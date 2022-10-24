Skai Jackson Looks Fabulous in N.Y.C., Plus Janelle Monáe, Quinta Brunson, Nile Rodgers and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on October 24, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 69

Fab-u-lous Girl

New York City - 22 Oct 2022 - Skai Jackson joins EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand, at their launch in Union Square. - Pictured: Skai Jackson - Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstoc

Skai Jackson joins EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand, at their launch in Union Square, New York, on Oct. 22.

02 of 69

Stylish Stunner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Janelle Monáe poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on October 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)
Vivien Killilea/Getty for IMDb

Janelle Monáe poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles, California.

03 of 69

Funny Girl

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Wearable Art Gala)
Jerritt Clark/Getty for Wearable Art Gala

Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

04 of 69

Rock On

Nile Rodgers and CHIC brought people to their feet in a disco wonderland at TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART 2022 benefiting amfAR and Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, October 22rd presented by Saks. CREDIT: Kevin Tachman.
Kevin Tachman

Nile Rodgers and CHIC brought people to their feet in a disco wonderland at TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART 2022 presented by Saks, benefiting amfAR and Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 22.

05 of 69

Rock Star Status

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Rick Kern/Getty

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on Oct. 21 in Austin, Texas.

06 of 69

Birthday Gal

Lyft sent Doja Cat a custom ride for her masquerade-themed birthday party and, in celebration of the new Lyft Pink launching, gave her a lifetime membership.. Credit: Jacob Webster
Jacob Webster

Doja Cat received a custom ride from Lyft for her masquerade-themed birthday party on Oct. 21 in West Hollywood, California, and, in celebration of the new Lyft Pink launching, gave her a lifetime membership.

07 of 69

Three Amigos

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy attend Williams Racing Presents: DJ Cassidy's "Pass The Mic" LIVE featuring performances by Robin Thicke, Shaggy And Wyclef Jean at ACL Live & 3TEN at ACL Live on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Gary Miller/Getty

Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy attend Williams Racing Presents: DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live at ACL Live & 3TEN at ACL Live on Oct. 21 in Austin, Texas.

08 of 69

Saweet as Can Be

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Recording Artist Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host 'The Single Life Night' music celebration experience at Warwick on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey)
Paul Archuleta/Getty for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host The Single Life Night music celebration experience at Warwick on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles, California.

09 of 69

Belle of the Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Chloë Sevigny attends the Verizon +play Red Carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks home opener on October 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Verizon)
Dave Kotinsky/Getty for Verizon

Chloë Sevigny attends the Verizon+ Play Red Carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks home opener on Oct. 21 in New York City.

10 of 69

Pink Lady

Megan Trainor performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
John Lamparski/Getty

Meghan Trainor celebrates her new album with a performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

11 of 69

Quiet on the Set

Rachel Brosnahan is seen at film set of 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' TV Series on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan films in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21.

12 of 69

London Calling

Sam Smith performs at Royal Albert Hall on October 21, 2022 in London, England.
Jo Hale/Getty

Sam Smith hits the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on Oct. 21.

13 of 69

Got Your Number

Addison Rae is seen on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Addison Rae heads to a workout in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

14 of 69

Lucky Lady

Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon

Lady Gaga gets a smooch from Billy Porter during a celebration for the singer with Dom Pérignon in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

15 of 69

Seeing Red

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party photocall
Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski brings the color at the Kerastase Pop Party at Centre Pompidou in Paris on Oct. 20.

16 of 69

Make It a Date

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the opening night of the play Topdog/Underdog on Broadway at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.

17 of 69

Having a Ball

Mindy Kaling attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling stops for a snap at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

18 of 69

Game Face

Dustin Hoffman attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Dustin Hoffman takes his seat at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. on Oct. 20.

19 of 69

Walk This Way

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman film 'No Hard Feelings' on Long Island
TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman film No Hard Feelings on Long Island, New York, on Oct. 20.

20 of 69

Ladies' Night

Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver Los Angeles Premiere of Roadside Attractions CALL JANE
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Wunmi Mosaku, Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver strike a pose at the Los Angeles Premiere of Call Jane on Oct. 20.

21 of 69

Something New

Aubrey Plaza and Maria Bakalova attend the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere after party of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus"
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza and Maria Bakalova celebrate The White Lotus season 2 during the premiere afterparty in L.A. on Oct. 20.

22 of 69

Feeling Funny

Mike White and Haley Lu Richardson attend the Los Angeles season 2 premiere of HBO original series "The White Lotus"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Also at The White Lotus premiere on Oct. 20: creator Mike White and Haley Lu Richardson.

23 of 69

Feeling Chic

Marion Cotillard attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard stands out in stripes on Oct. 20 at a Chanel dinner celebrating the 1932 High Jewelry Collection in L.A.

24 of 69

Get on Your Feet

Maggie Rogers and Karen O dance as Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform during the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Also at the Chanel dinner in L.A. on Oct. 20: Maggie Rogers and Karen O, who dance as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform for the crowd.

25 of 69

Number One Fan

Paris Hilton
Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton beats the heat while celebrating the launch of her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai on Oct. 20.

26 of 69

No Worries

Olivia Wilde
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A smiling Olivia Wilde leaves a workout on Oct. 20 in L.A.

27 of 69

From the Future

Lil Nas X
Christopher Polk/Getty

Lil Nas X appears out of this world during his Oct. 19 concert at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

28 of 69

Feeling Bubbly

Janet Jackson
Dave Benett/Getty

Janet Jackson attends an orchestral performance of Ryuichi Sakamoto's "Suite for Krug in 2008," hosted by Krug Champagne, at Alexandra Palace in London on Oct. 19.

29 of 69

Scoot Yourself

Liev Schreiber
The IMage Direct

A solo Liev Schreiber takes a ride around New York City by scooter on Oct. 20.

30 of 69

Feeling Fit

Gwyneth Paltrow
FAYES VISION/startraks

Gwyneth Paltrow takes the mic on Oct. 19 as she celebrates activewear brand Copper Fit at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

31 of 69

Puppy Love

Brooklyn Beckham
Backgrid

Brooklyn Beckham totes his cute pooch in West Hollywood on Oct. 19.

32 of 69

Good Guy

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling gets into character on the Sydney set of The Fall Guy on Oct. 20.

33 of 69

Side by Side

Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Paras Griffin/Getty

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the season home opener game between the NBA's Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

34 of 69

Courtside Cuteness

Celebrities Attend Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks

2 Chainz and Harmony Epps have some dad-daughter time at the season home opener game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

35 of 69

Hop to It

Will Arnett Rose Byrne
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Will Arnett and Rose Byrne have some fun in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19 as Tourism Australia celebrates the 'Come and Say G'day' global brand launch.

36 of 69

To Boot

Billie Eilish
MEGA

Billie Eilish showcases some fabulous footwear on Oct. 19 while heading to a workout in Los Angeles.

37 of 69

Star in Stripes

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup
Araya Doheny/Getty

Naomi Watts has boyfriend Billy Crudup by her side while celebrating the launch of her skincare brand Stripes, hosted by Amyris, in Pacific Palisades, California, on Oct. 19.

38 of 69

Cheers to That

Jamie Chung
BFA

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung raise a glass on Oct. 19 while celebrating the launch of New Zealand winery Cloudy Bay's new 2022 Sauvignon Blanc vintage, coupled with its bespoke redesigned bottle and packaging, at Hudson Commons in N.Y.C.

39 of 69

Kiss Off

Matthias Schweighöfer
Gisela Schober/Getty

Matthias Schweighoefer gives his statuette a smooch during the Blauer Panther - TV & Streaming Award ceremony at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, on Oct. 19.

40 of 69

New Land

Eva Longoria
Splash News Online

Eva Longoria hits the set of Land of Women in Barcelona on Oct. 19.

41 of 69

Fall Feels

Liev Schreiber
Backgrid

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen step out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

42 of 69

In the Hot Seat

Serena Williams
Kimberly White/Getty

Serena Williams commands the stage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco on Oct. 19.

43 of 69

Work It Out

Tia Mowry
MEGA

Newly single Tia Mowry flashes a smile while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

44 of 69

Purple Reign

Jujubee
John Lamparski/Getty

Jujubee lights N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building in celebration of GLAAD's Spirit Day on Oct. 19.

45 of 69

Triple Threat

Charlize Theron
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh glow on Oct. 18 at the Los Angeles premiere of School of Good and Evil.

46 of 69

Happy to Be Here

Jesse Williams
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Corey Hawkins, Jesse Williams and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II hang backstage at the Broadway play Topdog/Underdog at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

47 of 69

Ride the Wave

Demi Lovato
The Image Direct

Demi Lovato greets fans on her way into her N.Y.C. concert on Oct. 18.

48 of 69

Dressed to Impress

Keirnan Shipka
Michael Buckner/Getty

Kiernan Shipka, Kaitlyn Dever and Alexandra Daddario put on their finest for the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar Kaspia in L.A. on Oct. 18.

49 of 69

Group Think

Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs poses for a photo with students during a surprise visit at his Capital Preparatory School in The Bronx, New York, on Oct. 18.

50 of 69

Fashionable Flair

Nicole Ari Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker film a stylish scene for And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

51 of 69

Strut in Style

Kylie Jenner
Ziggzy/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner heads to a meeting in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

52 of 69

Mystery Machine

Glass Onion Daniel Craig Kate Hudson
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton attend the Madrid premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Oct. 18.

53 of 69

City Slickers

Ryan Reynolds
Janet Mayer/StarTraks

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige take a walk with their dog in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

54 of 69

New York Nice

Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain continue their The Good Nurse press tour with a screening in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

55 of 69

Up in Smoke

Post Malone
Paras Griffin/Getty

Post Malone brings the drama on Oct. 18 during his Twelve Carat Toothache tour stop in Atlanta.

56 of 69

Fan Favorite

Dwayne Johnson The Rock
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson snaps selfies with fans at the London premiere of Black Adam on Oct. 18.

57 of 69

Sign of the Times

Billie Eilish
MEGA

Billie Eilish grabs breakfast with her mom (not pictured) on Oct. 18 in L.A.

58 of 69

Total Baller

Simu Liu
Splash News Online

Simu Liu shoots some hoops on the set of his new film, Atlas, in L.A. on Oct. 18.

59 of 69

Sweat Sesh

Hailey Bieber
Backgrid

Hailey Baldwin heads to the gym in West Hollywood on Oct. 18.

60 of 69

Double Date

Kevin Hart Adele
Rich Paul, Adele, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart. Courtesy Royal Oak

Rich Paul and Adele join Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish at the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon L.A. launch party on Oct. 13 in Beverly Hills.

61 of 69

That's the Ticket!

George Clooney Julia Roberts
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Julia Roberts and George Clooney premiere their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

62 of 69

Speaker of the House

Anne Hathaway
Amy Sussman/Getty

Honoree Anne Hathaway speaks onstage during ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

63 of 69

With Love

Bella Hadid
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Yolanda Hadid gives daughter Bella Hadid a smooch on Oct. 17 at the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C.

64 of 69

Of the Moment

Michelle Yeoh
Amy Sussman/Getty

Honoree Michelle Yeoh and Wanda Sykes pose for a pic at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

65 of 69

Dad Jokes

Judd aptow
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Judd Apatow is his silly self on Oct. 17 while snapping honoree Sydney Sweeney and daughter Maude Apatow at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

66 of 69

Pregnant Pause

Billie Lourd
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Pregnant Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell hit the red carpet at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

67 of 69

Red Alert

Janelle Monae
Dave Benett/Getty

Janelle Monáe keeps up her London style streak during a reception for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at 5 Hertford Street on Oct. 17.

68 of 69

Double Dog Dare

Zachary Quinto
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Zachary Quinto makes an early-morning coffee run with his pups on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.

69 of 69

Beachy Keen

Lucy Boynton
The Image Direct

Lucy Boynton hops into the Pacific Ocean on the set of The Greatest Hits in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

Related Articles
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 21: Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the 2022 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 21, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Rocks Out in Texas, Plus Doja Cat, Wyclef Jean and More
Megan Trainor performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Trainor Performs on Today, Plus Rachel Brosnahan, Sam Smith and More
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter Cozy Up, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and More
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts a Launch in L.A., Plus Brooklyn Beckham, Ryan Gosling, Michael B. Jordan and More
Charlize Theron
Charlize, Kerry and Michelle Dazzle in L.A., Plus Jesse Williams, Demi Lovato and More
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)
Janelle Monáe Looks Radiant in London, Plus Carey Mulligan, Gabrielle Union and More
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Andy Cohen Wraps BravoCon in N.Y.C., Plus Pierce Brosnan and The Rock, Mindy & BJ and More
George Clooney Julia Roberts
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Visit Jimmy Kimmel, Plus Janelle Monáe, Jason Momoa and More
Photo credit for both is Jeff Johnson. Carrie/Denim & Rhinestones Tour Fashion Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood Dazzles During Concert Rehearsal in Penn., Plus Russell Crowe, Gigi Hadid and More
Dwayne Johnson The Rock
The Rock Brings Black Adam to N.Y.C., Plus Jeremy Strong & Anne Hathaway, JoJo Siwa and More
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Films Her Latest in L.A., Plus the Halloween Ends Premiere, Kristin Davis and More
Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Hang in London, Plus Hoda Kotb, Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus the Downeys, Donald Glover, Florence Welch and More
George Clooney
George & Amal Clooney Dress Up in D.C., Plus Diddy, Eddie Redmayne, Roger Federer and More
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Get Dinner in Malibu, Plus the Royals, Rihanna and More