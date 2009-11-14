Star Tracks: Monday, November 16, 2009

SIDE SHOW

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

What's David Beckham's latest buzz? His new do! The soccer stud shows off his newly shorn look while watching the Houston Rockets beat the L.A. Lakers 101-91 at the Staples Center in L.A. on Sunday.

GAM-TASTIC!

Credit: Wattie Cheung/Pacific Coast News

Great Scot, he's wearing a kilt! Hollywood hunk Gerard Butler wears his Scottish heritage loud and proud for the hometown premiere of his latest movie, Law Abiding Citizen, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.

CULTURE CLUB

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Donning matching black formal wear, Brad Pitt (in Tom Ford) and Angelina Jolie (in Armani Prive) show their appreciation for contemporary art at MOCA's New 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

SHOP GIRLS

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Katie Holmes and her mini fashionista Suri Cruise, 3½ – back in her kitten heels! – go shopping Saturday in Boston, where dad Tom Cruise has been shooting his new film Knight and Day with Cameron Diaz.

SHORTS STOP

Credit: Ramey

Taking a break on a stoop in Beverly Hills, Gwen Stefani adjusts her 14-month-old son Zuma's wardrobe while enjoying a family outing on Sunday.

DOUBLE 'LIVES'

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Blake Lively and her newly brunette costar Robin Wright attend a private screening of their new film, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, in New York City on Sunday. In the drama – which also stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder – the Gossip Girl plays the younger version of The Princess Bride.

Vampire Vision

Credit: Tobias Hase/DPA/Abaca

Is that the look of love between New Moon costars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart? The onscreen paramours were also joined by director Chris Weitz and costar Taylor Lautner at the HVB youth concert event at the Olympic Arena in Munich to promote their upcoming premiere.

G'Day for the Garden

Credit: Carlos Costas/Pacific Coast News

Taking a break from her Circus tour in Australia, Britney Spears and beau Jason Trawick enjoy Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens Saturday with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

STAIR MASTER

Credit: Felipe Dana/AP

Madonna continues her South American adventures with a visit to the Dona Marta shanty town in Rio de Janeiro on Friday alongside the city's governor, Sérgio Cabral.

BOTTLE BLONDE

Credit: James Breeden/Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

Blonde starlets definitely love Robert Pattinson! After Katharine McPhee was snapped with a Team Edward water bottle, Ashley Tisdale becomes the latest celeb to weigh in on the New Moon debate while heading to an L.A. gym on Friday.

SWEET RIDE

Credit: GSI Media

Hey, nice wheels! Jennifer Garner picks up a colorful walk 'n ride toy during an errand run in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday.

PANTY RAID

Credit: Marion Curtis/Startraks

Former Law amp Order: SVU actress Diane Neal and Melissa Joan Hart go public with their intimate apparel during the Hanky Panky website launch party in New York City on Thursday.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Loading up with a familiar favorite beverage, Katie Holmes doubles up during a coffee run Friday in Long Island, N.Y., where she continues to shoot her new film The Romantics.

WHAT A SIGHT!

Credit: PA Photos/Landov

A clearly disturbed Russell Brand eyes a copy of his new DVD, Scandalous – Live at The O2 during an autograph signing at a London HMV Store on Friday.

GREY LADY

Credit: PA Photos/Landov

After visiting Paris a day earlier, globe-trotting Rihanna strikes a fierce pose during a visit to Capital Radio in London's Leicester Square on Friday. The singer's new album, Rated R, hits stores Nov. 23.

