand

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Grace Jones makes a statement at the press preview performance of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at London's Lyric Theatre on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 99

Take a Bite

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes takes his pup for a walk in his hometown of Toronto on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 99

Mix It Up

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Chris Sullivan, Andrew Bancroft, Daveed Diggs, Aneesa Folds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale and Kaila Mullady hit their marks during the re-opening night curtain call of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway at The Booth Theatre on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 99

Fall Feels

Credit: The Image Direct

Stranger Things star Joe Keery strolls around New York City on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 99

Later, Skater

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Tony Hawk joins the California Milk Processor Board in Carlsbad, California, on Oct. 19 at the premiere of Skate SD, a documentary celebrating the influence that San Diego has had in shaping skateboarding culture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 99

Season Opener

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty

Usher and Justin Bieber hang out at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 99

Scene Stealer

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Julianne Moore looks super chic on the set of Sharper in N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side neighborhood on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 99

Music on the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Lil Nas X performs on top of a Hollywood tour bus with a crew of dancers while filming a music video on Oct. 18 in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 99

Wiggin' Out

Credit: Backgrid

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux get into full character while filming The White House Plumbers in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 99

Date Night

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/Getty

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 99

Housewives Tell All

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Luann de Lesseps attend the launch party for the book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It at Capitale on Oct. 19 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 99

Celebrating Women

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Mj Rodriguez strikes a pose at ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 99

The Gang's All Here

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove attend the premiere of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm at Paramount Pictures Studios on Oct. 19 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 99

Premiere Pose