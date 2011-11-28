Star Tracks: Monday, November 28, 2011
BEACH BOY
Hiding behind his new mustache and shades, Joe Jonas shows off his beach body in Mexico on Sunday.
ONE HAPPY FAMILY
All together now! A smiling Tori Spelling shares a picture-perfect moment with daughter Stella, 3, son Liam, 4, and husband Dean McDermott at a Yo Gabba Gabba! Live! show on Saturday in Los Angeles.
FASHIONABLE FLYERS
Victoria Beckham accessorizes with her three airport essentials – oversized shades, her favorite taupe Louboutin platform boots, and four-month-old daughter Harper – while passing through LAX on Saturday.
BUNDLE OF JOY
American Horror Story star Connie Britton steps out for lunch in L.A. on Saturday with her newly adopted son, Eyob.
LEAN ON ME
Brad Pitt buddies up with his Moneyball costar Jonah Hill at the film's screening on Sunday at the Cary Grant Theatre in Culver City, Calif.
MOTORCYCLE DARIES
Zoom, Zoom, Zoom! Rosie O'Donnell and girlfriend Michelle Rounds take a bike ride in Miami on Monday.
FAMILY TIME
Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale take fashionable 5-year-old son Kingston to the Yo Gabba Gabba! Live! show at the Nokia Theater in LA on Friday.
LIFT OFF
Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves give their little ones – Levi, 3, and Vida, 1 ½ – a break from walking as they make their way through the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.
BELLY RUB
Mom-to-be Hilary Duff proudly shows off her growing baby bump while soaking up the sun with husband Mike Comrie (not pictured) at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Cover Up
An undercover Bradley Cooper – a.k.a. PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2011 – shields his baby blues during a stroll through the West Village Thursday.
WAVE RIDER
Happy Turkey Day! Avril Lavigne greets the crowd atop a pumpkin during Thursday's 85th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
JINGLE BELL ROCK
Usher cheers on a festively dressed Justin Bieber during an appearance on the Today show at New York's Rockefeller Plaza, where the pop star sang tunes from his holiday album Under the Mistletoe on Wednesday.
POULTRY IN MOTION
With daughters Sasha, 10, and Malia, 13, looking on, President Barack Obama happily pardons a Thanksgiving turkey named Liberty Wednesday from the North Portico of the White House.
VICTORY DANCE
After competing on the dance floor, winning duo J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff celebrate their DWTS win Wednesday outside Good Morning America studios in New York's Times Square.
WELL SPOTTED
After debuting her Target collection stateside, Gwen Stefani proves she's right on the dot in London on Wednesday.
IN THE BAG
And they're off! Fergie carts an oversized carry-on before catching a departing flight from LAX Wednesday with husband Josh Duhamel (not pictured).
IN 'HI' STYLE
Singer Kelly Rowland has it covered Wednesday in an all-black ensemble while out and about in Paris.
ALL WRAPPED UP
After hitting the rink earlier in the week, Pippa Middleton returns to her daily routine, stylishly stepping out in London Wednesday.