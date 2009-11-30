Star Tracks: Monday, November 30, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

HUG IT OUT

Credit: Gamepiks

Check out the action courtside! Heather Locklear and Thomas Calabro feel the love while catching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New Jersey Nets at the Staples Center on Sunday. The original Melrose Place cast mates seemed to have brought luck to their home team: The Lakers beat the Nets 106-87.

EXPRESS HIMSELF

Credit: Starzlife

Show us how you really feel, Kingston! The 3-year-old son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani gets tongue in cheek on Sunday during a family stroll around Los Angeles.

THE RIGHT MOVES

Credit: Mavrix

Katie Holmes puts her best foot forward at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night at the first-ever fund-raiser for the Dizzy Feet Foundation, a charitable organization she co-founded earlier this year. The group helps underprivileged children around the country gain access to dance education programs.

BACK IN ACTION

Credit: Flynet

Back on her feet after her bout with pneumonia, Nicole Richie enjoys a parents' night out at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday with beau Joel Madden.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Ho ho ho! Hands-on dad Gilles Marini gets into the Christmas spirit with his kids, Georges, 10, and Julianna, 3, during a visit with Papa Noel himself at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood on Sunday.

SUNDAY STROLL

Credit: Frederico Allende/Broadimage

Jennifer Garner treats herself to a little post-Thanksgiving pampering with a stop Sunday at the Neil George Salon in Beverly Hills.

The Gray Lady

Credit: Splash News Online

Empty-handed but full of style in her matching sweater and cap, Jennifer Lopez struts out of Beverly Hills bookstore Duck Soup into her waiting SUV.

Caribbean Queen

Credit: INF

Barbados-native Rihanna – traveling through Heathrow Airport in London over the weekend – was spotted grabbing some Caribbean Takeaway.

Cruise Patrol

Credit: Cooper Photographers/Splash News Online

Tom Cruise – with costar Cameron Diaz and director James Mangold – scouts out a locale for Knight and Day in Seville, Spain, Saturday.

HOLIDAY OVERSEAS

Credit: Fizcairn/WireImage

Jennifer Aniston spends her T-Day attending the gala for the re-opening of the Hotel La Mamounia in Morocco on Thursday – along with a host of other celebs, including Orlando Bloom and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Down Under VIP

Credit: Central Image Agency

Even a shopping trip requires special treatment for Britney Spears. During a visit the Myer Store Melbourne, she was given a private shopping tour in a sectioned-off area of the store. Talk about retail therapy!

SUPER SHOPPERS

Credit: GSI Media

Along with her mom, Susan, Hilary Duff checks off corn stalks and other items from her Thanksgiving grocery list during a stop Tuesday at upscale Beverly Hills market Bristol Farms.

NO SWEAT

Credit: Zodiac/Fapian/Splash News Online

Fresh from her onstage fall, Jennifer Lopez channels her "Jenny from the Block" days in a track suit as she runs errands Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

JUICE BREAK

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Pedro Andrade/Pacific Coast News

Taking a break from shooting The Town in Boston, Ben Affleck returns home to L.A. and grabs a smoothie from Jamba Juice to start his Wednesday.

PARTING SHOT

Credit: Venturini/Bauer-Griffin

George Clooney holds on tightly to new girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis as they make their way out of Rome's Gallura restaurant on Wednesday – amid a bevy of photographers.

WRAPPED UP

Credit: Tony Clark/WENN

Amy Winehouse gets in the holiday spirit Wednesday, picking up some Christmas tree-printed wrapping paper while out shopping in London.

'DANCING' KING

Credit: Dennis Van Tine/LFI

Dancing with the Stars champ Donny Osmond and partner Kym Johnson proudly show off the famed mirror-ball trophy Wednesday while celebrating their victory in New York City.

FULLY LOADED

Credit: Ramey

Saturday Night Live star Seth Meyers balances a hefty bag of laundry on his shoulder Wednesday while out in New York's West Village neighborhood. The sketch comedy show returns Dec. 5 with Blake Lively as host.

