Star Tracks: Monday, November 28, 2011

Jonas flaunts his new facial scruff on vacation in Mexico. Plus: Tori Spelling, Victoria Beckham and Harper, Brad Pitt and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

1 of 18

BEACH BOY

Credit: Fame

Hiding behind his new mustache and shades, Joe Jonas shows off his beach body in Mexico on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

ONE HAPPY FAMILY

Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

All together now! A smiling Tori Spelling shares a picture-perfect moment with daughter Stella, 3, son Liam, 4, and husband Dean McDermott at a Yo Gabba Gabba! Live! show on Saturday in Los Angeles.

3 of 18

FASHIONABLE FLYERS

Credit: Xposure

Victoria Beckham accessorizes with her three airport essentials – oversized shades, her favorite taupe Louboutin platform boots, and four-month-old daughter Harper – while passing through LAX on Saturday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

BUNDLE OF JOY

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

American Horror Story star Connie Britton steps out for lunch in L.A. on Saturday with her newly adopted son, Eyob.

Advertisement

5 of 18

LEAN ON ME

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Brad Pitt buddies up with his Moneyball costar Jonah Hill at the film's screening on Sunday at the Cary Grant Theatre in Culver City, Calif.

6 of 18

MOTORCYCLE DARIES

Credit: INF

Zoom, Zoom, Zoom! Rosie O'Donnell and girlfriend Michelle Rounds take a bike ride in Miami on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

FAMILY TIME

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale take fashionable 5-year-old son Kingston to the Yo Gabba Gabba! Live! show at the Nokia Theater in LA on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

LIFT OFF

Credit: AKM

Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves give their little ones – Levi, 3, and Vida, 1 ½ – a break from walking as they make their way through the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 18

BELLY RUB

Credit: Fame

Mom-to-be Hilary Duff proudly shows off her growing baby bump while soaking up the sun with husband Mike Comrie (not pictured) at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Cover Up

Credit: Saleem/Ahmad Elatab/Splash News Online

An undercover Bradley Cooper – a.k.a. PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2011 – shields his baby blues during a stroll through the West Village Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

WAVE RIDER

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Startraks

Happy Turkey Day! Avril Lavigne greets the crowd atop a pumpkin during Thursday's 85th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

JINGLE BELL ROCK

Credit: Amanda Schwab/StarTraks

Usher cheers on a festively dressed Justin Bieber during an appearance on the Today show at New York's Rockefeller Plaza, where the pop star sang tunes from his holiday album Under the Mistletoe on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

POULTRY IN MOTION

Credit: Jason Reed/Landov

With daughters Sasha, 10, and Malia, 13, looking on, President Barack Obama happily pardons a Thanksgiving turkey named Liberty Wednesday from the North Portico of the White House.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

VICTORY DANCE

Credit: Eddie Mejia/Splash News Online

After competing on the dance floor, winning duo J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff celebrate their DWTS win Wednesday outside Good Morning America studios in New York's Times Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

WELL SPOTTED

Credit: Fame

After debuting her Target collection stateside, Gwen Stefani proves she's right on the dot in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

IN THE BAG

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

And they're off! Fergie carts an oversized carry-on before catching a departing flight from LAX Wednesday with husband Josh Duhamel (not pictured).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

IN 'HI' STYLE

Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Singer Kelly Rowland has it covered Wednesday in an all-black ensemble while out and about in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 18

ALL WRAPPED UP

Credit: StarTraks

After hitting the rink earlier in the week, Pippa Middleton returns to her daily routine, stylishly stepping out in London Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff