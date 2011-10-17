Star Tracks: Monday, October 17, 2011

Wilkinson and her mom Patricia make a splash in Sydney, Australia. Plus: Jessica & Haven, Ashton Kutcher, George & Stacy and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

BEACH BABES

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Continuing to enjoy her trip Down Under, Kendra Wilkinson poses beachside at Sydney's Bondi Beach with mom Patricia.

PARK-ING SPOT

Credit: GSI Media

Jessica Alba keeps a close eye on 2-month-old daughter Haven during a Sunday family outing in Beverly Hills.

GLOW ON

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Flaunting their south of the border glows, George Clooney escorts gal pal Stacy Keibler to the New York Film Festival on Sunday, where he debuted his movie, The Descendants.

SPEAKING OUT

Credit: Getty Images

Putting aside his private troubles, Ashton Kutcher makes a solo appearance at Saturday's star-studded Decade of Difference: A Concert Celebrating 10 Years of the William J. Clinton Foundation in L.A.

HEADS UP!

Credit: Paulo Souza/Broadimage

Who's the soccer star now? David Beckham gives a boost to his 6-year-old son Cruz in celebration of the L.A Galaxy's Sunday night victory at the Home Depot Center in Carson, Calif.

TRUE 'ROMANCE'

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones share a date night Saturday at the 6th annual A Fine Romance event in Culver City, Calif.

GREAT WHITE NUZZLE

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Selena Gomez, who is currently on tour in Canada, greets a young fan during an appearance at the West Edmonton Mall on Sunday.

Scream It Out

Credit: Phil McCarten/PictureGroup

An enthusiastic Anne Hathaway and Gary Oldman take the award for Most Anticipated Movie for Dark Knight Rises at Spike TV's "Scream Awards 2011" at California's Universal Studios.

Affectionate at the Cinematheque

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux looking hip and happy at Friday's American Cinematheque's 2011 Award Show honoring Robert Downey Jr. at the Beverly Hilton.

DIRECT MESSAGE

Credit: Flynet

Busy mom Sarah Jessica Parker and two-year-old daughter Loretta make it a point to stick together during a Friday outing in New York City.

HOT MAMA

Credit: GSI Media

After announcing she's expecting a baby boy, Hilary Duff shows off her burgeoning bump on the Hollywood set of Extra.

'HI' TIDE

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

Gerard Butler embarks on another day of surfing while shooting Of Men and Mavericks in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Friday.

HIGH PROFILE

Credit: INF

Beyoncé continues to put baby bump rumors to rest Friday, donning a peek-a-boo dress in rainy New York.

COVER GIRL

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Another beauty braving the rain: Gisele Bündchen, who catches up on calls before hitting a Boston-area gym on Friday.

PACEMAKERS

Credit: National Photo Group

Look who's on the run! Amanda Seyfried sprints into action Friday, enjoying an afternoon jog around her L.A. neighborhood with furry fitness pal Finn.

HEAVY LIFTING

Selma Blair shows off some of her mommy moves while out with son Arthur Saint Friday in Los Angeles.

By People Staff