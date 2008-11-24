Star Tracks - Monday, November 24, 2008

By People Staff
Updated November 24, 2008 05:10 PM

FREEZE FRAME

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

It's a match! Katie Holmes coordinates with her daughter Suri, 2, sporting equally stylish frames while out in New York on Monday.

ARM IN ARM

Credit: Anthony-Santos/ Pacific Coast News

After handing out the American Music Award for favorite female country artist to Taylor Swift, Nick Lachey and girlfriend Vanessa Minnillo head to an after party Sunday night at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood to continue the festivities.

AT ARM'S LENGTH

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

Beyoncé – in an Armani Privé satin jacket – gives a hair-raising performance of "Single Ladies" during the 2008 American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

ALL DOLLED UP

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

A newly single Paris Hilton vamps it up as the host of the evening as the Pussycat Dolls take over West Hollywood's Viper Room on Sunday after the American Music Awards.

TENDER KISSES

Credit: Matt Baron/BEImages

Goodwill ambassador Joel Madden plants a smooch on girlfriend Nicole Richie Saturday night as the pair share hosting duties at the 2008 UNICEF Snowflake lighting ceremony on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

FLYING HIGH

Credit: REVOLUTIONPIX/ Bauer-Griffin

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni, 4, enjoy the rides – along with son Johan (not pictured), who was celebrating his 2nd birthday at the Legoland California theme park in Carlsbad, Calif., on Saturday.

LADIES NIGHT

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Before heading into Sunday night's American Music Awards, singers Leona Lewis and Pink glam up the red carpet in sparkling gowns.

TEEN DREAM

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

It's a Disney reunion! High School Musical 3 star Ashley Tisdale is flanked by It boys the Jonas Brothers on the red carpet Sunday at the American Music Awards in L.A. The trio went on to win the breakthrough award and perform on the show.

WRAP STAR

Credit: Flynet

Casual but accessorized, Cameron Diaz steps out for a bite with beau Paul Sculfor (not pictured) in Beverly Hills on Friday.

BLACK AND BLUE

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

In dazzling gowns, Lucy Liu and presenter Salma Hayek pack a punch backstage at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Saturday at L.A.'s Kodak Theatre, where honorees included PEOPLE's Heroes of the Year.

HAUTE HEROES

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Kate Beckinsale (in Yves Saint Laurent) and Taylor Swift (in Trina Turk) make a simply chic appearance at the CNN Heroes event Saturday.

TEAM HEARTTHROB

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Both have three-letter names, both were former child stars and both love the L.A. Lakers. It's a match made in poster-boy heaven as Zac Efron and Leo DiCaprio take in the home team's game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday at the Staples Center.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL COOL

Credit: Doug Meszler / Splash News Online

With her divorce almost finalized, Madonna focuses her attention on her kids, visiting a bilingual French preschool on New York's Upper East Side on Friday.

GO HIS OWN WAY

Credit: Pete Goddard / Splash News Online

Across the Atlantic that same day, estranged husband Guy Ritchie (literally) takes it one step at a time as he makes his way to a dinner in Liverpool, England.

'STILL' LIFE

Credit: Sipa

Keanu Reeves and costar Jennifer Connelly share identical poses at a French photo call for their upcoming action flick The Day the Earth Stood Still on Friday in Paris. The sci-fi thriller will open in the States on Dec. 12.

ALL FIRED UP

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

A day after making a glamorous appearance at a Gucci benefit, Rihanna hits the stage at L.A.'s Nokia Theater to rehearse for the 2008 American Music Awards on Thursday. The RampB singer is part of an all-star lineup, which includes Mariah Carey and the Jonas Brothers, set to perform during the live telecast airing on ABC on Nov. 23.

AIRPORT CARRY-ON

Credit: Fapian/Zodiac/Splash News Online

A pregnant Jennifer Garner still manages to give her No. 1 girl Violet – who will turn 3 on Dec. 1 – and her blankie a sweet ride at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

'PALACE' SHAKEUP

Credit: Jose Perez / Splash News Online

What's the hold up? Penn Badgley connects with his costar (and real-life girlfriend) Blake Lively while shooting an intense scene on the set of Gossip Girl Friday outside New York's Palace Hotel.

LET'S MAKE A TOAST

Credit: AJM/EMPICS Entertainment/ABACA

Lance Bass raises a glass to the launch of the weekend's Beaujolais Nouveau wine festivities at Las Vegas's Paris Hotel and Casino on Thursday. The Dancing with the Stars contestant also lit up the resort's Eiffel Tower as part of the celebration.

By People Staff