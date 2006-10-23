Star Tracks - Monday, October 23, 2006
FAST FORWARD
Jennifer Aniston zips into the American Airlines Theater Monday morning to get to work on The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway benefit in New York City, along with Edie Falco, Matt Dillon and others. At task: creating six new plays in just 24 hours.
HIDE & SEEK
Where's Ramona? Hiding behind all those Gyllenhaals! Dad Peter Sarsgaard shielded the 2-week-old under his coat while out and about with fiancée Maggie Gyllenhaal and her mom Naomi Foner and brother Jake in New York City's West Village on Sunday.
ROBED IN
Janet Jackson keeps things traditional – both musically and in dress – during a stop Monday morning in Tokyo. The singer, who is returning to the Japanese capital after two years, promoted her latest album, 20 Y.O., which she has described as a return to her musical roots.
TICKLE ME JERRY
What's fuzzy, fun and red all over? Jerry O'Connell, who for the second year in a row picked a big red costume (Elmo!) for Sunday's 14th Annual Camp Ronald McDonald Family Halloween Carnival at Universal Studios in Hollywood. (Last year was all about Clifford the Big Red Dog, inset.)
FASHION FORWARD
Mischa Barton makes waves in ruffles with boyfriend Cisco Adler at a dinner for designer Jenni Kayne at L.A.'s Curve boutique Friday, the closing day of Los Angeles Fashion Week.
OUT & ABOUT
Grey's Anatomy's T.R. Knight, who recently confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that he's gay, hangs with a fellow ABC star, Brothers and Sisters actor Luke MacFarlane, in Santa Monica on Sunday.
DOG STAR
American Idol's Katharine McPhee, a self-confessed "animal freak," keeps a tight leash on her traveling companion at LAX on Sunday. The singer was heading to New York City.
ALL HANDS ON DECK
Halle Berry and model boyfriend Gabriel Aubry hit the boardwalk Sunday to protest a planned natural gas facility in Malibu. The couple were joined by equally concerned celebrities, including Pierce Brosnan and Cindy Crawford. "We have to use our voices and band together and stop this," Berry reportedly said at the event.
SOMEONE TO LEAN ON
Reichen Lehmkuhl – who recently told ABC News that he was assaulted while in the military – gets a supportive nod from boyfriend Lance Bass at the Afterglow party celebrating the Mohegan Sun's 10th anniversary in Connecticut.
LONDON CALLING
Mel Gibson bows out of Tamarind restaurant in London on Saturday night. The actor recently sat down with ABC's Diane Sawyer to talk about his anti-Semitic outburst, which he now calls an "outrageous, drunken statement."
STREET CHIC
Ashlee Simpson hits her stride while heading out Thursday for a night on the town in London. The singer-actress wraps up her run in the West End production of Chicago next week.
BIKER BOY
Recent American Cinematheque honoree George Clooney continues to get revved up Thursday in Lake Como, Italy, where the actor owns a vacation villa.
IT'S DOLLYWOOD!
Hilary Duff finds herself surrounded by a Barbie world at her fashion show in Los Angeles on Thursday. The Duffster previewed her new line of outfits she designed for the iconic doll.
'HOUSE' CALL
ER's John Stamos sidles up to former TV wife Lori Loughlin as the Full House costars meet up at the Target-sponsored bash for the actress's real-life husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, at L.A.'s Area nightclub on Thursday.
THE EX FACTOR
Dave Navarro and Dennis Rodman bond over a mutual topic – their ex, Carmen Electra – as the odd couple head out of the Mossimo for Target Fashion Week party. Electra and Rodman were wed for a year in 1998, while Navarro's nearly three-year marriage to the actress came to an end in August.
DUET PARTNERS
Kate Moss takes the stage for a couple's duet with boyfriend Pete Doherty at his Babyshambles concert in Florence, Italy, on Thursday. Offstage, the couple have been singing the same tune as well, spending quality time on a recent holiday in England.
BEACH BUM
Ben Stiller gives a big shout-out on the Malibu set of his new film, The Heartbreak Kid, on Thursday. In the comedy, the funnyman plays a newlywed who meets another woman on his honeymoon.