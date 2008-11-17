Star Tracks - Monday, November 17, 2008

LONDON CALLING

Credit: Central Image Agency

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie make a stylish pair as they leave their London hotel to attend a screening of Jolie's film Changeling. The actress stars as a mother whose son is kidnapped in the 1920s-set thriller, which is based on a true story.

BLUE BELLE

Credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Kate Hudson is positively giddy during a stylish night out at the launch party for Miami Beach's Fontainebleau Hotel on Friday. Inside, Hudson joined pal Gwyneth Paltrow and other stars who flocked to the Sunshine State for the hotel's opening – and the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

See who else – Heidi Klum! Kim Kardashian! – spent a sizzling weekend in Miami.

NEW YORK CITY BOY

Credit: Brad Barket/Getty

Justin Timberlake waves goodbye to TRL Sunday at MTV's Total Finale Live concert in New York's Times Square. And it was a busy weekend for the new New Yorker, who stepped into pair of high heels and a leotard for a Saturday Night Live sketch with fellow pop star Beyoncé.

FINAL 'REQUEST'

Credit: Walik Goshorn / Retna

Hilary Duff and Taylor Swift are ready to party at the Total Finale Live show at MTV's studios on Sunday in New York City. The ladies joined a host of celebrities – including Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kid Rock and Snoop Dogg – to bid goodbye to TRL, which ended its 10-year run.

DRESS THE PART

Credit: Flynet

Katherine Heigl is dressed for a roaring good time in her glam '20s-era gown – and so is her date, husband Josh Kelley! – for a birthday party Sunday at a private residence in Los Angeles. The Grey's Anatomy star turns 30 Nov. 24.

IN THE PINK

Credit: John Parra/WireImage

What would Tim Gunn say? Heidi Klum works the runway, wearing a giant pink bow, for the Victoria's Secret fashion show at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach on Saturday. The show, which featured a performance by Usher, airs Dec. 3 on CBS.

KINGS OF THE CARPET

Credit: Tim Wimborne/ Reuters/ Landov

Hear them roar! Chris Rock shares the red carpet with Alex the lion at the Sydney, Australia, premiere of Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa on Monday. The comedian voices the role of the zebra Marty to Ben Stiller's Alex in the animated sequel.

Sock It To Him

Credit: Owen Beiny/WENN

Miley Cyrus hits The Grove shopping center Saturday in Los Angeles with her , model Justin Gaston, who picked up a pair of socks.

Keeping Up With the Lingerie

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian check out the latest in sexy fashion as they watch a bevy of supermodels wearing wings and very little else at the Victoria's Secret show at the newly remodeled Fontainebleau in Miami Beach on Saturday.

Camouflaged Clooney

Credit: MS/AFM/Finalpixx

On location in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday filming Men Who Stare at Goats, George Clooney showed off the Tom Selleck mustache that got mixed reviews in a PEOPLE poll.

DOCKING STATION

Credit: INF

It's Fleet Week – Victoria's Secret style! Heidi Klum gives one sexy salute Friday as she and her fellow Victoria's Secret models arrive at Dock 14 and 15 in Miami Beach. Klum and her fellow "Angels" are in town for the Victoria's Secret fashion show, held this year at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

SPEED DIAL

Credit: Carlos Costas/ Pacific Coast News

After teaming up with fellow Aussie (and Australia costar) Nicole Kidman to present at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Hugh Jackman is back Down Under, where he stayed dialed in while out and about Friday in Sydney.

PLAY TIME

Credit: Flynet

Sheryl Crow gives her little guy Wyatt, 19 months, a lift Friday as the mother-son duo head to a local playground in Perth, Australia. The singer will hit the stage Saturday for a performance at Sandalford Wines vineyard just outside of Perth.

GETTING THE AX?

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Despite what it looks like, Jessica Alba is hard at work on the New York set of An Invisible Sign of My Own Friday. The night before, Alba sparkled at the Keep a Child Alive benefit, where she called 5-month-old daughter Honor Marie the "love of my life."

'PEOPLE' PERSON

Credit: Limelight Pictures

Paris Hilton brings her own reading material – including the latest issue of PEOPLE! – to her hair appointment at the salon inside the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

BLACK FRIDAY

Credit: Ramey

Ready for her close-up? After dining at Nobu West Hollywood with a music producer friend the night before, a black clad Madonna is all business as she arrives for a photo shoot Friday at Figaro restaurant in Los Angeles.

DOUBLE BAGGED

Credit: NED/Finalpixx

Look who's tote-ally armed! Kirsten Dunst carries not one, but two eco-friendly canvas bags as she takes a shady afternoon stroll in Hollywood on Thursday.

