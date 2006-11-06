Star Tracks - Monday, November 6, 2006
SURVIVAL INSTINCTS
With husband Keith Urban in rehab, Nicole Kidman keeps an upbeat outlook during a stroll with her bodyguard in Los Angeles on Saturday.
TOUGH STUFF
Madonna keeps her cool as she totes 13-month-old David Banda through JFK airport to return home to London on Saturday. The singer, who was in New York promoting her new concert special, lashed out at the media for making her impending adoption of the boy "hell."
MAN OF THE HOUR
With partner Angelina Jolie busy meeting with refugees in New Delhi over the weekend, Brad Pitt makes it a solo act for the Hollywood premiere of his film, Babel, on Sunday.
MARATHON MAN
Lance Armstrong makes the last 100-yard dash to the finish during the New York City Marathon on Sunday. Armstrong crossed the finish line in 2:59:36, just under his goal to run the course in under three hours. After the race, the seven-time Tour de France champ said, "I think I bit off more than I could chew. I thought the marathon would be easier."
MOVIE MAGIC
Scarlett Johansson (in Amanda Wakeley) and Hugh Jackman show off their chemistry Sunday at the London premiere of their film, The Prestige, about two rival illusionists at the turn of the 20th century.
SMOOTH ATTITUDE
Eva Longoria (in Guy Laroche) makes a sleek appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her crime drama, Harsh Times, on Sunday.
BOOTY CALL
Nicole Richie, who is is currently undergoing treatment for her weight issues, goes about her day in her signature oversized shades in West Hollywood on Saturday.
STROLLER SET
Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger blend into their Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood during a peaceful stroll with 1-year-old daughter Matilda on Saturday.
BAND OF SISTERS
With feathered hair to rival Farrah's in her heyday, Denise Richards and Pamela Anderson tease it out on the Vancouver set of their Dumb and Dumber-inspired buddy comedy, Blonde and Blonder, on Friday.
DRUM CIRCLE
Angelina Jolie, in New Delhi for the weekend as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, listens to Sikh children playing religious music at the Khalsa Diwan Welfare Society, an organization run by and for Afghan refugees, on Saturday. "The refugee families ... are remarkable, courageous people," she said.
FAMILY TIES
Also in New Delhi, Jolie visits a refugee woman from Myanmar on Saturday in the one-room home she shares with her three children while son Maddox, 5, plays with other refugee children from the former Burma. The woman told Jolie she and her kids fled the country after her husband was arrested by the military government.
SNAP DECISION
Ben Affleck takes time for a photo op with a college fan during a visit Friday to Central Connecticut State University. The actor was there to inspire students to get out and vote and to lend his star power to campaigning Democratic candidate Chris Murphy.
SISTER, SISTER
Recently reunited siblings Jessica and Ashlee Simpson get back to being inseparable – even coordinating their outfits – for a celebration at Hollywood eatery Koi on Thursday.
OFF TRACK PURSUIT
Kate Bosworth relaxes Friday at a press conference in Melbourne, where the former champion equestrian will attend the city's spring racing carnival. The Superman Returns star told the Sydney Telegraph that she's looking forward to seeing the parade of fashion at the event: ''I've heard the fashion is incredible and people literally spend months picking out their outfit and choosing their hat, their bag and their shoes.''
A HOFF PRODUCTION
David Hasselhoff is already getting raves from writer-director Mel Brooks at a Thursday press conference in Las Vegas, where Brooks announced that the former Baywatch star would join the upcoming Sin City production of The Producers. "He is perfect for Roger DeBris because he has the best legs in Hollywood," Brooks told reporters.
SHOW AND TELL
Brooke Shields helps launch the Toys for Tots Million Toy Drive at the Toys "R" Us in New York on Thursday. The mother of two sat down with a good book – A Lesson in Giving – and told the assembled children, "We need to start thinking about giving back. I like to get presents, but I prefer to give them."
'MOB' MENTALITY
Cuba Gooding Jr. suits up for the '70s to play a hustler in the Ridley Scott-directed film American Gangster in Harlem, New York, on Thursday. The drama also stars Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe.
A DARK TALE
Sporting a dramatically different look, Claire Danes stays focused Friday on the set of her latest film, Evening, in New York. The drama follows the tale of a dying woman as she looks back on the love of her life.