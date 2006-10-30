Star Tracks- Monday, Oct. 30, 2006
THE AIR UP THERE
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie take in the sights during a romantic weekend at the Taj Lake Palace hotel in Udaipur, India, on Saturday. The couple are in the region while Jolie films A Mighty Heart, based on the memoirs of Mariane Pearl, the widow of slain journalist Daniel Pearl.
BRAD THE BUILDER
Two days later, architecture buff Pitt gets in the spirit of community service, laying the building blocks for a house in Patan Village, India, on Monday. The actor is one of some 2,000 volunteers taking part in the Jimmy Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity, which is building 100 homes for the underprivileged in India through Nov. 3.
AFRICAN QUEEN
Julia Roberts, who turned 39 on Oct. 28, spends her birthday Sunday with husband Danny Moder and 23-month-old twins, Finn and Hazel (not pictured), frolicking on the beaches of Essaouira, Morocco, where the actress is on location filming the political drama Charlie Wilson's War.
HELLO, NEW YORK!
Madonna brings 13-month-old David Banda on his first transcontinental journey to New York City on Sunday. The singer, who is planning to adopt the Malawian child, is reportedly visiting town to promote her latest children's book, Too Good to Be True, and her upcoming televised concert special.
NEW BEGINNINGS
In her first major public appearance since splitting with husband Bobby Brown, an Armani-clad Whitney Houston catches up on some girl talk with Halle Berry at the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
CHILD'S PLAY
Heidi Klum and husband Seal, who are awaiting the birth of another baby, work in some playtime with their current brood – 13-month-old Henry and Leni, 2 – in Los Angeles on Sunday.
LEAP OF FAITH
Kate Winslet and Hugh Jackman take the plunge (into a gigantic toilet) Sunday during the New York premiere of their animated film, Flushed Away, opening November 3.
PEP RALLY!
With his wedding date to Katie Holmes set, Tom Cruise gets psyched to work on the perfect cheer with pal Jada Pinkett-Smith as the two take in his son Connor's football game in Los Angeles on Saturday.
LET'S GET PHYSICAL
A gypsy-clad Hilary Duff grabs the attention of her aerobics instructor sister, Haylie, at the annual AirParty Halloween costume benefit for the Trevor Project in Hollywood on Sunday.
PUBLIC SHOWER
Owen Wilson turns a Los Angeles beach into a men's locker room as he films a shower scene Friday in L.A. for his comedy Drillbit Taylor.
SOLO ARTIST
Jessica Simpson keeps a cheery outlook while out in New York City on Friday, a day after what would have been her fourth wedding anniversary with ex Nick Lachey.
CLEAN SLATE
With Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) by his side, Ben Affleck shows his support for Prop 87 – an initiative aimed at reducing air pollution and cutting oil dependency in California – at USC in L.A. on Friday. "He is the future of this country," the actor told reporters about the popular politician.
WATCH THEM
Lindsay Lohan, whose wrist is still on the mend, gets a hold of blinged-out hip-hop producer Scott Storch at a preview party for the fall line of Baume amp Mercier watches at L.A. club Area on Thursday.
BLONDE AMBITION
Julia Roberts continues shooting the political drama Charlie Wilson's War in Morocco on Thursday. The film, based on a Texas congressman's dealings with Afghanistan during the war with the Soviets, will be the actress's first live-action role since 2004's Ocean's Twelve.
WEATHERING THE STORM
Cue rain! Ewan McGregor and Michelle Williams find inspiration in a cinematic downpour while filming the action-thriller The Tourist in New York City on Thursday.
KOOKY & SPOOKY
He vants to suck your blood! Adam Sandler does his best vampire impression on the L.A. set of his comedy I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry on Thursday. Sandler costars with Kevin James as two firefighters who pretend to be a gay couple to receive domestic benefits.
GOING LONG
Also having fun with makeup, just in time for Halloween: a blushing David Spade, rocking his feathered extensions on the I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry set on Thursday. Dude!