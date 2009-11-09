Star Tracks: Monday, November 9, 2009
SEASON'S GREETINGS
Ho ho ho! Selena Gomez gets into the holiday spirit with Disney's blue alien Stitch Saturday at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., where the pair taped a segment for the 2009 Christmas Day Parade.
THREE OF A KIND
Smiles all around! Jessica Alba enjoys an upbeat family outing with hubby Cash Warren and 17-month-old daughter Honor on Saturday, after dining at Urth Caffé in Beverly Hills.
PREPARE FOR TAKEOFF
Joined by Twilight costars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday to fly to Paris, where the trio will promote New Moon. The cast has been touring the world, including stops in Mexico City and Tokyo, to promote their new vampire movie.
HOST WITH THE MOST
Meanwhile, Lautner's gal pal Taylor Swift looks ready to celebrate as she heads to the SNL cast afterparty in N.Y.C. Saturday night, after successfully hosting and performing on the show.
COOL AND THE GANG
It's a boys' night out for Leonardo DiCaprio, who entertains pals, including Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly, while sitting courtside Sunday at L.A.'s Staples Center. The guys must have brought good luck to the home team: The Lakers beat the New Orleans Hornets 104-88.
HOT MAMA
Nicole Richie steps out in Beverly Hills on Saturday for the March of Dimes 4th annual Celebration of Babies luncheon. The event – also attended by celeb moms Halle Berry and Julie Bowen – honored a prominent California doctor for his commitment to the organization.
Tough Metal
In thigh-high boots and shimmering metallic jacket, Fergie walks tall as she arrives at a U.K. television studio, despite reports (strongly denied) that her husband strayed with a stripper. The Black Eyed Peas singer is due in Paris later this week.
'LIFE' GOES ON
Back to work after some quality time with his wife, Josh Duhamel, who recently brushed aside a report of infidelity, arrives on the set of his new movie, Life As We Know It, in Atlanta. The missus, Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas, is due to make an appearance in Paris on Tuesday.
COLD SHOULDER
Favoring fashion over warmth, Mariah Carey braves the New York City chill on Friday, stepping out to film her latest music video. It's a big weekend for the sexy singer: Her new film, Precious, hit theaters this weekend.
FLY GIRL
After showing off her sporty style on set this week, a beaming Reese Witherspoon prepares to take flight at LAX on Friday.
SOLE MAN
Look who's searching for new shoes! Traveling man Joe Jonas checks out the latest kicks at the Gianfranco Ferré store in Milan on Friday, alongside brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas (not pictured).
DADDY'S GIRL
Gabriel Aubry makes a safe landing with his little lady, 1-year-old daughter Nahla, and girlfriend Halle Berry (not pictured), at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.
WALKING & TALKING
She's a talker! Megan Fox keeps boyfriend Brian Austin Green well engaged in conversation during an afternoon of errands Thursday in L.A.
THE SHORT OF IT
A braided Julia Roberts takes a hike Friday, while shooting Eat, Pray, Love in Indonesia with costar Javier Bardem.
POKER FACE
Ed Westwick flashes his best Chuck Bass smirk while breaking for lunch near the New York City set of Gossip Girl on Thursday. The teen-themed show is set to air a scintillating threesome on Monday night – think it's going too far?