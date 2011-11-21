Star Tracks: Monday, November 21, 2011
ALL YOU NEED...
...is love! She may not be ready for baby No. 2, but Kendra Wilkinson seems perfectly content Saturday hanging with nearly 2-year-old son Hank at a farmers' market in Calabasas, Calif.
MOTORCYCLE DIARY
Prince Harry, who has been military training in Arizona for the past month, hits the road Friday for a Harley-Davidson joyride in the desert. Where did the young prince wind up? In Sin City, where he was spotted clubbing three nights in a row!
TUMMY TIME
THE PUCKERING KIND
Taking a break from her Oxford studies, Emma Watson (in Jason Wu) channels the Blonde Bombshell herself with a kiss-off Sunday at the London premiere of My Week With Marilyn, in which she plays the screen icon's wardrobe assistant, Lucy.
HOLD UP
Inseparable duo Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough continue heating up their romance, linking up for lunch and an L.A. walkabout on Saturday.
THE PLUSH LIFE
Mwah! Modern Family star Sofia Vergara plants a big kiss on her plush Happy Feet Two costar at the film's London premiere on Sunday.
LEAN TIMES
Will Ferrell and former SNL pal Amy Poehler share one cozy reunion onstage at Variety's second annual Power of Comedy event at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday.
A DOG'S LIFE
Before glamming up for Sunday's American Music Awards, Katherine Heigl gives her bandaged pooch Flora some TLC after stopping by the vet in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
PINK SUNDAY
Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry look pretty (decked out) in pink Sunday at the American Music Awards in L.A., where both singers took home trophies.
KISS FOR THE CAMERA
After a difficult couple of weeks, a glammed-up Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez trade drama for romance to walk – and smooch on – the AMA red carpet.
LEAN ON ME
Charlize Theron hangs with pal Jeremy Renner at the after party for the Cinema Society & Dior Beauty screening of her new film Young Adult in New York City Saturday.
RED CARPET TREAT
Robert Pattinson accepts a sweet treat at the German premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in Berlin.
IN TOP FORM
What a view! Justin Bieber, who's had a tough few weeks, sets his sights on the New York City skyline Friday atop the Empire State Building.
COAT CHECK
Sarah Jessica Parker enjoys a little one-on-one time with 2-year-old daughter Tabitha during a brisk walk Friday through New York City.
IT'S A WRAP
Just call her the caped crusader! Olivia Wilde bundles up for a stroll with ex Tao Ruspoli Friday in New York's West Village neighborhood.
PACE YOURSELF
Kellan Lutz takes a break from promoting Breaking Dawn to enjoy an afternoon jog through his Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.
HOT STRUT!
Andrew Garfield keeps his cool Friday in New York, where he's reportedly reshooting scenes for The Amazing Spider-Man.
CALL TO ACTION
A multi-tasking Reese Witherspoon stays connected while grabbing lunch in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.
TRAVELING LIGHT
Kris Humphries, who plans to sign divorce papers from wife Kim Kardashian, takes flight out New York City on Friday.