The Dune Cast Heads to London, Plus Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling, Emma Watson and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated October 18, 2021 12:56 PM

1 of 107

Cutest Costars

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet strike playful poses at Cary Joji Fukunaga's post-screening cocktail reception for Dune on Oct. 17 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 107

Gala Glam

Credit: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling are all smiles at the L.A. Dance Project annual Gala, where guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails, on Oct. 16 in L.A. 

3 of 107

Sustainable Style

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Emma Watson makes a rare red carpet appearance in an upcycled Harris Reed dress as she arrives at the Earthshot Prize 2021 on Oct. 17 in London. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 107

Looking Sharp

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Regé-Jean Page suits up for The Tragedy of Macbeth European Premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in London on Oct. 17. 

Advertisement

5 of 107

Raise a Glass

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton celebrates her Paris in Wonderland-themed bridal shower with sister Nicky Hilton and friends Jasmine Sanders, Jocelyn Chew, Tina Chen Craig and Nicole Williams English. 

6 of 107

Retro Style

Credit: BACKGRID

Riley Keough is spotted filming a scene for Daisy Jones & The Six on Oct. 15 in Glendale, Calif. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 107

Best Brunch

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka host a drag brunch at Iron 23 during New York City Wine & Food Festival on Oct. 17 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 107

Sweet Snuggles

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston cozy up on the red carpet at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in L.A. on Oct. 16. 

Advertisement

9 of 107

Singing for a Cause 

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty

Demi Lovato takes the stage alongside AJ McLean and Kenny 'Babyface' Edmonds during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive 'Power of Love Gala' for the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Oct. 16 in Las Vegas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 107

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Ayesha and Stephen Curry get glammed up for the Part The Cloud Gala Benefiting Alzheimer's Association on Oct. 16 in Woodside, Calif. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 107

Screen Queens

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Dakota Johnson and director Maggie Gyllenhaal share a laugh at a screening of The Lost Daughter in San Rafael, Calif., on Oct. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 107

Pucker Up

Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Jordin Sparks blows a kiss during the 25th annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit in Las Vegas on Oct. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 107

Roman Holiday

Credit: Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty

Director Eva Husson and actor Josh O'Connor hold hands while attending a photo call for their new film Mothering Sunday in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 107

Party Girl

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Dua Lipa attends an exclusive party hosted by Frieze and Versace in London on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 107

Bottoms Up

Credit: Rob Kim/Getty

Jamie Foxx participates in a Brown Sugar Bourbon tasting during Southern during the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 76 on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 107

Music Man

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Oscar Isaac plays guitar during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 107

Back on Set

Credit: Backgrid

Ben Affleck prepares to film scenes for his upcoming action-thriller Hypnotic in Austin, Texas on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 107

Keeping Up with Kravis

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Love birds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hang out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 107

Opening Night Out

Credit: Jenny Anderson

Jane Krakowski poses at opening night of The Lehman Trilogy on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 107

25 Years of Pokémon

Credit: MOVI Inc

AnnaSophia Robb steps out for a coffee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 15 wearing the new Pokémon 25 music merch collection from J Balvin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 107

Greetings from New York

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner greets fans while out in Chelsea on Oct. 15 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 107

Venice Views

Credit: CIAO PIX/Shutterstock

Stanley Tucci films his travel and food show Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on Oct. 14 in Venice.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 107

Close Costars

Credit: ABACA/INSTARimages.com

James McAvoy and Claire Foy have each other's backs at the premiere of My Son at Cinema Gaumont Marignan on Oct. 14 in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 107

Ladies Night

Credit: `

Jodie Turner-Smith, Rainsford Qualley and Nancy Gomez have fun at an Evening with COS, hosted by Turner-Smith, in West Hollywood on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 107

Heading to Set

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kumail Nanjiani waves to fans ahead of his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Oct. 14 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 107

Go Team!

Credit: MICHAEL SIMON/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid gets pumped for the New York Rangers home opener for the 2021 NHL hockey season on Oct. 14 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 107

Mother and Son

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Stunning Selma Blair and son Arthur Saint Bleick arrive at a special screening of Introducing, Selma Blair at the DGA Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 107

Pink Power

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga takes the stage during her Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM on Oct. 14 in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 107

Berry Nice

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Jesse Tyler Ferguson visited the Ocean Spray Cranberry Bog in Foxborough, MA Wednesday to kick off Ocean Spray's #BetterTogether Initiative and to wrap 'thank you' care packages in support of No Kid Hungry.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 107

Peace Out

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

JoJo Siwa playfully poses on the carpet at the 23rd Women's Image Awards on Oct. 14 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 107

Women in Power

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Leslie Mann and Melissa Barrera attend Through Her Lens, the Tribeca and CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program cocktail celebration, at Soho House on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 107

Let's Eat!

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris dig in at the Blue Moon Burger Bash during the Food Network & Cooking Channel's New York City Wine & Food Festival at Pier 86 on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 107

Posh Pose

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Victoria Beckham celebrates Victoria Beckham Beauty at Bergdorf Goodman on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 107

All Eyes on You

Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain looks gorgeous on The Eyes of Tammy Faye red carpet at the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 107

Fall Fashion

Credit: Robert O' Neil/Splash News Online

Kendall Jenner dresses casually while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 107

Riding the Wave

Credit: Edward De la Torre

Chrishell Staus got to indulge her mermaid-styling dreams during the Mermade Hair launch thanks to celebrity hairstylist Ruslan Nureev at Mare Salon in West Hollywood, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 107

Red Alert

Credit: Splash News Online

Lea Michele wears all black to the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Oct. 14 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 107

Major Achievement

Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Ice T, Mariska Hargitay and executive producer Dick Wolf celebrate the 500th episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which airs on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 107

Music Matters

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Connie Britton presents during this year's CMT Artists of the Year celebration on Oct. 13 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 107

Best Buds

Credit: Charles Sykes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck reunite to guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 107

Housewives Reunion

Credit: BACKGRID

Jersey's Teresa Giudice, Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey, New York's Luann de Lesseps and Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards get dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Oct. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 107

Broadway Baby

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Chlöe Bailey attends the re-opening night of Broadway's "Girl From The North Country" at The Belasco Theatre in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 107

Family Affair

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Leni Klum and dad Seal pose at The Harder They Fall premiere at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Oct. 13 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 107

On the Move

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Blake Lively steps out in N.Y.C. to run errands on Oct. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 107

Killer Party

Credit: J. Lingo/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman looks upon a Kill Bill poster at the Room to Grow Annual Benefit at The Foundry in Queens, New York on Oct. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 107

Making History

Credit: Mario Tama/Getty

William Shatner celebrates his successful journey into space near Van Horn, Texas on Oct. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 107

About Last Night

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Succession star Sarah Snook warms up the crowd on Last Night with Seth Meyers on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 107

Broadway Bound

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Samira Wiley stuns at Thoughts of a Colored Man opening night at the Golden Theatre on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 107

RED-y to Return

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda, an American Express ambassador, celebrates the new Code [RED} initiative and the return of Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Oct. 13 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 107

Hot Wheels

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Justin Theroux and Woody Harrelson film scenes for The White House Plumbers in a red convertible on Oct. 13 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 107

For a Good Cause

Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel, Anthony Anderson and 24kGoldn attend Wheelhouse and Rally's celebrity and creator private fundraiser event on Oct. 13 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 107

Snif Squad

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Antoni Porowski, boyfriend Kevin Harrington, Simon Huck and his soon-to-be husband Phil Riportella attend the Snif candle launch at Zero Bond in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 107

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty

Will Poulter and Kaitlyn Dever attend the Dopesick premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 13 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 107

Leading Ladies

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Making her directorial debut with the film The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal joins Dakota Johnson, who plays Nina, at the Tastemaker screening in London on Oct. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 107

Workout Complete

Credit: The Image Direct

Vanessa Hudgens grabs a coffee as she leaves the Dog Pound gym in L.A. on Oct. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 107

New York State of Mind

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Christian Siriano visits the Empire State Building ahead of the Project Runway season 19 premiere in N.Y.C. on Oct. 13.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 107

Dressed to Kill

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis channels her mother Janet Leigh's character in Psycho at the premiere of Halloween Kills at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A. on Oct. 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 107

All in the Family 

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/HBO Max/Shutterstock

Costars Matthew Macfadyen and Nick Braun hit the Succession season 3 red carpet premiere on Oct. 12 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 107

Ready for Fall 

Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

Minka Kelly wears an olive green coat while running errands in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 107

Sharp Suiters 

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Ruth Wilson and Josh O'Connor look glam at the star-studded Bulgari High Jewelry Gala on Oct. 12 at Kensington Palace in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 107

Raise a Glass 

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Kirsten Dunst and Ben Whitshaw pose together at a screening for The Power of the Dog during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 12 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 107

A Vision in White

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Chlöe floats into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her hit song "Have Mercy" on Oct. 12 in N.Y.C. 