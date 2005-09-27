Star Tracks - Monday, October 2, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 13

LUCKY NUMBER

Credit: Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Sparks fly – literally – at Ashlee Simpson's 21st-birthday party (complete with a blackjack-themed cake) Sunday at Las Vegas's Pure Nightclub at Caesars Palace. At the bash, she performed a three-song set for an audience that included parents Joe and Tina and big sister Jessica. Her actual birthday is today, Oct. 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

GROWING FAN BASE

Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty

Red Sox fan Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner, whose first child is due in November, greet catcher Doug Mirabelli on Saturday at Fenway Park during a game against the New York Yankees. (Boston lost 4-8, but trounced the Bronx Bombers 10-1 the next day.)

3 of 13

TRAILER FABULOUS

Credit: Flynet

Even while shopping for a pricey Rolex in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Matthew McConaughey displays his trailer pride in an Airstream T-shirt. Last year, the actor bought a $65,000, 28-ft. Airstream International trailer and spent the summer road-tripping through New Mexico, Louisiana and his native Texas.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 13

CHARMING PAIR

Credit: Arnold Turner/WireImage

Usher and Mariah Carey pal around at the recent 33rd birthday party for music producer Jermaine Dupri at the newly opened Las Vegas hot spot Tao. The bash was also attended by Dupri's main squeeze, Janet Jackson, Nelly, Tara Reid and Ashanti.

Advertisement

5 of 13

MAKING A FUSS

Credit: Helen Lung

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers sees the bright side of his band's sold-out Friday night show near New York City. The Las Vegas quartet, whose album Hot Fuss has been on the Billboard Top 100 for 67 weeks, wraps up its North American tour this month in Vancouver.

6 of 13

WORKING LUNCH

Credit: Mike Carillo/Pacific Coast News

Denise Richards and Eric Balfour talk turkey – or, in this case, meatloaf – outside craft services on the set of their UPN drama Sex, Love amp Secrets on Friday. No onset romance here: Balfour is engaged to actress Moon Bloodgood, and Richards has been working toward a reconciliation with estranged husband Charlie Sheen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 13

WELL DESIGNED

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Mandy Moore beams Friday at the Natural Resources Defense Council and Ralph Lauren Fragrances Luncheon at the West Hollywood Morton's restaurant. The actress can count herself in the ranks of designers like Ralph Lauren now: Moore creates T-shirts under the label Mblem.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 13

MEET THE PRESS

Credit: Sandy Schaeffer/MAI/Landov

Angelina Jolie gamely fields questions from reporters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The actress, a United Nations goodwill ambassador, visited the nation's capital to talk with business leaders and members of Congress about AIDS. "I was really excited about the idea of working on a vaccine and how close they were," she told PEOPLE.

Advertisement

9 of 13

ALMOST THERE ...

Credit: X17

Just four days before the arrival of son Kal-el on Monday, Nicolas Cage and wife Alice Kim take a stroll after catching Tim Burton's Corpse Bride in Hollywood. The baby was born in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 13

FASHION ROCKS

Credit: Adrian Varnedoe/ Pacific Coast News

Mischa Barton gives a sweet smile as she leaves West Hollywood nightclub the Viper Room early Friday morning. The actress had gone to see Whitestarr, the band fronted by Kimberly Stewart's ex-fiancé (and, reportedly, Barton's new beau), Cisco Adler.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 13

ROYAL WELCOME

Credit: David Dyson/CAMERA PRESS /Retna

Prince William (left) and some other mates help college pal Oliver Hicks (right) celebrate – and warm up – after breaking a rowing record Friday in Cornwall. At 23, Hicks is the youngest person to ever row west to east across the Atlantic Ocean, an accomplishment that took him 126 days (and 3,967 miles).

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 13

BALANCING ACT

Credit: X17

Jessica Simpson does the celebrity juggle Thursday – sipping an iced beverage, chatting on a cell and dangling her car keys – while on a shopping excursion in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 13

PAMPERED PET

Credit: INFGoff

Claire Danes walks her new schnauzer-poodle mix – note the Isaac Mizrahi leash – in New York City's SoHo neighborhood Thursday. The actress next stars opposite Steve Martin in Shopgirl, due Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff