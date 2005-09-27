Star Tracks - Monday, October 2, 2005
LUCKY NUMBER
Sparks fly – literally – at Ashlee Simpson's 21st-birthday party (complete with a blackjack-themed cake) Sunday at Las Vegas's Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace. At the bash, she performed a three-song set for an audience that included parents Joe and Tina and big sister Jessica. Her actual birthday is today, Oct. 3.
GROWING FAN BASE
Red Sox fan Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner, whose first child is due in November, greet catcher Doug Mirabelli on Saturday at Fenway Park during a game against the New York Yankees. (Boston lost 4-8, but trounced the Bronx Bombers 10-1 the next day.)
TRAILER FABULOUS
Even while shopping for a pricey Rolex in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Matthew McConaughey displays his trailer pride in an Airstream T-shirt. Last year, the actor bought a $65,000, 28-ft. Airstream International trailer and spent the summer road-tripping through New Mexico, Louisiana and his native Texas.
CHARMING PAIR
Usher and Mariah Carey pal around at the recent 33rd birthday party for music producer Jermaine Dupri at the newly opened Las Vegas hot spot Tao. The bash was also attended by Dupri's main squeeze, Janet Jackson, Nelly, Tara Reid and Ashanti.
MAKING A FUSS
The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers sees the bright side of his band's sold-out Friday night show near New York City. The Las Vegas quartet, whose album Hot Fuss has been on the Billboard Top 100 for 67 weeks, wraps up its North American tour this month in Vancouver.
WORKING LUNCH
Denise Richards and Eric Balfour talk turkey – or, in this case, meatloaf – outside craft services on the set of their UPN drama Sex, Love amp Secrets on Friday. No onset romance here: Balfour is engaged to actress Moon Bloodgood, and Richards has been working toward a reconciliation with estranged husband Charlie Sheen.
WELL DESIGNED
Mandy Moore beams Friday at the Natural Resources Defense Council and Ralph Lauren Fragrances Luncheon at the West Hollywood Morton's restaurant. The actress can count herself in the ranks of designers like Ralph Lauren now: Moore creates T-shirts under the label Mblem.
MEET THE PRESS
Angelina Jolie gamely fields questions from reporters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The actress, a United Nations goodwill ambassador, visited the nation's capital to talk with business leaders and members of Congress about AIDS. "I was really excited about the idea of working on a vaccine and how close they were," she told PEOPLE.
ALMOST THERE ...
Just four days before the arrival of son Kal-el on Monday, Nicolas Cage and wife Alice Kim take a stroll after catching Tim Burton's Corpse Bride in Hollywood. The baby was born in New York City.
FASHION ROCKS
Mischa Barton gives a sweet smile as she leaves West Hollywood nightclub the Viper Room early Friday morning. The actress had gone to see Whitestarr, the band fronted by Kimberly Stewart's ex-fiancé (and, reportedly, Barton's new beau), Cisco Adler.
ROYAL WELCOME
Prince William (left) and some other mates help college pal Oliver Hicks (right) celebrate – and warm up – after breaking a rowing record Friday in Cornwall. At 23, Hicks is the youngest person to ever row west to east across the Atlantic Ocean, an accomplishment that took him 126 days (and 3,967 miles).
BALANCING ACT
Jessica Simpson does the celebrity juggle Thursday – sipping an iced beverage, chatting on a cell and dangling her car keys – while on a shopping excursion in Beverly Hills.
PAMPERED PET
Claire Danes walks her new schnauzer-poodle mix – note the Isaac Mizrahi leash – in New York City's SoHo neighborhood Thursday. The actress next stars opposite Steve Martin in Shopgirl, due Oct. 21.