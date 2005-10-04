Star Tracks - Monday, October 10, 2005
KICKING & SCREAMING
Betrothed couple Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, who announced last week they are expecting their first child together, watch his daughter, Isabella, 12 (with ex-wife Nicole Kidman), play soccer Saturday in Los Angeles. During the game, enthusiastic fan Cruise shouted "Good play, Isabella!" and high-fived his fiancée when his daughter's team scored a goal.
PARENT TRIP
After the game, which ended in a 1-1 tie, Cruise and Holmes both hugged Isabella, then chatted with other young players and fans before heading to their black SUV. As for their own little one, Cruise's rep tells PEOPLE, "Tom and Katie are very excited – [Katie] has never felt better."
THE HONEYMOONERS
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore – who married in a surprise ceremony Sept. 24 – look as happy as, well, newlyweds Saturday in Barcelona. But theirs is a working holiday: Moore is in the city to shoot a TV commercial for Freixenet, a Spanish winemaker.
DINNER DATE
Kirsten who? Amid rumors of a flirtation with his Elizabethtown costar Kirsten Dunst, Orlando Bloom steps out Sunday with girlfriend Kate Bosworth in New York City. The couple are in town for the Elizabethtown premiere.
WALKING TALL
On Friday, just days after her Oct. 4 car crash in West Hollywood, Lindsay Lohan appears unshaken after dinner at the Beverly Hills restaurant Koi. Although the actress and a pal were being followed by paparazzi when the smashup occurred, authorities last week said that neither the photographers nor the actress were at fault.
BACK ON THE MAP
Paris Hilton drops it like it's hot during a performance by Fat Joe at the Body English nightclub Saturday in Las Vegas. Last month, Hilton called off her four-month engagement to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis.
ANIMAL INSTINCT
Nicollette Sheridan monkeys around with a baby orangutan named Rocky at the 11th Annual Safari Brunch, a fund-raiser for the Wildlife Weigh Station, at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles on Saturday.
RAIN OR SHINE
Marcia Cross reveals how she maintains her porcelain complexion, shielding herself from the sun with an umbrella on her way to the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives on Thursday.
NAPOLEON COMPLEX
Live from New York, it's Napoleon Dynamite! At the Saturday Night Live set in New York City on Thursday, Jon Heder (who also appeared in Just Like Heaven) and Ashlee Simpson practice for their Oct. 8 gigs as host and musical guest, respectively.
IN THE HOOD
Maggie Gyllenhaal keeps warm Thursday on the New York City set of her upcoming movie, an untitled, Oliver Stone-directed film about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Her Adaptation costar, Nicolas Cage, stars as a police officer who rescues people from the World Trade Center.
CITY SLICKER
Country star Faith Hill sports a city-casual look leaving her hotel Wednesday in New York City. The singer was in town to perform on Good Morning America.
PAWS FOR EFFECT
Jamie-Lynn DiScala makes a four-legged friend at the ASPCA's Hollywood Paws of Fame benefit in New York City on Thursday. The Sopranos actress, who recently separated from husband A.J. DiScala, was the event's honorary chair.
BELT TIGHTENER
Jack Osbourne – whose wardrobe appears unable to keep up with his ever-decreasing size – sports an equally skinny mohawk haircut Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.