Star Tracks - Monday, November 20, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

HERE COMES THE SON

Credit: Pacific coast news

After touching down at Los Angeles International Airport from London, Gwen Stefani gives a boost to 5-month-old son Kingston on Sunday. The singer will release her sophomore solo album, The Sweet Escape, on Dec. 5.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Credit: RAMEY

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie get a grip on 22-month-old Zahara and 5-year-old Maddox as the brood heads out on a boating trip in Mumbai, India, on Saturday. The same day, Pitt gave an hour-long interview to an Indian TV network to explain last week's bodyguard controversy, in which several of the couple's caretakers were accused of roughing up parents at an Indian school.

GIRLS WANNA HAVE FUN

Credit: SS/AD/Flynet

Britney Spears, who's been working on her new album in Sin City, finds time for some frolicking with new pal Paris Hilton on Saturday. The newly single Spears did some high-stakes gambling and went on a spree to Ceasars Palace's Forum Shops.

WHAT ABOUT BOB?

Credit: X17

Spears continues to show off her new single look, literally letting her hair down as she finally emerges in Las Vegas on Friday, accompanied by former manager Larry Rudolph. The pop singer also partied with another new friend: Mario Lopez.

MICROPHONE CHECK

Credit: Seth Browarnik/WireImage

While estranged wife Britney Spears hit the party circuit in Sin City, Kevin Federline makes the scene at Miami club Mansion on Friday. The newly single rapper headed next to Atlanta to continue the promotional tour for his album Playing with Fire.

PROUD POP

Credit: Flynet

New dad Tobey Maguire catches his breath during a Sunday walk with a friend in Los Angeles. Maguire's fiancée Jennifer Meyer (not pictured) gave birth to a baby girl on Nov. 10. "Let's just say this is truly the best time of my life," Meyer told USA Today recently. "I'm walking on air."

DARK LADY

Credit: X17

Jessica Simpson, who has been split from former husband Nick Lachey for almost a year, is all keyed up to hit the road in Los Angeles on Sunday.

CUP O' JOE

Credit: X17

Meanwhile, Ashlee Simpson gets her caffeine fix during a stop at Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in Malibu on Saturday. Earlier in the week, the singer made a special appearance at a 10th anniversary performance of Chicago in New York City.

IN THE BAG

Credit: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Marcia Cross – who is expecting twins – and Eva Longoria play the perfect party guests (and models) as they tout purses at the launch party for Desperate Housewives costume designer Cate Adair's handbags Sunday in Los Angeles.

SURF AND TURF

Credit: RAMEY (2)

Lost costars – and real-life sweethearts – Evangeline Lilly and Dominic Monaghan hang ten on the Big Island of Hawaii on Saturday. The couple will have plenty of time to surf to their heart's content: Their show is on hiatus until February.

HER GUY

Credit: KASSNER/AGENCY PEOPLE IMAGE/SIPA

Elizabeth Hurley (in a plunging Versace dress) celebrates her man of the year, beau (and soon-to-be husband?) Arun Nayar, at the GQ Men of the Year awards in Munich, Germany, on Thursday.

IN THE BAG

Credit: Andrea Renault / Globe

Uma Thurman has one thing in the bag: her put-together look as she films The Accidental Husband, which continues shooting in Queens, New York, on Friday.

ON THE HOOK

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

David Blaine holds on for dear life during a sneak peek of his latest stunt at New York's Times Square on Friday. The magician will try to wrangle free from a spinning three-ringed gyroscope – at 40 feet above ground – in three days' time starting Tuesday. If he succeeds, he'll take 100 families (chosen by The Salvation Army) on a Target shopping spree.

HOME GROWN

Credit: John Stanton/WireImage

Cate Blanchett gives off golden rays at the opening night of the Sydney Theater Company's rendition of the Molière classic "The Bourgeois Gentleman." It was announced last week that the Aussie native and her playwright husband Andrew Upton will take over as joint artistic directors of the famed theater group in 2008.

ROOM WITH A VIEW

Credit: Steve Connolly/Startraks

Talk about casual Friday! Ryan Reynolds is hard at work – though his comfy attire says otherwise – on the New York set of his film, Definitely, Maybe, on Friday.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Credit: Andrzej Wiktor /EPA/Corbis

Naomi Campbell tries to do an about-face on her stress-inducing week while working the runway at the Lexus Fashion Night 3 fashion show in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday.

DRESS CODE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

It might be time to take a hike... or, perhaps suit up for a formal dinner based on Keanu Reeves man-of-many-seasons attire as he slips out of Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

