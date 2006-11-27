Star Tracks - Monday, November 27, 2006
HERS & HERS
New It couple Spears and Hilton make it two dates in a row at Hyde Lounge. On Saturday night (left), they matched their one-legged thigh-highs and hung out with the Olsen twins at the Los Angeles club, while on Friday night, "Paris was acting like Britney's boyfriend," a source there tells PEOPLE. "She opened doors for her, held her hand."
DRIVE, THEY SAID
The clubbing may be over (at least for this weekend), but the fun continues for Britney amp Paris, who pick up Lindsay Lohan in Beverly Hills during their girl-time marathon in the early hours of Monday morning. The trio stopped off at Hilton's pad before heading to Spears's place.
AUNTIE PARIS?
Earlier on Saturday Spears introduces Sean P. to the art of shopping with Hilton as the trio stop by trendy Malibu boutique Planet Blue.
WHAT A FEAT!
Nicole Kidman, who lent her voice to the animated film Happy Feet, gives two thumbs up to some plush penguins at the movie's London premiere on Sunday. And it was props all around: The family-friendly film took in a reported $37.9 million dollars over the weekend, making it the top-grossing film.
CHARGING AHEAD
The same day over 5,000 miles away Keith Urban goes about his Sunday routine, grabbing a quick coffee and newspaper in Palm Springs, Calif., where he is currently seeking treatment for alcohol.
WHOSE CALL?
Looks like Demi Moore is calling the shots as she and (newly mustachioed) hubby Ashton Kutcher take in Sunday's basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Jersey Nets at the Staples Center, where the home team finally prevailed in a 99-93 win.
WHO'S THAT GUY?
It's Josh Hartnett, who maintains a low profile while filming the vampire-themed thriller 30 Days of Night in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
A HORIZONTAL VIEW
Nicole Richie goes back to basics – black and white – during a Hollywood outing on Sunday.
HANG 'EM HIGH
Nicollette Sheridan, who is the face and body of the lingerie label Hestia, showcases a colorful array of bras at the company's latest launch campaign in Sydney recently.
LADY OF THE CANYON
While her Desperate Housewives costar enjoyed laundry duty, Marcia Cross and husband Tom Mahoney bask in the great outdoors during a brisk walk at Los Angeles's Will Rogers State Park on Sunday. Cross, who is pregnant with twins, is due in April.
COAST TO COAST
Fresh from their Italian jaunt, Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy give their 7-month-old daughter Grier a tour of the Big Apple as they leave Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Friday.