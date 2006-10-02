Star Tracks - Monday, October 2, 2006
DADDY DAYCARE
Gavin Rossdale gives his wee look-alike, 4-month-old Kingston, a swaddled ride as father and son run errands in London on Saturday.
FIELD DAY
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes keep their eyes on the ball at daughter Isabella's soccer game Saturday in Los Angeles. The new parents had a busy day on the sidelines: Afterwards, son Connor hit the field for a football game.
DUET PARTNERS
Jennifer Lopez lends a hand Friday as husband Marc Anthony launches his tour in San Juan, Puerto Rico – the latest in a string of professional pairings for the couple. They recently costarred in and coproduced the biopic El Cantante, which Anthony described as an instructive experience.
STYLE SQUAD
Celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves is a happy man in the middle with high-wattage clients Jessica Simpson and Eva Longoria – who recently split from longtime boyfriend Tony Parker – at an opening bash the ladies hosted for his Beverly Hills salon on Saturday.
BRUSHING UP
PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Matthew McConaughey is as big on oral hygiene as he is about his buff bod, polishing up his pearly whites during another (shirtless) day in Malibu on Friday.
JUST MARRIED!
A day after tying the knot, an expectant Amanda Peet and her screenwriter husband David Benioff take a laid-back stroll as newlyweds through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday.
PEACE MARCH
Fashion risk-taker Mischa Barton sends a message as she heads to lunch at Malibu's Marmalade Café on Sunday.
FRIENDLY EXES
Though they ended their engagement in June, Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds look quite cozy as they enjoy a Sunday stroll in New York City's Meatpacking District.
BROTHERLY LOVE
Aaron and Nick Carter team up Friday in New York City. The siblings will open the doors to the House of Carters, their new reality show which premieres Monday.
A TOUCH OF PINK
Nicole Kidman, whose mom Janelle is a breast cancer survivor, heads to Madame Tussauds in London, where she helped kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month on Friday.
EXIT STRATEGY
Ashlee Simpson checks her vixenish alter ego Roxie Hart at the stage door as she goofs off with fans outside London's Cambridge Theatre after her Thursday night performance in Chicago.
ON THE RUN
Move over Jake, there's a new pair of bike shorts in town! Lost star Matthew Fox turns up the tunes – and the heat – while jogging in Hawaii on Thursday.
SEVENTH HEAVEN
Jessica Biel is on cloud nine as she puts her finger on some sweet treats Friday during a visit to the New York City Godiva store to help the chocolatier celebrate its 80th anniversary.
ITALIAN ROYALTY
Prince and his companions keep themselves shaded from the intense glamour of the Donatella Versace spring/summer 2007 show in Milan on Friday. The musician, who was a front-row guest of honor, also performed at the designer's afterparty.
WEATHERING HEIGHTS
Sarah Jessica Parker flirts with the camera while shooting a perfume commercial with French artist-director Jean Paul Goude in Paris on Thursday.
START HIM UP
All the Kings Men star Jude Law gets a tasty boost – from a cranberry-flavored energy supplement – as he leaves his London home on Friday.
JAGSHEMASH, U.S. CAPITAL!
On the road to promote his "movie-film," Borat (a.k.a. Sascha Baron Cohen) make nice with the American press in Washington D.C. on Thursday, where the Kazakh reporter invited "Premier George Walter Bush," and other "American dignitaries" (including Donald Rumsfeld, O.J. Simpson and Mel Gibson) to a special screening of his film Borat.