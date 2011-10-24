Star Tracks: Monday, October 24, 2011
GETTING HANDSY
Kate Hudson holds tight to baby Bingham, 3 months, during a family outing with fiancé Matthew Bellamy (not pictured) in London's Notting Hill neighborhood Saturday.
GUESSING GAME
Is she or isn't she? Jessica Simpson continues to fuel pregnancy rumors in a body-hugging top as she arrives at New York's JFK Airport with sister Ashlee and nephew Bronx (not pictured) on Sunday.
The Last Mohegan
Clad in her trademark catsuit, an emotional Jennifer Lopez brings down the house Saturday at Mohegan Sun's 15th anniversary party in Uncasville, Conn.
PAIR BONDING
Ashley Greene and Robert Pattinson vamp it up on the red carpet Sunday while debuting The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 at the Cinéma Gaumont Opéra in Paris.
CAT FANCY
A smiling Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina, 4, are the cat's meow at the premiere of Puss In Boots in Westwood, Calif., on Sunday.
CENTER STAGE
Let them eat cake! Kim Kardashian rings in her 31st birthday Saturday with husband Kris Humphries and former DWTS partner Mark Ballas at Marquee Nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
DIRECTOR'S CUT
Singer-turned-director Madonna turns heads Sunday at the premiere of W.E. in London. The period romantic drama opens in theaters Dec. 9.
THE WHITE STRIPES
Ben Affleck stays close to his coordinated cuties, daughters Seraphina, 2, and Violet, 5, while out in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Sunday.
WHEEL LOVE
Katy Perry takes a ride through New York City with husband Russell Brand (not pictured) on Saturday, a day before the pair celebrate their first anniversary.
SIDE RIDE
Away we go! Sandra Bullock gives 20-month-old son Louis a lift Friday while exploring New York City.
DOG DAYS
After appearing at rumored on-again beau Justin Timberlake's In Time premiere, Jessica Biel walks with her other love, pitbull Tina, Friday afternoon in Brentwood, Calif.
SWEET ESCAPE
Gwen Stefani keeps an eye out for her stylish 5-year-old speedster, Kingston, while walking in London on Friday.
FOOD RUN
One day after visiting with Occupy Wall Street protesters, Russell Brand makes a casual outing in New York on Thursday to pick up lunch.
MADE IN THE SHADES
Kim Kardashian celebrates her 31st birthday Friday with 22-month-old nephew Mason and his mom Kourtney (not pictured) at the Museum of Natural History in New York.
DOWN THE AISLE
Shop to it! Colin Farrell totes 2-year-old son Henry around an L.A. grocery store Thursday.
FORMAL AFFAIR
After catching up with lady love Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling suits up Thursday to shoot The Gangster Squad in L.A.