Christy Turlington Runs the New York City Marathon, Plus Padma Lakshmi, Melanie Griffith and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Marathon Mode
Christy Turlington races to the finish line near the end of the 50th New York City Marathon on Nov. 7.
Smile for the Camera
Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna snap a selfie at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 7.
Women in Film
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson get together at Netflix's The Lost Daughter women's luncheon and screening at San Vicente Bungalows on Nov. 7 in West Hollywood.
Radiant in Red
Rihanna heads to boyfriend A$AP Rocky's concert at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California on Nov. 7.
Sunday Funday
Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum wear Los Angeles Rams jerseys and enjoy a bite to eat at their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 7 at SoFi Stadium in L.A.
Welcoming Wellness
Gwyneth Paltrow kicks off her In goop Health Summit at the Porsche Experience Center on Nov. 7 in L.A.
Cup Classic
Elizabeth Banks attends the 2021 Breeders' Cup VIP event at Del Mar Race Track on Nov. 6 in Del Mar, California.
New Music
Ed Sheeran and Spotify celebrate the launch of his album = with a live performance on Nov. 7 in N.Y.C.
Special Screening
Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe and Jude Hill attend the Film Independent screening of Belfast at Harmony Gold on Nov. 7 in L.A.
Family Matters
Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal goof off on the red carpet at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci in Los Angeles on Nov. 6.
Live from New York
Musical guest Ed Sheeran joins the Dionne Warwick Talk Show on Saturday Night Live in N.Y.C. on Nov. 6.
Pretty Please
Dua Lipa rocks a pink, nostalgic look while attending An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.
An Audience with Idris
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba step out for a night out for An Audience with Adele at the London Palladium on Nov. 6.
Carried Away
Cynthia Nixon (left) and Sarah Jessica Parker hit the streets of Manhattan while filming the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That... in New York City on Nov. 5.
Roman's Reign
Kieran Culkin promotes season 3 of HBO's Succession during a Nov. 5 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Souled Out
Erykah Badu feels the music while performing live onstage at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on in Miramar, Florida, on Nov. 5.
Set the Scene
Rupert Grint films on the set of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Nov. 4 in Hamilton, Ontario.
Back in the City
Sandra Lee attends the 60th anniversary of The White House Historical Association gala on Nov. 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.
The Ultimate Trio
Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of the Migos take the stage at the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch on Nov. 3 in L.A.
Supermodel Status
Heidi Klum poses at the entrance of Zappeion Hall to shoot for Germany's Next Topmodel on Nov. 5 in Athens, Greece.
Beauty Mogul
Selena Gomez, founder of Rare Beauty, stops by Sephora Times Square on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Play Ball!
Kendall Jenner takes a big swing at the 2021 Cactus Jack Foundation softball game on Nov. 4 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Retail Therapy
Chris Pine is in great spirits as he steps out to go shopping in L.A. on Nov. 3.
Game On
Trey Songz performs at the Follow Your Heart MAXIM Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Halloween night.
Laughs in London
Paul Rudd stops by The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London for the show's Nov. 5 taping.
Immersive Art
Kota the Friend and Wesley Snipes get together at Danny Cole's Creature World Bouncy House Playground at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Clifford Crew
Darby Camp, Izaac Wang, Jack Whitehall and Tony Hale attend a special screening of Clifford the Big Red Dog at Scholastic Inc. headquarters on Nov. 4 in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Liam Neeson films the new Philip Marlowe movie in Barcelona on Nov. 4.
TikTok Takeover
Addison Rae and Bella Thorne attend the amfAR gala, where FIJI water was served, in L.A. on Nov. 4.
Laugh Out Loud
Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney share a laugh on The Jonathan Ross Show in London on the Nov. 6 taping of the show.
Happy Face
Chrissy Teigen laughs out loud on Nov. 4 while shopping in Beverly Hills.
Ride Along
Liev Schreiber rides some hot wheels through New York City on Nov. 4.
Happy and Healthy
Rebel Wilson enjoyed a walk in Central Park, New York on Thursday followed by a stop at the Olly Winter Wellness Café pop-up for cozy hot cocoa, matcha and immune-supporting supplement samples.
Rock On
Joan Jett and Kristen Stewart snap a shot on Nov. 3 ahead of a SiriusXM Town Hall featuring Jett and hosted by Stewart.
Get Glowing
America Ferrera and Eva Longoria attend Gentefied season 2
Celebrates A Taste of the BLVD at BLVD MRKT in Montebello, California, on Nov. 3.
Get in Gear
Lori Harvey heads to her car on Nov. 4 after a workout in Los Angeles.
Fashionable Friends
Jaime King and Janelle Monáe buddy up at the Naot Footwear show alongside during Kornit Fashion Week in Los Angeles.
All That Glitters
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds light up on Nov. 3 at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Red Notice.
Prints-ess Diaries
Stephanie Beatriz brings the color on Nov. 3 at the world premiere of Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
Generation Gap
JoJo Siwa is joined by mom Jess on Nov. 3 at a premiere party for Siwas Dance Pop Revolution in Burbank, California.
Sister, Sister
Nicky Hilton Rothschild joins sister Paris Hilton for a wedding dress fitting in New York City on Nov. 3.
Art in Motion
Emma Corrin looks pensive while filming Lady Chatterley's Lover in Venice, Italy, on Nov. 4.
Swing Town
Travis Scott hits a shot on Nov. 3 during the Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Woodlands Country Club in Houston.
Golden Girl
Bling Empire's Christine Chiu wows outside Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Nov. 3.
Here to Help
Danny DeVito attends the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Nov. 3.
Heart the Holidays
Ashley Williams shows the love on Nov. 3 at Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas Sing-along Drive-in Experience at The Americana at Brand in L.A.
Group Think
Ziwe Fumudo, Emily Ratajkowski, Moses Sumney and Kristine
Froseth get together on Nov. 3 at the PEN America 'In Conversation' event in N.Y.C. with Ratajkowski in celebration of her new book.
City Girls
Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker hang out on the set of And Just Like That in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
On the Move
Paula Patton shares a smile on her way to Live with Kelly and Ryan in N.Y.C. on Nov. 3.
Doing Good
Pia Toscano, Hollywood Icon Award honoree Danny DeVito, Humanitarian Award honoree and philanthropist Barbara Herman and host Bob Saget at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Party on the Piazza gala in Beverly Hills Wednesday.
Crusing Through
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride through L.A. on Nov. 3.
Fashion Night Out
Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish attend the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in L.A. on Nov. 2.
Finch and Friends
Tom Hanks and his robot costar arrive at the premiere of Finch in West Hollywood on Nov. 2.
Suited Up in the City
Cardi B waves hello while out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
Tech Conversations
Amy Poehler takes the stage at Web Summit 2021 to talk about social media at Altice Area in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 2.
With Honors
Whoopi Goldberg wears a gorgeous gown to the 25th Annual Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards on Nov. 2 in N.Y.C.
Pattern Maker
Also at the ACE Awards on Nov. 2, fashion icon Iris Apfel.
Effortlessly Cool
Rihanna continues her reign as queen of street style in this green statement jacket that she pairs with gloves on her way to dinner in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
A Love for Life
Newly engaged couple Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer hang out in N.Y.C. on Nov. 2.
A 'Legend' in Dubai
John Legend sits front row at the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 fashion show at Dubai Creek Harbour on Nov. 2 in UAE.
Live at The Apollo!
H.E.R. performs her hits at The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Harlem, New York, on Nov. 2.