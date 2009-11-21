Star Tracks: Monday, November 23, 2009
MOTHER'S DAY
Are they sharing an early birthday celebration? Katherine Heigl, who will celebrate her 31st birthday on Tuesday, spends some quality time with daughter Naleigh (who turns 1 on Monday!) during a day out Sunday in Los Angeles.
POST-SHOW ENTERTAINMENT
After rocking out at the AMAs, Fergie teams up with her Nine costar Kate Hudson's beau, Alex Rodriguez, to cheer the Los Angeles Lakers to an 101-85 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Staples Center in L.A. The two also hung out backstage at the award show, where the Yankee planted a smooch on his girlfriend.
THREE'S COMPANY
Adam Lambert bumps and grinds his way through a racy performance of "For Your Entertainment" at the American Music Awards Sunday night in Los Angeles. Despite his smooth moves, the glam rocker did take a brief spill – though he picked himself right up!
MAKING WAVES
Ready, get set, go! Acting as honorary chair of the Rally for Kids with Cancer Scavenger Cup, Eva Longoria Parker, who was just named Philanthropist of the Year by the Hollywood Reporter, revs up for a good cause in the combination scavenger hunt and relay race in Miami Beach Saturday.
AN 'EARLY' START
Back from London, a dashing Zac Efron arrives at CBS Studios in New York Monday for an appearance on The Early Show alongside costar Claire Danes (not pictured) to discuss their latest movie, Me and Orson Welles. The drama arrives in theaters this Wednesday.
GET A GRIP
Katie Holmes holds on tight to 3-½-year-old daughter Suri Cruise during another sweet shopping trip in New York on Sunday. Last weekend, the duo browsed the shops in Boston while visiting dad Tom Cruise.
FLYING SOLO
Natalie Portman lights up the red carpet at the Cinema Society screening of Brothers Sunday night at New York's School of Visual Arts Theater. The drama, which costars Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal, hits theaters on Dec. 4.
Oh, Christmas Tree!
Ashley Tisdale launches the holiday shopping season, performing at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony Saturday at the Citadel Outlets in the City of Commerce, near Los Angeles
Our Gal in Argyle
Taylor Swift steps out in London, where she performed Friday at the Children in Need benefit.
SHOP 'N STOP
A stylish Joe Jonas fails to go unnoticed by adoring fans while shopping on London's Oxford Street on Friday.
MEAL TO GO
Satisfying a craving? Decked in an oversized plaid top, a pregnant Kourtney Kardashian exits Starbucks with coffee and raisin bread in Los Angeles on Friday.
TAKING THE LEAD
Are they grabbing presents for the birthday boy? A giggly Ashlee Simpson-Wentz clings to son Bronx, who turned 1 on Nov. 20, during a trip to L.A.'s Dragon Books with husband Pete Wentz on Friday.
ESCAPE ARTIST
Meanwhile, big sis Jessica Simpson – sporting some super-sized shades! – slips through a throng of photographers Friday after lunching at Sur restaurant in Beverly Hills with BFF stylist Ken Paves.
SMOOTH LANDING
After surviving Twilight fandemonium in New York City this week, New Moon hunk Kellan Lutz arrives safely – and quite stylishly – at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.
50 GOOD CHEER
50 Cent dons some festive colors – and a big bright smile – on Thursday for a performance on BET's 106 amp Park in New York City. The rapper was joined by singer (and dad-to-be) Robin Thicke.