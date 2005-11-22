Star Tracks - Monday, November 28, 2005
FLYING SOLO
On Sunday, four days after she and husband Nick Lachey announced their separation, Jessica Simpson leaves a Los Angeles tanning salon flashing a noticeably bare ring finger. The singer spent the Thanksgiving holiday with her family in Texas.
WORLD TRAVELERS
Angelina Jolie keeps a grip on 4-year-old son Maddox while Brad Pitt totes 10-month-old Zahara as they arrive in Tokyo on Sunday to attend a screening of their film Mr. amp Mrs. Smith. Pitt, Jolie and her brood spent Thanksgiving in Pakistan, where they visited areas devastated by October's deadly earthquake.
FAMILY OUTING
Jennifer Garner – who's due to give birth in the next few weeks – takes her 95-year-old paternal grandmother to lunch in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The Garner family flew in from West Virginia to celebrate Thanksgiving with the Alias star and her husband, Ben Affleck.
SHANGHAI SURPRISE
Well-traveled fiancés Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes – in Shanghai so Cruise can film scenes for Mission: Impossible III – call it a night after having dinner at the Chinese city's exclusive Three on the Bund cultural center on Wednesday.
INTERNATIONAL APPEAL
Proving he's a superstar in any hemisphere, Cruise (with Holmes right behind him) greets fans on Saturday in the ancient Chinese town of Xitang, where he was filming over the weekend.
DOWN-UNDER DUO
Aussie amours Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman spend the day after Thanksgiving at the Tennessee State Fairgrounds Flea Market near the country singer's Nashville home. The cuddling couple were chaperoned by Kidman's parents, Janelle and Antony.
SHAPING UP
Vince Vaughn shows off a slightly trimmer form while walking in Santa Monica last week. The actor – who's admitted he put on a few pounds after quitting smoking earlier this year – has been staying in the beachside city, near the home of gal pal Jennifer Aniston.
HOMEWARD BOUND
Paris Hilton and her beau, Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, stay close at hand as they arrive at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday after spending the holiday weekend in New York.
SHOOTING BACK
Lindsay Lohan turns the tables on the paparazzi as she and little sister Aliana do a little shopping in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
MAKING WAVES
Kate Moss – who recently completed a rehab stint – gets back to work, striking a pose in the Caribbean on Thursday. After losing some of her modeling contracts, the supermodel has booked post-rehab gigs with jeweler David Yurman, Roberto Cavalli and Burberry.