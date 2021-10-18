The Dune Cast Heads to London, Plus Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling, Emma Watson and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Cutest Costars
Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet strike playful poses at Cary Joji Fukunaga's post-screening cocktail reception for Dune on Oct. 17 in London.
Gala Glam
Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling are all smiles at the L.A. Dance Project annual Gala, where guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails, on Oct. 16 in L.A.
Sustainable Style
Emma Watson makes a rare red carpet appearance in an upcycled Harris Reed dress as she arrives at the Earthshot Prize 2021 on Oct. 17 in London.
Looking Sharp
Regé-Jean Page suits up for The Tragedy of Macbeth European Premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in London on Oct. 17.
Raise a Glass
Paris Hilton celebrates her Paris in Wonderland-themed bridal shower with sister Nicky Hilton and friends Jasmine Sanders, Jocelyn Chew, Tina Chen Craig and Nicole Williams English.
Retro Style
Riley Keough is spotted filming a scene for Daisy Jones & The Six on Oct. 15 in Glendale, Calif.
Best Brunch
Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka host a drag brunch at Iron 23 during New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 17 in N.Y.C.
Sweet Snuggles
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up on the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in L.A. on Oct. 16.
Singing for a Cause
Demi Lovato takes the stage alongside AJ McLean and Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas.
Dressed to the Nines
Ayesha and Stephen Curry get glammed up for the Part The Cloud Gala Benefiting Alzheimer's Association on Oct. 16 in Woodside, Calif.
Screen Queens
Dakota Johnson and director Maggie Gyllenhaal share a laugh at a screening of The Lost Daughter in San Rafael, Calif., on Oct. 16.
Pucker Up
Jordin Sparks blows a kiss during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit in Las Vegas on Oct. 16.
Roman Holiday
Director Eva Husson and actor Josh O'Connor hold hands while attending a photo call for their new film Mothering Sunday in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 17.
Party Girl
Dua Lipa attends an exclusive party hosted by Frieze and Versace in London on Oct. 15.
Bottoms Up
Jamie Foxx participates in a Brown Sugar Bourbon tasting during Southern during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 76 on Oct. 15.
Music Man
Oscar Isaac plays guitar during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Oct. 15.
Back on Set
Ben Affleck prepares to film scenes for his upcoming action-thriller Hypnotic in Austin, Texas on Oct. 15.
Keeping Up with Kravis
Love birds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hang out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Oct. 15.
Opening Night Out
Jane Krakowski poses at opening night of The Lehman Trilogy on Oct. 14.
25 Years of Pokémon
AnnaSophia Robb steps out for a coffee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15 wearing the new Pokémon 25 music merch collection from J Balvin.
Greetings from New York
Kendall Jenner greets fans while out in Chelsea on Oct. 15 in N.Y.C.
Venice Views
Stanley Tucci films his travel and food show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on Oct. 14 in Venice.
Close Costars
James McAvoy and Claire Foy have each other's backs at the premiere of My Son at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Oct. 14 in Paris.
Ladies Night
Jodie Turner-Smith, Rainsford Qualley and Nancy Gomez have fun at an Evening with COS, hosted by Turner-Smith, in West Hollywood on Oct. 14.
Heading to Set
Kumail Nanjiani waves to fans ahead of his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 14 in L.A.
Go Team!
Gigi Hadid gets pumped for the New York Rangers home opener for the 2021 NHL hockey season on Oct. 14 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Mother and Son
Stunning Selma Blair and son Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of Introducing, Selma Blair at the DGA Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 14.
Pink Power
Lady Gaga takes the stage during her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.
Berry Nice
Jesse Tyler Ferguson visited the Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog in Foxborough, MA Wednesday to kick off Ocean Spray's #BetterTogether Initiative and to wrap 'thank you' care packages in support of No Kid Hungry.
Peace Out
JoJo Siwa playfully poses on the carpet at the 23rd Women's Image Awards on Oct. 14 in L.A.
Women in Power
Leslie Mann and Melissa Barrera attend Through Her Lens, the Tribeca and CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program cocktail celebration, at Soho House on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.
Let's Eat!
David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris dig in at the Blue Moon Burger Bash during the Food Network & Cooking Channel's New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 86 on Oct. 14.
Posh Pose
Victoria Beckham celebrates Victoria Beckham Beauty at Bergdorf Goodman on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.
All Eyes on You
Jessica Chastain looks gorgeous on The Eyes of Tammy Faye red carpet at the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 14.
Fall Fashion
Kendall Jenner dresses casually while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.
Riding the Wave
Chrishell Staus got to indulge her mermaid-styling dreams during the Mermade Hair launch thanks to celebrity hairstylist Ruslan Nureev at Mare Salon in West Hollywood, California.
Red Alert
Lea Michele wears all black to the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.
Major Achievement
Ice T, Mariska Hargitay and executive producer Dick Wolf celebrate the 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which airs on Oct. 21.
Music Matters
Connie Britton presents during this year's CMT Artists of the Year celebration on Oct. 13 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Best Buds
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite to guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
Housewives Reunion
Jersey's Teresa Giudice, Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, New York's Luann de Lesseps and Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards get dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Oct. 13.
Broadway Baby
Chlöe Bailey attends the re-opening night of Broadway's "Girl From The North Country" at The Belasco Theatre in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.
Family Affair
Leni Klum and dad Seal pose at The Harder They Fall premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13 in L.A.
On the Move
Blake Lively steps out in N.Y.C. to run errands on Oct. 13.
Killer Party
Uma Thurman looks upon a Kill Bill poster at the Room to Grow Annual Benefit at The Foundry in Queens, New York on Oct. 13.
Making History
William Shatner celebrates his successful journey into space near Van Horn, Texas on Oct. 13.
About Last Night
Succession star Sarah Snook warms up the crowd on Last Night with Seth Meyers on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
Broadway Bound
Samira Wiley stuns at Thoughts of a Colored Man opening night at the Golden Theatre on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
RED-y to Return
Lin-Manuel Miranda, an American Express ambassador, celebrates the new Code [RED} initiative and the return of Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.
Hot Wheels
Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson film scenes for The White House Plumbers in a red convertible on Oct. 13 in L.A.
For a Good Cause
Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson and 24kGoldn attend Wheelhouse and Rally's celebrity and creator private fundraiser event on Oct. 13 in L.A.
Snif Squad
Antoni Porowski, boyfriend Kevin Harrington, Simon Huck and his soon-to-be husband Phil Riportella attend the Snif candle launch at Zero Bond in N.Y.C.
Costars on the Carpet
Will Poulter and Kaitlyn Dever attend the Dopesick premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 13 in London.
Leading Ladies
Making her directorial debut with the film The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal joins Dakota Johnson, who plays Nina, at the Tastemaker screening in London on Oct. 13.
Workout Complete
Vanessa Hudgens grabs a coffee as she leaves the Dog Pound gym in L.A. on Oct. 13.
New York State of Mind
Christian Siriano visits the Empire State Building ahead of the Project Runway season 19 premiere in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.
Dressed to Kill
Jamie Lee Curtis channels her mother Janet Leigh's character in Psycho at the premiere of Halloween Kills at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 12.
All in the Family
Costars Matthew Macfadyen and Nick Braun hit the Succession season 3 red carpet premiere on Oct. 12 in N.Y.C.
Ready for Fall
Minka Kelly wears an olive green coat while running errands in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.
Sharp Suiters
Ruth Wilson and Josh O'Connor look glam at the star-studded Bulgari High Jewelry Gala on Oct. 12 at Kensington Palace in London.
Raise a Glass
Kirsten Dunst and Ben Whitshaw pose together at a screening for The Power of the Dog during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 12 in London.
A Vision in White
Chlöe floats into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her hit song "Have Mercy" on Oct. 12 in N.Y.C.