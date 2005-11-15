Star Tracks - Monday, November 21, 2005
WEDDED BLISS
Music exec Jordan Bratman kisses the bride – Christina Aguilera – while shopping in St. Helena, Calif., on Sunday. The previous evening, the couple wed in a sunset ceremony at the nearby Staglin Family Vineyards.
HOUSE HUNTING?
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt stop by an upscale real-estate broker in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Jolie is frequently in town lobbying for political causes – most recently she spoke on Capitol Hill on Thursday to announce the passage of the Assistance for Orphans and Other Vulnerable Children in Developing Countries Act of 2005.
'BROTHERS' GRIN
New dad Heath Ledger catches up with his Brothers Grimm costar Matt Damon at the afterparty for Sunday's New York City premiere of Syriana. While filming the spy thriller, Damon refrained from his famous on-set pranks. "It wasn't the right atmosphere for throwing water balloons," he says.
DRIVER'S SEAT
Honorary starter Nick Lachey gets ready to wave the green flag before the Ford 400 NASCAR Nextel Cup race in Homestead, Fla., Sunday. The singer and racecar driver Brian Vickers auctioned off a chance to watch the race with Lachey as part of the uBid for Hurricane Relief fund-raiser.
COUNTRY KRINGLES
Faith Hill and husband Tim McGraw dress as sexy Santas to perform at the "Earth to America!" event in Las Vegas on Thursday. The environmental fund-raiser, which also featured appearances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Ferrell and others, aired sunday on TBS.
TRULY, MODLY, DEEPLY
Their relationship has been in a gray area lately, but things are looking black and white for Sienna Miller and Jude Law as they walk hand-in-hand Friday in London. Asked about how things stood with her formerly estranged fiancé, Miller said recently, "We're working things out."
RED HOT
Rosario Dawson upstages the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her movie Rent on Thursday. Dawson fulfills a childhood dream in the big-screen version of the Broadway musical: "Some kids want to be a ballerina, a princess, this or that," she says. "I always wanted to be able to sing and dance."
A FETCHING CATCH
On the Los Angeles set of his new film Zodiac last week, Jake Gyllenhaal toys around with his puggle puppy. "He was too cute not to get," said the actor of the newest member of his clan.
OFFICE ROMANCE
Zach Braff hooks up with real life paramour Mandy Moore to film a scene for his NBC sitcom, Scrubs, in Van Nuys, Calif., on Thursday. Moore will play Braff's love interest in two episodes when the series returns midseason.
MAN FROM MARS
Jared Leto, fronting his band, 30 Seconds to Mars, rocks the Last Call with Carson Daly set in Burbank, Calif., on Thursday. The episode, which also features Chris Klein and Sofia Vergara, airs Friday.
FASHION PLATE
Hoping to add some new couture to her wardrobe, Demi Moore arrives at Lucky magazine's Miss Davenporte Trunk Show in Los Angeles last week.
HOLLYWOOD ROYALTY
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones arrive at a Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation gala in New York on Thursday where the couple received the Spirit of Courage Award. "It's bittersweet," Douglas said of receiving the honor a year after Reeve passed away. "We miss him so much."