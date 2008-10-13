Star Tracks - Monday, October 13, 2008
TAKING STOCK
New mom Jamie Lynn Spears stocks up on some essentials with daughter Maddie, 3 months, at Wal-Mart in McComb, Miss., on Saturday.
HAPPY GO LUCKY
On a break from filming Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Jake Gyllenhaal finds the perfect pastime: shopping with girlfriend Reese Witherspoon Friday in London. On their walk, the duo stopped by Myla, a lingerie store.
BLACK TIE AFFAIR
Mariah Carey – displaying a sexy sparkler on her backside – cozies up to husband Nick Cannon Saturday during the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 13th Grand Slam for Children benefit at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
CHIC ZONE
Looking very posh indeed, Victoria Beckham is a stylish traveler in her oversized sunglasses and form-fitting dress as she arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
ROAD WARRIOR
Is he taking his family on a road trip? New dad Matthew McConaughey is hard at work hooking up his mobile home in Los Angeles on Sunday.
'CIRCUS' ACT
Michelle Williams and Lindsay Lohan make the scene at the Diesel xXx Rock amp Roll Circus at Pier 3 in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Saturday. Joel and Benji Madden deejayed at the event, which featured performances by trapeze artists, fire eaters, the band N.E.R.D. and singer M.I.A., who just confirmed she is pregnant.
JUMP AROUND
Ashton Kutcher leaps into a new role on Friday – as the very enthusiastic assistant football coach of the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines in Los Angeles.
FUNNY FRIENDS
Leighton Meester has one delicious date! The Gossip Girl star met up with a talking doughnut (complete with a moustache and a sombrero) at a screening of the comedy Sex Drive Sunday at New York's Tribeca Grand Hotel.
WALK THIS WAY
Haylie Duff and sister Hilary take their sister act onto the catwalk Saturday at the 5th annual Runway for Life Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
AIR LIFT
This is one carry-on worth its weight! Christina Aguilera totes her adorable 9-month-old son Max as she and her husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured) land at Heathrow Airport Saturday. The pop star is reportedly in London to perform at the ThisDay Music and Fashion Festival on Oct. 14.
TOUCH FOOTBALL
David Beckham gets a leg up on his training for a World Cup qualifier match with the English national team during an intense warm-up Friday in the village of London Colney in Hertfordshire, England.
BREAKING CHARACTER
Ready for a coffee break? While discussing a scene with director Guy Ritchie, a costumed Robert Downey Jr. keeps a cup handy Friday while shooting an adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes on location in central London.
DRIVER'S ED
Jessica Simpson gets a one-on-one tour with racecar driver Scott Wimmer at the Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., on Friday. The singer will perform in a pre-race concert at Saturday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race.
DADDY ON DECK
After a dapper photo shoot, Hugh Jackman gets back to the real business at hand, making a point to show his kids – Oscar, 8, and Ava, 3 – a good time Friday at the Andrew (Boy) Charlton Pool in Sydney, Australia.
L.A. BLOWOUT
Eva Longoria Parker may play a harried mother of two on this season's Desperate Housewives, but in real life the actress makes casual chic look like a breeze as she heads to The Ivy in Los Angeles on Friday.
ROAD TO RUIN
Getting a lesson on the local landscape, Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Bar Rafaeli soak up the scenery during a visit to the historic ruins in Tulum, Mexico, on Thursday.
COMFORT OF STRANGERS
Taylor Momsen may be having a bad day – but here's the good news: The teen star is just filming an emotional scene (in character as Jenny Humphrey) with costar Leighton Meester on the set of Gossip Girl Friday in New York.