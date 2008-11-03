Star Tracks - Monday, November 3, 2008
BLUE CRUSH
Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford, whose character Nate enjoyed a steamy kiss with Jenny on last week's episode, is a handsome (blue!) devil while filming Monday in New York City.
THE 'MANE' EVENT
Jessica Simpson is the center of attention after dining with BFF and hairstylist Ken Paves – who was accidentally injured after venturing through a crowd of photographers – Saturday at Madeo in Los Angeles.
PRECIOUS CARGO
With 2-year-old son Kingston in close pursuit, Gwen Stefani totes her newborn baby boy Zuma Nesta – who recently made his debut – through a Los Angeles park on Sunday.
STREET TEAM
It's the final stretch! Jay-Z does his best to get out the vote before the Nov. 4 elections, greeting fans Sunday at the Last Chance for Change Rally for Sen. Barack Obama at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
Back on tour after a bout with migraines, Janet Jackson is ready to "Rock Witchu," taking her live show to new heights Saturday during a stop at New York's Madison Square Garden.
'TOUR' OF DUTY
He's back! Lance Armstrong races ahead with his training for the Tour de France by participating in a local race, the Tour de Gruene, on Saturday in Gruene, Texas. And the cyclist did well, winning the race in just 33 minutes.
HUG IT OUT
She must have liked the play! Pink pays Jeremy Piven a backstage visit after catching the Entourage star on Broadway in Speed-the-Plow Sunday at New York's Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
FAMILY TIME
Jessica Alba is the picture of happiness as she spends a cozy day with husband Cash Warren and 4-month-old daughter Honor Marie on Sunday in New York City.
GLAMOUR GIRL
Hayden Panettiere looks like a real hero in her gold strapless dress Saturday night at the Hollywood Legacy Awards IX in Los Angeles where the cast of Heroes was being honored.
TWO OF A KIND
Expectant mom Jennifer Garner and 2½-year-old daughter Violet dress up for Halloween as pooch pals Fred and Ted, who are the stars of the Big Dog ... Little Dog book series.
TRAIL BLAZERS
Parents-to-be (again!) Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber get bundled up for the chilly afternoon as they stroll through the Big Apple on Friday.
IN A SNAP
Taylor Swift is making memories! The country star – and first-time voter – clicks with Alan Jackson backstage Thursday at the taping of CMT's Giants special honoring the country veteran at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
HELPING HAND
Jessica Alba finds support with the help of wooden crutches Friday while filming a scene for her new movie, An Invisible Sign of My Own, on location in Staten Island, N.Y.
FACE TIME
The fun's already started! Heidi Klum happily supports her candidate of choice, husband Seal (sporting a Barack Obama face mask) as the couple have a little fun Friday in New York City. Later, the supermodel host continued the costumed fun at her annual Halloween party held at 1 Oak.
LANDING GEAR
Hats off to Kate Hudson for making international travel look chic! The actress makes a fashionable arrival Friday at London's Heathrow Airport.
BLUES CRUISE
Honorary New Yorkers Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes stay color-coordinated – in head-to-toe blue! – as the pair exit their New York City apartment for a lunch date.
LIPS DON'T LIE
Shakira may be comfortable dancing onstage – but on Thursday, the pop star stands up to a different audience: Latin American political leaders. The singer took part in the Ibero-American Summit in El Salvador, where she lobbied for a regional project to support children's heath and education programs.