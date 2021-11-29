Gwen Stefani Channels Cinderella During Disney's Holiday Celebration, Plus Nic Cage, Kel Mitchell and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated November 29, 2021 12:10 PM

'Tis the Season

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/ABC via Getty

Gwen Stefani channels Cinderella during her performance for ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on Nov. 28.

Holiday Shopping

Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Nic Cage and wife Riko Shibata head to N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood to do some shopping after Thanksgiving.

Main Attraction

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Kel Mitchell rides through the 89th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in L.A. on Nov. 28.

Festival of Lights

Credit: Chandler Allen/BFA.com

Honorary Mayor Eugene Levy hosts the Palisades Village menorah lighting on Nov. 28.

Live and Unplugged

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga reunite to film MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga at the Angel Orensanz Center in N.Y.C., which will air on MTV and across platforms on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. 

Center Stage

Credit: Patrick Batard / Abaca/Sipa

Tom Felton took the stage at TGS Toulouse Occitanie in Toulouse, France on Nov. 28.

A Christmas Story

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Writer, director and star Aml Ameen and host David Oyelowo get together to introduce the special screening of holiday film Boxing Day at Warner House on Nov. 28 in London.

He Comes in 'Peace'

Credit: Bill Watters/Getty

John Cena surprises fans during this year's Comic-Con: Special Edition as his character from the new HBO Max series Peacemaker at the San Diego Convention Center on Nov. 27.

Courtside Views

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin enjoy date night at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons game at the Staples Center in L.A. on Nov. 28.

High Honors

Credit: Jose Oliva/Europa Press via Getty

Director Fernando León de Aranoa poses with Javier Bardem, after being nominated for the 36th edition of the Goya Awards, on Nov. 29 in Madrid, Spain.

Holiday Cheer

Credit: MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Vice President Kamala Harris supports small businesses during a visit to the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 27.

Wild Thing

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a chic animal-print ensemble for a conversation about her book My Body during The WOW Foundation's Shameless! Festival at Battersea Arts Centre in London on Nov. 27.

Play Ball

Credit: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty

Jamie Foxx flashes a smile before the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Nov. 27.

K-Pop Party

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

James Corden films a segment with BTS for The Late Late Show at CBS Studios in L.A. on Nov. 23.

Cat Woman

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum rocks leopard print from head to toe for a stylish outing in L.A. on Nov. 26.

Gift of Giving

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Malin Akerman and January Jones smile while serving food at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving event on Nov. 24.

New York Minute

Credit: TheImage Direct

Irina Shayk totes some goodies as she heads out on Thanksgiving in N.Y.C.

Parade Pals

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Cecil Glenn and Steve Gibson — a.k.a. Tag Team — ride atop a float in the 102nd 6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia on Nov. 25. 

City Slicker

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images

A$AP Rocky pounds the pavement in N.Y.C. on Nov. 25.

Fancy Pants

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Claire Foy attends the premiere of the new BBC drama A Very British Scandal at London's May Fair Hotel on Nov. 24. 

Close Cuts

Credit: Theo Wargo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd get goofy on Nov. 25 during a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Winter Wear

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Darren Criss joins the fun on Nov. 25 at the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C.

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jon Batiste smiles for the cameras from atop a float in the 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. on Nov. 25.

Color Wonder

Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Busy Philipps of Girls5Eva wave to the crowd during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 

Loading Up on Laughs

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Dane Cook and Tiffany Haddish join forces on Nov. 25 at the Laugh Factory's 41st free Thanksgiving dinner at the comedy club in West Hollywood.

Warming Up

Credit: Bruce Glikas

Broadway legend Joel Grey gets cozy in N.Y.C. with Brooklyn Diner's famed matzo ball soup, now renamed in the actor's honor. For every bowl sold during the upcoming holiday season, a portion of profits will be donated to Broadway Cares.

Test 1, 2

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Kelly Rowland hits the high notes on Nov. 24 while rehearsing for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Here to Help

Credit: Splash News Online

January Jones proudly dons her apron while helping out at the Los Angeles Mission's Thanksgiving event in Downtown L.A. on Nov. 24. 

Film Forum

Credit: Backgrid

Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill are in the dark on Nov. 24 while filming Enola Holmes 2 outside the Royal Oak Pub in London.

Hot Stuff

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas stop for a photo while filming their Netflix special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. 

Glamour Girls

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan get all dressed up for the Annabel's x Swarovski Holiday façade unveiling party in London on Nov. 23. 

Mic Check

Credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Wilmer Valderrama hits the stage at the opening night fan event for Disney's Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Nov. 23. 

Belles of Broadway

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Uzo Aduba and Danai Gurira pose at the opening night afterparty for the new Broadway play Clyde's at Bryant Park Grill in N.Y.C. on Nov. 23. 

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth-WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton is a bright spot on Nov. 24 as she arrives for a visit to Nower Hill High School in London.

Stage Right

Credit: Paul Aphisit

Tasha Smith and Mary J. Blige head backstage on Broadway on Nov. 23 to congratulate Thoughts of a Colored Man star Bryan Terrell Clark.

Gucci Gang

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

JoJo Siwa smiles while arriving to the Good Morning America studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 23. 

So Smooth

Credit: Backgrid

The guys of BTS show off their moves on Nov. 23 while filming a segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A.

'Tis the Season

Credit: BFA

Michelle Obama shines in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22 while helping unveil Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in partnership with the Obama Foundation's Girls Opportunity Alliance. 

Label Maker

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld goes bold on Nov. 23 while out in N.Y.C.

Island Life

Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Tyler Cameron serves up Heineken to New York Islanders fans at the Heineken Terrace Bar inside the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Nov. 20.

Good to See You

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sandra Bullock steps out for the first time in a while, arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Nov. 22.

Cool Costars

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim attend the New York City premiere of National Geographic's The Hot Zone: Anthrax on Nov. 22.

Warm Fuzzies

Credit: RCF / MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld goes bold during a New York City outing on Nov. 22.

All Dressed Up

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brian Cox and Yvonne Orji smile for the cameras inside the press room at the 49th International Emmy Awards at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on Nov. 22.

Color Wonder

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Cynthia Nixon stands out from the crowd on Nov. 22 while filming And Just Like That ... in New York City.

Vested Interest

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman has a look of surprise on Nov. 22 while heading home from a grocery store in N.Y.C.

Sign of the Times

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Mariska Hargitay greets a doting fan while filming Law & Order: SVU in Queens, New York, on Nov. 22.

Newlywed Bliss

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Malala Yousafzai and new husband Asser Malik attend a special gala performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella in support of The Malala Fund at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Nov. 22.

What a Gem

Credit: MOVI Inc

Gossip Girl's Jordan Alexander exits Tiffany & Co.'s new West Village Pop-Up Shop in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18 after doing some holiday shopping.

Star Crossing

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Halle Berry glows on Nov. 22 while out in N.Y.C.

Two of a Kind

Credit: The IMage Direct

Justin Theroux and his loyal pup Kuma take a walk in New York City on Nov. 21.

Red Alert

Saweetie performs during the Powerhouse Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Nov. 21, one day after hitting the SNL stage.

Santa's Helpers

Credit: Lucas Rossi/Peach Hill Media

In celebration of Hallmark Channel's new movie Christmas CEO, airing Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. ET, Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas, actor Paul Greene and Build-A-Bear Workshop president and CEO Sharon Price John greet Santa at an L.A. Build-A-Bear Workshop, with a special donation for Toys for Tots.

Happy Reunion

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

SNL alumni Seth Meyers and Tina Fey get together on Nov. 21 at Comedy Central's "A Clusterfunke Christmas" premiere at the Crosby Hotel in N.Y.C.

Courtside Cuddles

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Tracy Morgan and Whoopi Goldberg share a moment on Nov. 20 while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

Guitar Hero

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

American Music Awards winner Olivia Rodrigo dazzles on Nov. 21 while performing her hit "Traitor" during the show in Los Angeles. 

Group Chat

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Boy bands, unite! The guys of New Kids on the Block come together with pop sensations BTS on Nov. 21 at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. 

Roman Holiday

Credit: MEGA

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander take a moment on Nov. 21 while sightseeing in Rome.

Primed Pose

Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lakeith Stanfield greets the cameras at an Atlanta screening of Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary at State Farm Arena on Nov. 21.

Fall Feels

Credit: The IMage DIrect

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are all about the autumn colors on Nov. 21 while out in N.Y.C.

Fan Favorite

Credit: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Bill Murray gets into the sideline action on Nov. 20 during the Army Black Knights vs. UMass football game at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

