Star Tracks: Monday, October 19, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

DATE NIGHT

Just over a month since welcoming their second child, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden leave their little ones – 21-month-old daughter Harlow and 5-week-old son Sparrow – at home to attend the Noble Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The Good Charlotte rocker received an award for his work with The Art of Elysium charity.

ROCKABYE BABY

Katherine Heigl happily cradles her newly adopted daughter Naleigh during a sunny afternoon outing in Los Angeles on Sunday.

TAKING FLIGHT

Madonna leads her super-stylish daughter Lourdes Leon, 13, through New York City's JFK Airport on Sunday before boarding a flight to London. The rest of the pop singer's brood – sons Rocco and David Banda and daughter Mercy – also joined the dapper duo.

LEAN ON ME

Johnny Depp lends a shoulder to Rolling Stone guitarist Keith Richards Saturday at Spike TV's 4th annual Scream Awards in Los Feliz, Calif. Richards – whom Depp credits as the inspiration behind his eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow character – was honored with the "Immortal Rock Award" during the ceremony, which airs on Spike on Oct. 27.

BORDER BEAUTY

With her new single "3" currently topping the charts, Britney Spears enjoys some downtime at Mexico's Tides Zihuatanejo hotel on Sunday, vacationing with boyfriend Jason Trawick and sons Sean, 4, and Jayden, 3 (not pictured). The singer resumes her Circus tour in Australia on Nov. 6.

THREE'S COMPANY

It's a family field trip for rocker Pete Wentz, who accompanies wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and 11-month-old son Bronx on a shopping trip in Hollywood on Saturday. Wentz recently told PEOPLE he'd love a worth of kids someday.

WINNING FORM

Megan Fox sure gave fans something to scream about Saturday at Spike TV's 4th annual Scream Awards, held at the Greek Theater in Los Feliz, Calif. The actress won the sci-fi actress award for her role in the summer blockbuster Transformers.

SALON PERFECT

Sarah Michelle Prinze shows off her post-baby glow – and svelte shape! – after leaving the Anastasia Nail Salon in Beverly Hills on Friday. The new mom and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. welcomed a daughter named Charlotte nearly a month ago.

DOUBLE TAKE

Mwah! Kim Cattrall and Miley Cyrus trade air kisses while filming a scene for Sex and the City 2 at New York's Ziegfeld Theatre on Friday.

DADDY DAY CARE

Gavin Rossdale, who will debut his deep, dark goth side in an upcoming episode of Criminal Minds, spends a sunny afternoon with eldest son Kingston, 3, in Bel Air, Calif., on Friday.

PHONE IT IN

New mama Ellen Pompeo stays connected while heading to Whole Foods in West Hollywood on Friday. The actress and husband Chris Ivery welcomed their first child, daughter Stella Luna, last month.

BEACH BEAUTY

Look out, beach boys! Courteney Cox Arquette gets into character Friday while filming scenes from her new series Cougar Town on the shores of Malibu, Calif.

COLOR BLOCKED?

So many colors, what's a girl to do! Uma Thurman – and her handy canine sidekick – searches the colorful stacks while shopping at The Limited's Pop Up store in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Friday.

FLY GIRL

Now that's quite a costar! Hilary Swank takes a stand alongside a Lockheed Electra airplane on Friday, the same aircraft used in her upcoming flick, Amelia, at a press conference at New Jersey's Essex County Airport. Swank stars as aviation's beloved Amelia Earhart in a biopic that opens in theaters Oct 23.

BAG LADY

Beyoncé looks every bit the perfect spokeswoman while attending a Samantha Thavasa handbag meet-and-greet in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. The singer-actress is currently the face of the luxury brand.

PRETTY IN PINK

Paris Hilton shares a smile and a wave as she leaves a taping of The Wendy Williams Show in New York City on Friday. The heiress recently told fans that she and boyfriend Doug Reinhardt are happily back together.

