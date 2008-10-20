Star Tracks - Monday, October 20, 2008

WHEEL GOOD TIME

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott follow 19-month-old son Liam's lead during a family bike ride Sunday along the Santa Monica shoreline.

'FANCY' LADIES

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After gushing over boyfriend Tony Romo at the State Fair of Texas, Jessica Simpson lets her maltipoo Daisy share center stage Saturday during the launch of her new fragrance, Fancy, at a Dillard's department store in Dallas.

POSTCARD FROM THE EDGE

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Kevin Jonas captures a romantic moment as gal pal Danielle Deleasa gives him a kiss on the cheek during a break from their Sunday drive along the Pacific coast.

LIGHTEN UP

Credit: Fame Pictures

Back from their Las Vegas trip, Ellen DeGeneres keeps wife Portia de Rossi laughing on Sunday at a star-studded, first birthday party for Sacha Baron Cohen's daughter, Olive, at his Hollywood Hills home.

BEND THE RULES

Credit: Tracey Nearmy/ EPA

Always a rebel, Pink plays by her own fashion rules – sporting a glam white gown with a punky edge on the red carpet at the ARIA Awards Sunday in Sydney, Australia. Up next, the pop star will release her album Funhouse on Oct. 28.

GO TEAM!

Credit: Max Butterworth-Nate Jones/Pacific Coast News

Look who's a cheerleader – it's Dakota Fanning! The actress shows school spirit during a football game Saturday at her Los Angeles high school. Fanning is currently starring in the movie The Secret Life of Bees.

Park 'N' Ride

Credit: HookedOnHollywood / Splash News

Heidi Klum gives her son Johan a big push while enjoying a day at the park with her kids in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

EASTERN BLOCK

Credit: Jackson Lee/Tom Meinelt/Splash News

Tom Cruise guides daughter Suri, 2, through New York's East Village Saturday on their way to Sundaes amp Cones for one of Suri's favorite treats – ice cream!

MUSIC MAN

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty

Justin Timberlake hits a high note during a performance Friday at the Justin Timberlake and Friends concert benefiting Shriners Hospitals For Children at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

EASY RIDERS

Credit: HRUSA/Reuters/Landov

Start your engines! Princes William and Harry prepare for a 1,000-mile motorcycle trek across South Africa, leaving from Durban Saturday on the first of an eight-day ride to Port Elizabeth. "We might argue [or] we might have a bit of fun," Harry joked of the brothers' journey. "We'll have to see how it goes, but we're really looking forward to it."

MALL CHICKS

Credit: Butterworth-Symons/ Pacific Coast News

We'd love to be in on that conversation! The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge walk and talk Thursday while shooting their MTV show at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Credit: Jason DeCrow/ AP

Angelina Jolie returns to her global do-gooding while speaking out about refugees and children at a symposium on international law and justice at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City on Friday.

ON BENDED KNEE

Credit: Carlos Vila-Gardiner Anderson/ Bauer-Griffin

Two days after premiering her movie Synecdoche, Michelle Williams gets back to mommy mode, proposing a pick-me-up for her 2-year-old daughter Matilda while the pair strolled through their Brooklyn neighborhood on Friday.

JAM SESSION

Credit: INF

After ringing in his 31st birthday with former flame Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer gets back to the music Thursday, doing an impromptu sound check outside Village Studios in Santa Monica.

LOVELY LADY

Credit: Fame Pictures

Julia Roberts flashes her signature smile while heading to her car after a girls' only lunch date in Malibu on Friday.

A SHORE THING

Credit: Belle Pictures/Flynet

Actions do speak louder than words! Though still mum on their relationship, Hills star Lauren Conrad spends a cozy afternoon with actor Kyle Howard at the Malibu shore Thursday.

'MEDIA' STAR

Credit: Gus Ruelas/ AP

Renée Zellweger brings movie-star glamour to the International Women's Media Foundation's Courage in Journalism Awards in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actress was a presenter at the ceremony, which honors female journalists.

