Star Tracks: Monday, October 12, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

PICTURE PERFECT

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

She's got your smile! Doting dad Tom Cruise savors a sweet – and smiley! – moment with his 3-year-old daughter Suri, during an outing to the Charles River basin in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday.

BIRTHDAY BOY

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Hey Mr. DJ! Nick Cannon gets his birthday party started with wife Mariah Carey right by his side during a bash Saturday night at The Bank nightclub at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. Cannon turned 29 on Oct. 8.

ORANGE YOU GLAD

Credit: TC/Splash News Online

Christina Aguilera takes some time out for family on Sunday, enjoying a trip to the Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in West Hollywood, Calif., with son Max, 20 months. The duo chose some perfect pumpkins – but let dad Jordan Bratman do the heavy lifting!

ICE BREAKER

Credit: LJP/FLYNET

Zac Efron and pint-sized costar Charlie Tahan enjoy the view during a Vancouver Canucks hockey game in Canada on Sunday. The pair – currently filming The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud up north – watched their Canucks beat the Dallas Stars 4-3.

MIAMI HEAT

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony get to know their newly adopted city on Sunday during a celebration for the Miami Dolphins football team, of which they're part-owners. The Dolphins take on the New York Jets tonight at 8:30 p.m.

MUG SHOT

Credit: Scott Harrison/Retna

Who needs a drink? Former Girls Next Door star Holly Madison kicks off Sin City's celebration of Oktoberfest as the official keg tapper at Hofbrauhaus Restaurant in Las Vegas on Friday.

THE BREAKFAST CLUB

Credit: GSI Media

Talk about a healthy – and cute – start to the day! Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale stay in step as they take their boys, Kingston, 3, and Zuma, 13 months, for breakfast Sunday at the La Brea Bakery in Los Angeles.

READY, JET SET!

Credit: Flynet

With passport in hand, a beaming Jessica Simpson touches down at London's Heathrow Airport after reportedly flying in from Marrakech, Morocco, on Saturday. The singer, who recently roughed it in Uganda, has been traveling the world and filming her new reality show, The Price of Beauty.

KID CROSSING

Credit: Keizo Mori/UPI/Landov

Look both ways! Family man Hugh Jackman picks up the rear as his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, leads their daughter Ava, 4, and a friend safely across a New York City street on Friday.

CASUAL FRIDAY

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Just one day before she's set to host Saturday Night Live, Drew Barrymore sets her (stylish) sights – check out those shades! – on a casual afternoon in downtown Manhattan on Friday.

CHIC ON THE STREET

Credit: GSI Media

Days after her mother-daughter shopping spree with 16-month-old Honor Marie, Jessica Alba enjoys an adults-only outing Friday with a pal at Beverly Hills eatery Katsu Sushi.

SOLO IN THE CITY

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash Online

Despite recent online buzz claiming she's engaged to boyfriend Javier Bardem, a black-clad Penélope Cruz makes a solo outing Friday in New York City. The actress is in town to promote her latest film, Broken Embraces, which will close the New York Film Festival on Oct. 11.

FAMILY MATTERS

Credit: Fame Pictures

After making her Fashion Week debut, a bundled-up Lindsay Lohan steps out for an afternoon stroll with little sis Ali Lohan and pals in Paris on Thursday.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Kicking off their weekend right, Salma Hayek leaves her midtown Manhattan hotel behind for a Big Apple adventure with her daughter Valentina, 2, on Friday.

'TOP' CHEF

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

She's known for her down-home cooking, but on Friday, Paula Deen enjoyed the view from the top, celebrating her Good Housekeeping cover with a luncheon high above New York City. The celebrity chef is also in the Big Apple for the New York City Wine amp Food Festival.

