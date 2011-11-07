Star Tracks: Monday, November 7, 2011
GOLDEN GIRL
Michelle Williams makes a stunning arrival on the red carpet Sunday, attending a special screening of her new film, My Week with Marilyn, during the 2011 Audi AFI Fest at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE
Natalie Portman stands by her men – fiancé Benjamin Millepied and 4-month-old son Aleph – during a visit to the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, Calif., on Saturday.
LAUNCH PAD
Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson makes her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, stepping out with little sis Ashlee on Saturday to celebrate the launch of their tween clothing line, Jessica Simpson Girls, at the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, N.C.
SCHOOL DAZE
Johnny Depp gets a taste of the collegiate life Saturday during a special Q amp A session with students at England's Oxford University. The actor was in town to premiere his latest flick, The Rum Diary.
THE BACKUP PLAN
Who's got your back? Butter costars Olivia Wilde and Jennifer Garner keep in touch Sunday during an Audi AFI Fest screening of their upcoming comedy at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
DASHING DUO
Glam Mad Men costars Elisabeth Moss and Jon Hamm team up on the red carpet Sunday for the LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Clint Eastwood in L.A.
FASHIONABLE FAMILY
Always on-trend Gwen Stefani and 5-year-old son Kingston make their way to a Sunday afternoon birthday party in L.A. wearing matching flat caps.
SUITS HIM FINE
New Year's Eve star Zac Efron turns heads in a stylish black suit at Sunday's LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A., presented by Gucci.
Artsy A-List
Reese Witherspoon (left) and Kate Hudson shine at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Clint Eastwood at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Saturday night.
Pretty in Pink
A rose-hued Katy Perry and spiky Adam Lambert show off their statement 'dos at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Belfast, Northern Ireland Sunday.
Cheeky Baby
With cheeks flushed by the fall chill, Flynn Bloom and mom Miranda Kerr were spotted running around New York City Saturday.
Legal Touching
Ryan Gosling keeps Lawless costar Rooney Mara close while filming at the Fun Fun Fun Festival at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.
RAIN DELAY
Someone's ready for rain! The ever-fashionable Lady Gaga keeps her bright orange ensemble safe from the elements while leaving her London hotel Friday.
TRAVELER CHECK
Country crooner Keith Urban, who revealed he will undergo throat surgery later this month, prepares to fly out of LAX with wife Nicole Kidman on Friday.
SIDEWALK STRUT
A showy Jennifer Lopez takes a fashionable stand in a short mini while walking the streets of Argentina on Friday.
JUICED UP
Kim Kardashian's soon-to-be ex Kris Humphries boosts his endorphins at a Minnesota gym Friday.
GIVE 'EM A HAND
Catwoman's alter ego, Anne Hathaway, makes waves on the Newark, N.J., set of The Dark Knight Rises on Friday.
RUNNER'S WORLD
The race is on! Méa proudly shows off her ING New York City Marathon runner's bib during a celebrity event Thursday in N.Y.C. The singer will hit the streets Sunday to raise money for North Shore Animal League America.
LIP SMACKER
Orlando Bloom plants a loving peck on 9-month-old son Flynn during a father-son stroll through New York's Chelsea neighborhood Friday.