Star Tracks - Monday, October 24, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

SING OUT, SISTER

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson make it a family affair Friday at the release party for Ashlee's new album, I Am Me, at Hollywood's O Bar. Also on hand: Ashlee's pal Wilmer Valderrama, rumored to be the subject of her song "Boyfriend."

HEY, MS. DEEJAY

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Proving music really does make the people come together, Madonna plays guest deejay at the New York City nightclub Luke and Leroy late Saturday night. Madge spun songs from her upcoming album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, then headed to the Roxy for a "secret" show.

BACK IN THE SADDLE

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Earlier, Madonna gets on her high horse while filming an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. It was the singer's first time in the saddle since she was thrown while riding in England this summer, breaking several bones. "I have a bit of excitement tainted with fear," she told Letterman on Thursday.

THE CAT'S MEOW

Credit: Most Wanted Pictures/Zuma

Heidi Klum takes 17-month-old Leni for a ride Sunday during a mommy-daughter visit to a West Hollywood pumpkin patch and petting zoo.

WILDFLOWER POWER

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Backed by a 12-piece string section, Sheryl Crow conducts by guitar Friday in Berkley, Calif. The singer is touring the States promoting her Wildflower album until the end of the week, and then will head to London.

TOGETHER ... WHERE EVER

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

Ashley (right) and Mary-Kate Olsen hook up in Hollywood Thursday at a party for design house Tsubi at the Chateau Marmount. Mary-Kate took a leave of absence from her studies at NYU this semester to return to the West Coast and the twin moguls' billion-dollar company, Dualstar.

SONNY DAY

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Colin Farrell gets in character on the Dominican Republic set of his movie Miami Vice on Monday. In the update of the '80s TV hit, Farrell plays Detective James "Sonny" Crockett opposite Jamie Foxx's Detective Ricardo Tubbs.

SWEET THE PARENTS

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor flash their sweet teeth for camera-phone-toting fans outside New York City's Magnolia Bakery on Wednesday. The couple welcomed son Quinlin in July (daughter Ella is 3).

EUROPEAN VACATION

Credit: Mehdi Taamallah/FilmMagic

Penelope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey (in his favorite Airstream T-shirt) stroll a deux Friday in Paris. The previous week, the couple of more than a year were in Spain, where McConaughey visited Cruz on the set of the Pedro Almodovar-directed comedy Volver.

BACK ON THE SCENE

Credit: Jonathan Friolo / IHP/Splash

After a brief hibernation in Canada, Matthew Perry heads out to Hollywood hot spot Mood on Thursday. The former Friend had spent six weeks in Calgary filming the made-for-TV movie The Ron Clark Story.

BRIT LIT

Credit: Malibu Media

Looking the epitome of British chic, Gwyneth Paltrow takes a sunlit stroll near her London home Friday.

By People Staff