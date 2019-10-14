Dolly Parton Celebrates 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry, Plus Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, Margot Robbie & More
Happy Anniversary
Dolly Parton marked her 50th year as a Grand Ole Opry member in Nashville.
Superwomen
Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson spoke about their interests in an all-female Marvel movie at the ACE Comic Con Midwest in Chicago.
Role Model
Paul Rudd spoke onstage during a talk with Michael Specter at the 2019 New Yorker Festival in New York City.
Tastemakers
Margot Robbie and director Alma Har’el posed together at Amazon Studios’ ‘Honey Boy’ Tastemaker in Los Angeles.
Mother-Daughter Pair
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford coordinated in matching leather jackets during a stroll in New York City.
Book on the Brain
Rihanna celebrated the launch of her first visual autobiography, Rihanna, at The Guggenheim Museum in New York City.
Royal Cheers
Prince William joined football fans in support of mental health charities Mind and CALM to watch the England vs Czech Republic match at the Prince Albert pub.
Big Apple Errands
Hailey Baldwin was spotted in New York City dressed in a white crop top, denim and duster coat.
Hear Her Roar
Katy Perry performed at the David Lynch Foundation’s Silence the Violence benefit in Washington, D.C.
Puppy Love
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson were spotted filming Marry Me in New York City.
Getting Animated
Natasha Lyonne and Awkwafina bring the energy on Friday to Variety‘s Power of Women event presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.
True Blues
Also at Variety‘s Power of Women event on Friday, besties Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres.
Living Legends
Meanwhile on the Power of Women red carpet, songstresses Mariah Carey and Diane Warren snap a selfie.
Brooklyn Babe
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends a press conference for Motherless Brooklyn during the 57th New York Film Festival at the Walter Reade Theater in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Cherry on Top
Bella Hadid wears a sweet sweater while making her way through N.Y.C. on Friday.
You Glow, Girl
Pregnant Anne Hathaway is radiant on Thursday night at the premiere of Amazon’s Modern Love in N.Y.C.
Survival of the Fittest
Costars Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg pose together at the premiere of their film Zombieland: Double Tap on Thursday in Westwood, California.
Hope Floats
Sara Bareilles and Alicia Keys share a moment onstage during the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala 2019 in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night.
Clap Along
Also at the City of Hope gala on Thursday, Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara.
Sibling Revelry
Rihanna and brother Rorrey Fenty attend the Legado x Faberge x Rome de Bellegarde VIP party at The Vinyl Factory Gallery in London on Thursday night.
Date Night
Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn get glammed up for the 2019 amfAR Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Passionate Performance
Meanwhile, Christina Aguilera gives it her all on stage during the 2019 amfAR Gala on Thursday.
Double Trouble
Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber twin in oversized sunglasses and monochrome suits while holding copies of Vogue at an event for the magazine on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Nice Odds
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas arrive on the red carpet at CLUB JBL, one of the many events during the 3rd annual JBL music festival, at Jewel Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Batter Up
Kate Upton celebrates with husband and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander after his team beats the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in Houston.
Coat Slinging
Katharine McPhee drapes a blazer over her shoulders as she arrives at a Kate Somerville Clinic event in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Good Jeans
Nico Tortorella and Bethany C. Meyers do a turn about at R13 Denim celebrates the grand opening of its SoHo flagship in New York City on Thursday night.
Orange You Glad?
Maluma brightens the night on Thursday during his performance at the Amway Center in Orlando.
Puppy Parent
Emily Ratajkowski looks photo shoot-ready in a chic oversized blazer, white turtleneck and jeans as she takes her dog for a walk on Thursday in New York City.
Disco Diva
Billy Porter steals the spotlight with his shimmering button-down and cape at Michael Kors & Interview Magazine’s celebration of Kors’ Studio 54-inspired capsule at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Snap Happy
Caitriona Balfe smiles for selfies with fans at the Ford v Ferrari premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday.
Color Block
The night before her birthday, Cardi B heads to a Vogue event in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
Flight Mode
Ariana Grande hits the tarmac in white knee-high boots before boarding a private plane from Hamburg, Germany, to Berlin on Thursday.
Bittersweet Birthday
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton honor the late playwright Harold Pinter’s 89th birthday onstage at Betrayal on Broadway at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.
Lacy Lady
Keira Knightley turns heads on Thursday at the Official Secrets premiere – where she appeared for the first time after giving birth to her second child – during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Embankment Gardens Cinema.
Hot Seat
Fleabag‘s “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott gets comfortable on Thursday while chatting at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Phone Home
A casual Kerry Washington arrives to the set of Little Fires Everywhere in L.A. on Thursday.
Waist Not
Kaia Gerber looks like she’s walked straight off the runway on Thursday while out in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.
Model Moment
Alex Rodriguez hits the runway on Thursday for the first-ever Dick’s Sporting Goods fashion show in N.Y.C.
Like a Bird
Alicia Vikander attends the Earthquake Bird premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on Thursday.
Good Pic
Timothée Chalamet snaps a selfie with fans as he arrives for the Australian premiere of The King at The Ritz Cinema in Sydney on Thursday.
Gray Day
Halsey walks around N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood in the rain while filming a music video on Wednesday.
Fire Fighter
George Clooney warms himself up while speaking at the Nordic Business Forum seminar in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday.
Bad Boy Vibes
Aaron Paul wears a leather jacket as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about his Breaking Bad sequel film El Camino on Wednesday in L.A.
Party Time
Yolanda Hadid keeps her handful of balloons dry as she makes her way to daughter Bella’s 23rd birthday party on Wednesday in New York City.
Party On
Meanwhile, Bella Hadid continues her birthday celebrations on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.