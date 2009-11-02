Star Tracks: Monday, November 2, 2009

SLIP & SLIDE

Zuma goes zoom! Gwen Stefani treats her little guy, 1-year-old son Zuma, to a Sunday afternoon at Coldwater Canyon Park in Beverly Hills.

PARTY HEARTY

A costumed Penn Badgley celebrates his 23rd birthday Saturday night at the SVEDKA "Adult Playground 2033" party at 1OAK in N.Y.C. with friends – and a giant cake! The Gossip Girl star was joined by girlfriend Blake Lively, who donned a brunette wig and a flight attendant costume.

SLAM DUNK

Sharing a kiss – and similar stylish outfits – David Beckham and eldest son Brooklyn, 10, enjoy a Lakers game at L.A.'s Staples Center on Sunday night. The defending NBA champs beat the Atlanta Hawks, 118-110.

POINTING FINGERS

Here's looking at you, kid! Gerard Butler makes a point during a press conference for his latest film, Law Abiding Citizen, in Berlin on Monday.

MEET & GREET

Enjoying her golden moment, a glam Mo'Nique happily reunites on the red carpet with her Precious costar Gabourey Sidibe before premiering their film at the AFI Fest 2009 in Hollywood on Sunday. The intense urban drama, which also stars Mariah Carey, opens in select theaters Nov. 6.

'POWER' COUPLE

Grey's Anatomy hunk Eric Dane keeps an expectant Rebecca Gayheart close during the 9th annual Power Up Premiere Gala in Hollywood on Sunday. The event honored ten amazing gay men and women in showbiz.

New Moon Starts to Shine

Robert Pattinson touched down at Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan, on Sunday to begin his worldwide whirlwind tour to promote a certain vampire movie.

Cruising in Beantown

Tom Cruise and wife Katie Holmes take a Halloween Day jog through the streets of Boston, where he's shooting his new movie with Cameron Diaz, Knight and Day.

ROCK THE KASBAH

Sarah Jessica Parker pumps up the volume – of her skirt! – while filming Sex and the City 2 in Morocco on Friday. The movie's stars are reportedly shooting scenes in the African nation for six weeks.

ALL EARS

Bundle up, baby! Halle Berry's partner Gabriel Aubry totes their capped-off little cutie, 19-month-old Nahla, through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Friday.

CENTER STAGE

Welcome to Dollywood! Talk-show host Wendy Williams gets into the Halloween spirit and makes a grand entrance as legendary country singer Dolly Parton during a taping of her talk show in New York City, which aired Friday.

STUDDED STAR

After her rousing performance with Jay-Z at Yankee Stadium the night before, Alicia Keys gets back to work on Friday, filming a video for her new single, "Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart," in New York City.

BUDDY SYSTEM

Ready for a beach party? A bikini-clad Christina Ricci soaks up a little sun alongside boyfriend Curtis Buchanan during a couple's retreat to Miami Beach on Friday.

BAG LADY

Parks amp Recreation star Rashida Jones looks like one satisfied customer during a solo shopping trip in L.A. on Thursday.

HOT WHEELS

Matilda Ledger takes the wheels on Friday as mom Michelle Williams guides her during a scoot along the streets of New York City.

