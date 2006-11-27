Star Tracks - Monday, November 27, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 11

HERS & HERS

Credit: X17

New It couple Spears and Hilton make it two dates in a row at Hyde Lounge. On Saturday night (left), they matched their one-legged thigh-highs and hung out with the Olsen twins at the Los Angeles club, while on Friday night, "Paris was acting like Britney's boyfriend," a source there tells PEOPLE. "She opened doors for her, held her hand."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

DRIVE, THEY SAID

Credit: X17

The clubbing may be over (at least for this weekend), but the fun continues for Britney amp Paris, who pick up Lindsay Lohan in Beverly Hills during their girl-time marathon in the early hours of Monday morning. The trio stopped off at Hilton's pad before heading to Spears's place.

3 of 11

AUNTIE PARIS?

Credit: X17

Earlier on Saturday Spears introduces Sean P. to the art of shopping with Hilton as the trio stop by trendy Malibu boutique Planet Blue.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

WHAT A FEAT!

Credit: Dave M. Benett/Getty

Nicole Kidman, who lent her voice to the animated film Happy Feet, gives two thumbs up to some plush penguins at the movie's London premiere on Sunday. And it was props all around: The family-friendly film took in a reported $37.9 million dollars over the weekend, making it the top-grossing film.

Advertisement

5 of 11

CHARGING AHEAD

Credit: Ginsburg/Spaly/Splash News

The same day over 5,000 miles away Keith Urban goes about his Sunday routine, grabbing a quick coffee and newspaper in Palm Springs, Calif., where he is currently seeking treatment for alcohol.

6 of 11

WHOSE CALL?

Credit: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters/Landov

Looks like Demi Moore is calling the shots as she and (newly mustachioed) hubby Ashton Kutcher take in Sunday's basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Jersey Nets at the Staples Center, where the home team finally prevailed in a 99-93 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

WHO'S THAT GUY?

Credit: Richard Simpson/More Images/Splash News

It's Josh Hartnett, who maintains a low profile while filming the vampire-themed thriller 30 Days of Night in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

A HORIZONTAL VIEW

Credit: X17

Nicole Richie goes back to basics – black and white – during a Hollywood outing on Sunday.

Advertisement

9 of 11

HANG 'EM HIGH

Credit: Paul McConnell/Getty

Nicollette Sheridan, who is the face and body of the lingerie label Hestia, showcases a colorful array of bras at the company's latest launch campaign in Sydney recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

LADY OF THE CANYON

Credit: Pacific Coast News

While her Desperate Housewives costar enjoyed laundry duty, Marcia Cross and husband Tom Mahoney bask in the great outdoors during a brisk walk at Los Angeles's Will Rogers State Park on Sunday. Cross, who is pregnant with twins, is due in April.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

COAST TO COAST

Credit: Thornton/White/INF

Fresh from their Italian jaunt, Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy give their 7-month-old daughter Grier a tour of the Big Apple as they leave Saint Patrick's Cathedral on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff