Star Tracks - Monday, October 16, 2006
BACK ON THE SCENE
Britney Spears, who gave birth to her second son, Sutton Pierce, on Sept 12, shows off her post-baby bod while out shopping for some new clothes at Malibu's Planet Blue on Sunday.
READY TO RUMBLE
Meanwhile that same day, Kevin Federline takes to the ring for a taping of WWE's Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles. The would-be rapper later got a smackdown from The Marine star John Cena, who told K-Fed he was "less talented than Paris Hilton," before lifting him for a body slam (inset).
HAVING A BALL
It's a happy reunion for Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes at – where else? – daughter Isabella's soccer game Saturday in Los Angeles. Holmes is back on home turf after taking a girls' only Parisian jaunt with Victoria Beckham.
MAN OF THE HOUR
Julia Roberts gets a close-up with George Clooney at the 21st Annual American Cinematheque Award Gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, where the actress honored her friend and Ocean's Eleven costar. "It really doesn't get much better than this," an elated Clooney told PEOPLE backstage.
ONE FINE DAY
Ellen Barkin has plenty to smile about as she shows support for her Ocean's Thirteen costar at the American Cinematheque Award Gala: The actress is $20 million richer after auctioning off baubles from her marriage to ex Ron Perelman last week.
NEW SIDEKICK?
Lindsay Lohan also makes the scene with Rumer Willis at the American Cinematheque Gala, where the two got cozy on the red carpet before sharing a table inside the event.
SHE GOT SERVED
Lohan receives an unexpected surprise – in the form of a subpoena – Friday as she leaves the Clooney bash. According to the New York Post, the actress got handed a summons to appear in court to testify in a lawsuit against her mother Dina.
SOLO ACTS
With reports of a possible romance between the two, Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson maintain a safe distance on Friday. Hudson took a breezy ride in Venice Beach, while Wilson strolled with his best pal Garcia in an L.A. park.
DESPERATE MEASURES
The claws come out as Marcia Cross and Nicollette Sheridan get wrapped up in each other on the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives on Friday. But unlike the dustup on sister show Grey's Anatomy last week, this catfight was strictly for the cameras.
BLOODY GOOD
Courteney Cox keeps her composure despite husband David Arquette's gore-splattered suit during the premiere of his slasher flick The Tripper, which unspooled at Los Angeles's 6th annual Screamfest Horror Film Festival on Friday.
CIAO BELLA!
Nicole Kidman takes it from day to night – without sacrificing any of her chic appeal – at the premiere of Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus, at the Rome Film Festival on Friday.
FLIGHT PATTERN
Jennifer Lopez is a supporting player on a Spanish trip with husband Marc Anthony, as they head to Madrid on Thursday for Anthony's "Sigo siendo yo" tour date.
SCREEN QUEENS
Kirsten Dunst and director Sofia Coppola share a moment at the New York Film Festival screening of their flick Marie Antoinette on Friday. The biopic mixes period costumes and lush location sets with a new wave sound to create a "Fast Times at Versaille" feel.
FULL THROTTLE
Despite rocker Pete Doherty's ongoing troubles, he and girlfriend Kate Moss are back in gear during a trip to the English Cotswolds on Friday.
BALANCING ACT
Russell Crowe maintains a measured outlook – with the rocks that he's got – as he promotes his latest film, A Good Year, in Paris on Friday.
CRAIG'S LIST
His name is Bond. His mission: groceries. New 007 Daniel Craig makes it his not so top-secret mission to pick up some essentials at Tesco in the U.K. recently.
LOVE THE NIGHTLIFE
Las Vegas star Josh Duhamel and his midriff-baring girlfriend Fergie find distraction during a recent late-night outing in Hollywood.