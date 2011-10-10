Star Tracks: Monday, October 10, 2011
SCOOT OVER
Hugh Jackman, who topped the weekend box office with Real Steel, gets back to daddy duty with daughter Ava, 6, in New York on Sunday.
CANDID CAMERA
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian capture a scenic view of dapper Mason, 21 months, while filming the second season of their Big Apple spinoff show in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday.
CAROUSEL CRUISE
While taking a break from filming One Shot, Tom Cruise takes his 5-year-old fashionista, daughter Suri, for a merry-go-round ride Saturday in Pittsburgh.
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Michelle Williams channels old Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging white dress at the New York Film Festival premiere of My Week with Marilyn, which she debuteda with costar Eddie Redmayne at Lincoln Center on Sunday.
HELPING HAND
Following her performance at the Michael Jackson Tribute Concert in Wales, Christina Aguilera stays close to boyfriend Matt Rutler Sunday on her return to LAX.
STYLE TO BOOT
After partying with [CELEBRITY_LINK" "" "" "0" ] in London, Cameron Diaz makes a beaming solo arrival at New York's JFK Airport on Sunday.
BACK IN BLACK
Ready to wear! Jessica Simpson celebrates the launch of her latest collection – sans fiancé Eric Johnson – with a fan meet and greet Saturday at Dillard's in New Orleans.
AHOY, MATEY
Shiver me timbers! Sandra Bullock and 20-month-old son Louis Bardo dress the part Sunday at a pirate-themed children's birthday party in Brentwood, Calif.
RETURN TRIP
Hear hear! Miley Cyrus kicks back with the kids during her second mission trip to Haiti with the Starkey Hearing Foundation. She distributed more than 400 hearing aids to people in need.
WATER BABES
Surf's up! Kendra Wilkinson hits the Malibu, Calif., surf Friday with her two main men, hubby Hank Baskett and son Hank IV, 20 months.
MOVIE MAGIC
Quiet on set! Tom Cruise enjoys a laugh with a crew member before getting back to work Friday on the Pittsburgh, Pa., set of One Shot.
ALL DRESSED UP
She's a fashion plate just like her mom! David Beckham keeps a hold on 3-month-old daughter Harper while reportedly taking her to get her first passport in Westwood, Calif., on Friday.
GET THE POTTY STARTED
Pink takes time off from filming her acting debut in New York on Friday to stroll around the city with 4-month-old daughter Willow and husband Carey Hart (not pictured).
GOOD EATS
A whistling Hugh Jackman stays a few steps ahead of son Oscar, 11, Friday while taking their food to-go in New York.
STANDING FIRM
Shakira syncs up with the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for Hispanics in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The organization aims to improve academic standards and expand educational opportunities across the U.S.
IN THE PINK
Everything's coming up roses for Sarah Jessica Parker, who keeps a firm hand on 2-year-old daughter Tabitha on Friday while out in New York.