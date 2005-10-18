Star Tracks - Monday, October 24, 2005
SING OUT, SISTER
Ashlee Simpson, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson make it a family affair Friday at the release party for Ashlee's new album, I Am Me, at Hollywood's O Bar. Also on hand: Ashlee's pal Wilmer Valderrama, rumored to be the subject of her song "Boyfriend."
HEY, MS. DEEJAY
Proving music really does make the people come together, Madonna plays guest deejay at the New York City nightclub Luke and Leroy late Saturday night. Madge spun songs from her upcoming album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, then headed to the Roxy for a "secret" show.
BACK IN THE SADDLE
Earlier, Madonna gets on her high horse while filming an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City. It was the singer's first time in the saddle since she was thrown while riding in England this summer, breaking several bones. "I have a bit of excitement tainted with fear," she told Letterman on Thursday.
THE CAT'S MEOW
Heidi Klum takes 17-month-old Leni for a ride Sunday during a mommy-daughter visit to a West Hollywood pumpkin patch and petting zoo.
WILDFLOWER POWER
Backed by a 12-piece string section, Sheryl Crow conducts by guitar Friday in Berkley, Calif. The singer is touring the States promoting her Wildflower album until the end of the week, and then will head to London.
TOGETHER ... WHERE EVER
Ashley (right) and Mary-Kate Olsen hook up in Hollywood Thursday at a party for design house Tsubi at the Chateau Marmount. Mary-Kate took a leave of absence from her studies at NYU this semester to return to the West Coast and the twin moguls' billion-dollar company, Dualstar.
SONNY DAY
Colin Farrell gets in character on the Dominican Republic set of his movie Miami Vice on Monday. In the update of the '80s TV hit, Farrell plays Detective James "Sonny" Crockett opposite Jamie Foxx's Detective Ricardo Tubbs.
SWEET THE PARENTS
Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor flash their sweet teeth for camera-phone-toting fans outside New York City's Magnolia Bakery on Wednesday. The couple welcomed son Quinlin in July (daughter Ella is 3).
EUROPEAN VACATION
Penelope Cruz and Matthew McConaughey (in his favorite Airstream T-shirt) stroll a deux Friday in Paris. The previous week, the couple of more than a year were in Spain, where McConaughey visited Cruz on the set of the Pedro Almodovar-directed comedy Volver.
BACK ON THE SCENE
After a brief hibernation in Canada, Matthew Perry heads out to Hollywood hot spot Mood on Thursday. The former Friend had spent six weeks in Calgary filming the made-for-TV movie The Ron Clark Story.
BRIT LIT
Looking the epitome of British chic, Gwyneth Paltrow takes a sunlit stroll near her London home Friday.