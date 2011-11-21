Star Tracks: Monday, November 21, 2011

Wilkinson totes her adorable 23-month-old son in Calabasas, Calif. Plus: Prince Harry, Beyoncé, Julianne & Ryan and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

ALL YOU NEED...

Credit: Fame

...is love! She may not be ready for baby No. 2, but Kendra Wilkinson seems perfectly content Saturday hanging with nearly 2-year-old son Hank at a farmers' market in Calabasas, Calif.

MOTORCYCLE DIARY

Credit: Nick Stern

Prince Harry, who has been military training in Arizona for the past month, hits the road Friday for a Harley-Davidson joyride in the desert. Where did the young prince wind up? In Sin City, where he was spotted clubbing three nights in a row!

TUMMY TIME

Credit: Landov

Beyoncé adds a glamorous touch to her baby bump Sunday night, wearing a long, fitted Roberto Cavalli gown at an intimate screening of her Live at Roseland: The Elements of 4 two-disc concert DVD at the Paris Theatre in N.Y.C.

THE PUCKERING KIND

Credit: Carl Court/AFP/Getty

Taking a break from her Oxford studies, Emma Watson (in Jason Wu) channels the Blonde Bombshell herself with a kiss-off Sunday at the London premiere of My Week With Marilyn, in which she plays the screen icon's wardrobe assistant, Lucy.

HOLD UP

Credit: Splash News Online

Inseparable duo Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough continue heating up their romance, linking up for lunch and an L.A. walkabout on Saturday.

THE PLUSH LIFE

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Mwah! Modern Family star Sofia Vergara plants a big kiss on her plush Happy Feet Two costar at the film's London premiere on Sunday.

LEAN TIMES

Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Will Ferrell and former SNL pal Amy Poehler share one cozy reunion onstage at Variety's second annual Power of Comedy event at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday.

A DOG'S LIFE

Credit: Oliver S Wolf/Splash News Online

Before glamming up for Sunday's American Music Awards, Katherine Heigl gives her bandaged pooch Flora some TLC after stopping by the vet in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

PINK SUNDAY

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry look pretty (decked out) in pink Sunday at the American Music Awards in L.A., where both singers took home trophies.

KISS FOR THE CAMERA

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

After a difficult couple of weeks, a glammed-up Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez trade drama for romance to walk – and smooch on – the AMA red carpet.

LEAN ON ME

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Charlize Theron hangs with pal Jeremy Renner at the after party for the Cinema Society & Dior Beauty screening of her new film Young Adult in New York City Saturday.

RED CARPET TREAT

Credit: B. Cool/Splash News Online

Robert Pattinson accepts a sweet treat at the German premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in Berlin.

IN TOP FORM

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

What a view! Justin Bieber, who's had a tough few weeks, sets his sights on the New York City skyline Friday atop the Empire State Building.

COAT CHECK

Credit: Flynet

Sarah Jessica Parker enjoys a little one-on-one time with 2-year-old daughter Tabitha during a brisk walk Friday through New York City.

IT'S A WRAP

Credit: Splash News Online

Just call her the caped crusader! Olivia Wilde bundles up for a stroll with ex Tao Ruspoli Friday in New York's West Village neighborhood.

PACE YOURSELF

Credit: Bauer Griffin

Kellan Lutz takes a break from promoting Breaking Dawn to enjoy an afternoon jog through his Los Angeles neighborhood on Friday.

HOT STRUT!

Credit: Ramey

Andrew Garfield keeps his cool Friday in New York, where he's reportedly reshooting scenes for The Amazing Spider-Man.

CALL TO ACTION

Credit: Flynet

A multi-tasking Reese Witherspoon stays connected while grabbing lunch in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

TRAVELING LIGHT

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Kris Humphries, who plans to sign divorce papers from wife Kim Kardashian, takes flight out New York City on Friday.

