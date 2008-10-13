Star Tracks - Monday, October 13, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 17

TAKING STOCK

Credit: INF

New mom Jamie Lynn Spears stocks up on some essentials with daughter Maddie, 3 months, at Wal-Mart in McComb, Miss., on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

HAPPY GO LUCKY

Credit: Big Pictures/ Bauer-Griffin

On a break from filming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Jake Gyllenhaal finds the perfect pastime: shopping with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon Friday in London. On their walk, the duo stopped by Myla, a lingerie store.

3 of 17

BLACK TIE AFFAIR

Credit: Isaac Brekken/ AP

Mariah Carey – displaying a sexy sparkler on her backside – cozies up to husband Nick Cannon Saturday during the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 13th Grand Slam for Children benefit at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

CHIC ZONE

Credit: Bobby Rachpoot/ Pacific Coast News

Looking very posh indeed, Victoria Beckham is a stylish traveler in her oversized sunglasses and form-fitting dress as she arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 17

ROAD WARRIOR

Credit: Ramey

Is he taking his family on a road trip? New dad Matthew McConaughey is hard at work hooking up his mobile home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

6 of 17

'CIRCUS' ACT

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Michelle Williams and Lindsay Lohan make the scene at the Diesel xXx Rock amp Roll Circus at Pier 3 in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday. Joel and Benji Madden deejayed at the event, which featured performances by trapeze artists, fire eaters, the band N.E.R.D. and singer M.I.A., who just confirmed she is pregnant.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

JUMP AROUND

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

Ashton Kutcher leaps into a new role on Friday – as the very enthusiastic assistant football coach of the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

FUNNY FRIENDS

Credit: CB / Splash News Online

Leighton Meester has one delicious date! The Gossip Girl star met up with a talking doughnut (complete with a moustache and a sombrero) at a screening of the comedy Sex Drive Sunday at New York's Tribeca Grand Hotel.

Advertisement

9 of 17

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: John Sciulli/BEImages

Haylie Duff and sister Hilary take their sister act onto the catwalk Saturday at the 5th annual Runway for Life Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

AIR LIFT

Credit: Ian Lawrence/Splash News Online

This is one carry-on worth its weight! Christina Aguilera totes her adorable 9-month-old son Max as she and her husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured) land at Heathrow Airport Saturday. The pop star is reportedly in London to perform at the ThisDay Music and Fashion Festival on Oct. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

TOUCH FOOTBALL

Credit: Toby Melville/ Reuters /Landov

David Beckham gets a leg up on his training for a World Cup qualifier match with the English national team during an intense warm-up Friday in the village of London Colney in Hertfordshire, England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

BREAKING CHARACTER

Credit: Goff/INF

Ready for a coffee break? While discussing a scene with director Guy Ritchie, a costumed Robert Downey Jr. keeps a cup handy Friday while shooting an adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes on location in central London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

DRIVER'S ED

Credit: Terry Renna/ AP

Jessica Simpson gets a one-on-one tour with racecar driver Scott Wimmer at the Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., on Friday. The singer will perform in a pre-race concert at Saturday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

DADDY ON DECK

Credit: David C/ Morgan/ Bauer-Griffin

After a dapper photo shoot, Hugh Jackman gets back to the real business at hand, making a point to show his kids – Oscar, 8, and Ava, 3 – a good time Friday at the Andrew (Boy) Charlton Pool in Sydney, Australia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

L.A. BLOWOUT

Credit: Stefan/INF

Eva Longoria Parker may play a harried mother of two on this season's Desperate Housewives, but in real life the actress makes casual chic look like a breeze as she heads to The Ivy in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

ROAD TO RUIN

Credit: Clasos/Splash News Online

Getting a lesson on the local landscape, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Bar Rafaeli soak up the scenery during a visit to the historic ruins in Tulum, Mexico, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

COMFORT OF STRANGERS

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Taylor Momsen may be having a bad day – but here's the good news: The teen star is just filming an emotional scene (in character as Jenny Humphrey) with costar Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl Friday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff