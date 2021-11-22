Seth Meyers and Tina Fey Reunite in N.Y.C., Plus Tracy Morgan and Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Rodrigo and More
Happy Reunion
SNL alumni Seth Meyers and Tina Fey get together on Nov. 21 at Comedy Central's "A Clusterfunke Christmas" premiere at the Crosby Hotel in N.Y.C.
Courtside Cuddles
Tracy Morgan and Whoopi Goldberg share a moment on Nov. 20 while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets game at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.
Guitar Hero
American Music Awards winner Olivia Rodrigo dazzles on Nov. 21 while performing her hit "Traitor" during the show in Los Angeles.
Group Chat
Boy bands, unite! The guys of New Kids on the Block come together with pop sensations BTS on Nov. 21 at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Roman Holiday
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander take a moment on Nov. 21 while sightseeing in Rome.
Primed Pose
Lakeith Stanfield greets the cameras at an Atlanta screening of Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary at State Farm Arena on Nov. 21.
Fall Feels
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh are all about the autumn colors on Nov. 21 while out in N.Y.C.
Fan Favorite
Bill Murray gets into the sideline action on Nov. 20 during the Army Black Knights vs. UMass football game at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.
Facing the Future
Bill Nye speaks with Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch at the opening celebration of the museum's FUTURES exhibition in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 20.
Holiday Cheer
Stars Chandler Dean, Max Malas, June Diane Raphael
and Jacob Laval sport big smiles on Nov. 20 at the special screening of their film 8-Bit Christmas in N.Y.C.
Blue Jean Baby
Chris Pine rocks denim on denim for a coffee run in Los Angeles on Nov. 20.
Start It Up
David Beckham suits up to attend the F1 Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit on Nov. 21 in Doha, Qatar.
Double Trouble
Brie Bella (left) and Nikki Bella pose for pictures during a town hall at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Nov. 19.
Always on Time
Ashanti and Ja Rule perform on stage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards at The Apollo Theater in New York City on Nov. 20.
Leading Lady
Halle Berry has a laugh while speaking on stage during a screening of her film Bruised in N.Y.C. on Nov. 19.
Shining Star
Salma Hayek receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.
Nothing but Net
Dwyane Wade attends the opening night of his pop-up exhibit in Miami on Nov. 19.
Book Club
Symone (left), Leslie Jones, Kate Beckinsale, Ava Max, Selma Blair, Alicia Silverstone and Ashlee Simpson Ross celebrate the launch of fashion designer Christian Siriano's new book Dresses to Dream About at The London in West Hollywood on Nov. 19.
Puppy Hugs
Meadow Walker showers her puppy with love while on a walk through N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.
Host in the House
Cardi B slays the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet rollout event at L.A. Live on Nov. 19.
It's a Celebration!
Julianne Moore is the moment at Bergdorf Goodman's The Present Moment holiday celebration event on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.
The Holidays in Hollywood
Zoey Deutch wears a festive holiday sweater on her way to a Pilates class on Nov. 19 in West Hollywood.
Got the Travel Bug?
Southern Charm alumna Cameran Eubanks celebrates the launch of Venture X, Capital One's new class of travel card, with a stop at the Capital One Lounge inside the Dallas Fort Worth airport.
Super Smile
Simu Liu greets the audience during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.
Dynamic Mother-Daughter Duo
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the Stella McCartney Get Back Capsule Collection event, which is tied in to the release of the new Beatles documentary of the same name, in L.A. on Nov. 18.
Star Power
Lil Nas X performs during the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 18.
Only 'Human'
Steven Yeun and Beanie Feldstein attend a screening of A24's The Humans at Village East in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.
Premiere Pose
Angelina Jolie and her children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (left) and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt (right), pose with street artist JR (center) at the L.A. premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project on Nov. 18.
They're Here! They're There!
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Cristo Fernández attend a special Q&A for Ted Lasso in L.A. on Nov. 18.
Kiss, Kiss
Christina Aguilera attends the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 18.
Legendary Lineup
Don't Look Up costars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawerence (and her baby bump!), Leonardo DiCaprio and director Adam McKay reunite at Ross House in L.A. on Nov. 17.
XOXO, Gossip Girl
The cast of the Gossip Girl reboot attends Gossip Girl Friendsgiving: A Pop-Up to Give and Receive in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.
'Marvelous' Dates
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costars Michael Zegen and Rachel Brosnahan pose at opening night of The Roundabout Theatre Company's Trouble in Mind on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre on Nov. 18 in N.Y.C.
Shining (Co)stars
Jeremy Renner helps honor Marvel costar Scarlett Johansson during the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18 in Beverly Hills.
Totally Twinning
Brie and Nikki Bella raise a glass (er, bottle) as they host SiriusXM Stitcher's The Bellas Podcast in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18.
Orange You Glad
Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the Omega grand opening in San Francisco on Nov. 18.
Royal Romance
Kate Middleton and Prince William head to the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 18 in London.
Live from New York
Saweetie makes her way to rehearsals for Saturday Night Live ahead of her performance on Nov. 20 in N.Y.C.
Taking Care of Business
Charlize Theron runs to meetings in a white satin dress and a black jacket in N.Y.C. on Nov. 18
Game Night
Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez enjoy a fun night out at the Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.
Serving Up Style
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause celebrates Friendsgiving with PrettyLittleThing at the PrettyLittleThing showroom on Nov. 17 in West Hollywood.
Ciara Takes Washington
Ciara visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccinations for children on Nov. 17.
Super 'STARZ'
Michael Rainey Jr. and Mary J. Blige attend STARZ's Ghost season 2 premiere on Nov. 17 in N.Y.C.
Date Night
Hubby Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon attend a special screening of Columbia Pictures' Ghostbusters: Afterlife at the Regency Village Theatre on Nov. 17 in Westwood, California.
A 'Marvel' on the Red Carpet
Hailee Steinfeld stuns at the Marvel Studios' L.A. premiere of Hawkeye at El Capitan Theatre on Nov. 17.
For the Children
Rafa Nadal is all smiles at the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Pérez-Llorca auditorium on Nov. 17 in Madrid.
Gala Glam
Maya Hawke wears a gorgeous gown to the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala in N.Y.C. on Nov. 17.
Paint and Sip
Nick Offerman stars in Dram & Draw, the new holiday spot in the Lagavulin: My Tales of Whisky series, on Nov. 17 in L.A.
Standing Ovation
Sofia Carson honors Ruben Blades during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year gala at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas.
Bundle Up
Bradley Cooper steps out on a chilly N.Y.C. day on Nov. 17.
Pink Lady
Vanessa Hudgens pops on Nov. 17 while heading to The View in New York City to promote her new film Tick, Tick ... Boom!
Freeze Frame
Will Smith takes an imaginary snap of his King Richard costars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Nov. 17.
Hosts with the Most
Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski host an event with Theory benefitting Inara.org in New York City on Nov. 15.
What's the Fuzz?
Newlywed Meadow Rain Walker totes her pup through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 17.
Sister Act
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attend an intimate dinner hosted by Sofia Blunt to launch the Loci vegan sneaker in support of the Blue Marine Foundation on Nov. 17 in London.
Making Waves
Julianna Margulies hosts the 2021 New York Public Radio Gala celebrating 20 years of Radiolab at The Plaza Hotel in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.
Sweet Melodies
Giveon sings his hits on Nov. 16 during a concert at the GRAMMY Museum as part of the organization's The Drop series.
Herb Bae
Eric Stonestreet cooked up a storm and joined forces with McCormick for their Tiny Kitchens x Big Meals campaign to honor local heroes who have made a difference in their communities.
Silver Belle
Christie Brinkley toasts the 25th anniversary of Broadway's Chicago — in which she once starred — at the Ambassador Theater in N.Y.C. on Nov. 16.
Gotta Have Heart
Keke Palmer glows on Nov. 16 as Refinery29's Unbothered presents "The Hookup" at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen in Inglewood, California.
Face to Face
House of Gucci costars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga have a moment on Nov. 16 at the New York City premiere of their upcoming film.